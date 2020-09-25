Central Petroleum : Corporate Governance Statement 0 09/25/2020 | 01:25am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT as at 30 June 2020 INTRODUCTION Central Petroleum Limited (Company) and its Board are committed to achieving and demonstrating high standards of corporate governance. The Board continues to review the Company's corporate governance framework, policies and practices to ensure they meet the interests of shareholders and reflect changes in law and developments in corporate governance standards. The Company seeks to follow the best practice recommendations for listed companies to the extent that it is practicable. This Corporate Governance Statement was approved by the Board and discloses the extent of the Company's compliance with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations 3rd edition (ASX Principles) during the financial year ended 30 June 2020. Set out below are the principal corporate governance practices of the Company along with the reasons for non-adoption of the ASX Principles (including 2014 Amendments) where applicable. PRINCIPLE 1: LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT 1.1 Roles and Responsibilities of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors guides and monitors the business and affairs of the Company on behalf of its shareholders, by whom the directors are elected and to whom they are accountable. The Board's primary role is the protection and enhancement of long-term shareholder value. The Board is responsible for the overall corporate governance of the Company, including engaging with management in the development of strategic and business plans, preparation of annual budgets and establishment of goals for management and monitoring the achievement of those goals on a regular basis. The Board has delegated day-to-day management of the Company's operations to the Managing Director and senior management, in accordance with the direction and delegations of the Board. Senior management report to the Board and execute the directives of the Board and it is the responsibility of the Board to oversee the activities of management in carrying out those delegated duties. The Board is also responsible for: reviewing the performance of the managing director and senior management;

planning the development, retention and succession of the management team;

reviewing and ratifying systems of risk management and internal compliance, including approving and monitoring the policies and procedures relating to occupational health and safety and the environment; approving and monitoring financial and other reporting, including the progress of major capital expenditure and capital management;

approving and monitoring acquisitions and divestitures; and Central Petroleum Corporate Governance as at 30 June 2020 preparing, implementing and monitoring policies to ensure that all major developments affecting the financial position and state of affairs of the Company and any subsidiaries are announced to the ASX in strict accordance with the Listing Rules. The Board has also established a framework for the management of the Company, including a system of internal control and business risk management and the establishment of appropriate ethical standards. 1.2 Appointment of Directors Appropriate checks are made of each Director before their appointment and stakeholders are made aware of all material information on their election or re-election. 1.3 Directors under Written Agreement The Company has written agreements with each Director and Senior Executive setting out the terms of their employment. 1.4 Company Secretary Accountable to the Board The Company Secretary of the Company is accountable directly to the Board, through the Chairman, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board. 1.5 Diversity The Company values diversity and recognises the benefits it can bring to the organisation's ability to achieve its goals. The Company has formulated a diversity policy, which can be viewed on its website. The Company has adopted a three-pronged approach set by the Board for achieving gender diversity. The three objectives for achieving gender diversity within the Company are as follows: Representation - Increase the representation of female skilled employees in the Company; Remove Gender Bias - Increase awareness of gender bias and develop solutions to remove gender bias within the Company; and Review Practices - Ongoing review aimed at identifying any inequities and take any necessary action. At the end of the current reporting period there were 16 women in the whole organisation representing 16.8% of total employees. There were no women in Senior Management roles and one woman on the Board. Senior management is made up of those employees that report directly to the Managing Director and which influence and drive the strategic direction of the Company's business. 1.6 Performance Evaluation - Directors The Company conducts periodic reviews of the Board, its Directors and its Chairman. A Board performance evaluation survey focused on operational aspects of Board meeting performance, Committee meeting performance and Chairman performance was undertaken in this performance period. 1.7 Performance Evaluation - Senior Executives The Board from time to time carries out the process of considering and determining relevant KPI's and other measures to evaluate the performance of its senior executives. Such review was undertaken in this performance period. 2 Central Petroleum Corporate Governance as at 30 June 2020 PRINCIPLE 2: STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE 2.1 Nominations Committee Due to the size of the Company, a decision was made by the Board to have a single Remuneration and Nominations Committee. This Committee consists of the following independent Non-Executive Directors: Mr Stuart Baker

Dr Julian Fowles

Mr Wrixon Gasteen (Chairman) The Chairman of this Committee is an independent Non-Executive Director. The role of the Nominations Committee is to review Board composition, performance and Board succession planning. Details of the number of times the Remuneration and Nominations Committee met during the year, including each Director's attendance and qualifications, appear in the Directors' Report of the 2020 Annual Report. The Remuneration and Nominations Committee's Charter can be viewed on the Corporate Governance page of the Company's website (www.centralpetroleum.com.au). 2.2 Board Skills Matrix The following table summarises the key skills and experience of the Board of Central Petroleum Limited across areas relevant to the Company and its strategy: Skills, Experience and Diversity No. of Directors Executive Leadership • Executive Management positions 6 • External Directorships 4 Governance • Experience in governance of organisations 5 Strategy • Experience in setting and delivering company strategy 5 Ability to analyze information, think strategically and review and challenge management recommendations 6 Health, Safety and Environment Experience in oversight of health, safety and environmental and sustainability issues in an organisation 4 Risk Management • Experience in risk management and oversight 5 Industry Experience • Experience in the Resources Industry 6 • Experience within the Oil and Gas Industry 5 • Engineering or Science qualification 5 3 Central Petroleum Corporate Governance as at 30 June 2020 Financial & Legal Acumen • Financial Literacy 6 • Accounting or Finance qualification 4 • Legal qualification 0 2.3 Details of the Board The Board consists of six Directors - one Executive Director and five Non-Executive Directors. Details of their skills, experience and expertise and the period of office held by each Director have been included in the Directors' Report of the 2020 Annual Report. The number of board meetings and the attendance of the Directors are set out in the Directors' Report. The Board has assessed the independence of the Non-Executive Directors and the Chairman. Although Non- Executive Directors hold fully paid ordinary shares, the Board considers these holdings to be immaterial, being significantly below the holdings threshold to be considered as substantial shareholders as defined by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). The Non-Executive Directors have no business or other relationship which is likely to compromise their independence. Individual Directors are required to keep the Board advised of any interests that could potentially create conflict with those of the Company. 2.4 Independent Directors The majority of the Board are independent Non-Executive Directors. The Board monitors the independence of each Board member on a regular ongoing basis. 2.5 Chair of the Board The Chairman, Mr Wrixon Gasteen, is a Non-Executive Director. The roles of Chairman and the Executive Director are not exercised by the same individual as there is a clear division of responsibility between them. 2.6 Induction of Board Members Upon appointment, new Directors undergo a structured program of induction. Each new Director is provided with an induction pack containing copies of the Company's Constitution, Board Charter, Committee Charters, corporate policies and other relevant information pertaining to the Company's ongoing operations and objectives. 2.7 Term of Office Under the constitution of the Company, the Directors, other than the Managing Director, are obliged to present one third of their company for retirement and potential re-election at each annual general meeting of the Company. 2.8 Independent Professional Advice In the proper performance of their duties, each Director has the right to seek a reasonable level of independent professional advice on matters concerning the Company at the Company's expense, after obtaining the Chairman's approval, which will not be unreasonably withheld. Each Director has the right of access to all relevant Company information and to the Company's executives. 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

