    CTP   AU000000CTP7

CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CTP)
  Report
Central Petroleum : Latest Company Presentation

02/09/2022 | 05:59pm EST
Bell Potter Unearthed

10 February 2022

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP)

Company Snapshot

Central Petroleum Limited is an emerging oil and gas producer:

  • Largest onshore gas operator in the Northern Territory (NT)
  • Near-termin-field exploration commencing March

• Queensland CSG project at appraisal stage

  • Three sub-salt exploration wells committed (nat. gas / He / H2)

  • Recently sold 50% operating assets for circa $85m

1.23 PJe of sales Q2 FY2022

4

$7.7M sales revenue Q2 FY2022

Top10

Reserves1

Unit

1P

2P

2C

Net debt2

$12M

shareholders

Gas

PJ

55

71

187

31%

14%

Oil

MMBBL

0.34

0.44

0.05

Equity3

Remaining

$76M

1. As at 30 June 2021, net to Central (reflecting reduced interest after completion of asset

86%

shareholders

69%

sale on 1 October 2021). Further details and statements relevant to this page are

provided in the Appendix to this presentation

2.

As at 31 December 2021: Net debt = borrowings $34.8M + leases $1.2M less cash and

cash equivalents $23.6M

3.

Equity = Market capitalisation at 31 December 2021

Shareholders: 6,919

Total shares: 725,855,294

4.

Peer group of 15 companies

CENTRALPETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX:CTP)

2

High Near-Term Growth Activity

  • $23.5M revenues in 1H FY22

only

Producing assets

• 50% interest sold for circa $85m, completed 1 October

• 74 PJe of 2P reserves(1)

Active exploration drilling

• Two-well exploration program to commence in March

• Located within existing producing fields (brownfield economics)

use

• Targeting 192 PJ of gas (96 PJ net to Central)(2)

CSG Appraisal

Range CSG project - 135 PJ of 2C contingent resource(1)

• 2-wellstep-out pilot program (drilling underway)

• Targeting FID in 2023

ersonal

Sub-Salt exploration

• Committed three-wellsub-salt exploration program in 2023

• Two wells fully-funded through recent farmout

• "Company changing" potential for natural gas, helium and hydrogen

Near-term growth potential

Orange prospect has potential for 401 PJ of gas(2)

• Mamlambo (18 mmbbl oil)(2)

• Mereenie Stairway appraisal (27 PJ net to CTP)(3)

  1. Net to Central
  2. Mean recoverable resource
  3. 2C contingent resource

Additional details and statements relevant to reserves and resources on this page are provided in the Appendix to this presentation.

CENTRALPETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX:CTP)

3

Production assets

Established operating assets with fixed price, term offtake gas supply agreements

CENTRALuseersonal PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX:CTP)

Proven production

Amadeus Basin Producing Assets (NT)

only

Mereenie oil and gas field (25% interest)

Palm Valley gas field (50% interest)

Dingo gas field (50% interest)

$7.7 million revenue Q2 FY2022

use

Partial sell-down of producing fields completed in

October

ersonal

P Value accretive

Circa $85m consideration for 50%, with an expected circa $36m profit

Delivers a strong signal for the underlying value and quality of Central's Amadeus Basin Producing Assets

P

Accelerates Growth

Provides $40m free-carry for near term exploration and development, which would facilitate approximately $100m (gross JV)

investment across the Producing Assets without any further cash outlay from Central

P

Diversifies risk

Accelerating growth in the Amadeus Basin while sharing and diversifying geological, exploration and development risk

through a new joint venture

P

Aligned partner

Introduces technically capable partner(s) with financial capacity and aligned objectives

P

Balance Sheet

Strengthened Central's balance sheet through reduction of debt (by $30m) and deferred gas liabilities (by $20m)

CENTRALPETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX:CTP)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Petroleum Limited published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 22:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
