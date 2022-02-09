Central Petroleum : Latest Company Presentation
10 February 2022
Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP)
Company Snapshot
Central Petroleum Limited is an emerging oil and gas producer:
Largest onshore gas operator in the Northern Territory (NT)
Near-termin-field exploration commencing March
• Queensland CSG project at appraisal stage
*
Three sub-salt exploration wells committed (nat. gas / He / H 2)
Recently sold 50% operating assets for circa $85m
1.23 PJe of sales Q2 FY2022
4
$7.7M sales revenue Q2 FY2022
Top10
Reserves
1
Unit
1P
2P
2C
Net debt
2
$12M
shareholders
Gas
PJ
55
71
187
31%
14%
Oil
MMBBL
0.34
0.44
0.05
Equity
3
Remaining
$76M
1. As at 30 June 2021, net to Central (reflecting reduced interest after completion of asset
86%
shareholders
69%
sale on 1 October 2021). Further details and statements relevant to this page are
provided in the Appendix to this presentation
2.
As at 31 December 2021: Net debt = borrowings $34.8M + leases $1.2M less cash and
cash equivalents $23.6M
3.
Equity = Market capitalisation at 31 December 2021
Shareholders: 6,919
Total shares: 725,855,294
4.
Peer group of 15 companies
CENTRALPETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX:CTP)
2
High Near-Term Growth Activity
$23.5M revenues in 1H FY22
only
Producing assets
• 50% interest sold for circa $85m, completed 1 October
• 74 PJe of 2P reserves
(1)
Active exploration drilling
• Two-well exploration program to commence in March
• Located within existing producing fields (brownfield economics)
use
• Targeting 192 PJ of gas (96 PJ net to Central)
(2)
CSG Appraisal
• Range CSG project - 135 PJ of 2C contingent resource (1)
• 2-wellstep-out pilot program (drilling underway)
• Targeting FID in 2023
ersonal
Sub-Salt exploration
• Committed three-wellsub-salt exploration program in 2023
• Two wells fully-funded through recent farmout
• "Company changing" potential for natural gas, helium and hydrogen
Near-term growth potential
• Orange prospect has potential for 401 PJ of gas (2)
• Mamlambo (18 mmbbl oil)
(2)
• Mereenie Stairway appraisal (27 PJ net to CTP)
(3)
Net to Central
Mean recoverable resource
2C contingent resource
Additional details and statements relevant to reserves and resources on this page are provided in the Appendix to this presentation.
CENTRALPETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX:CTP)
3
Production assets
Established operating assets with fixed price, term offtake gas supply agreements
CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX:CTP)
Proven production
Amadeus Basin Producing Assets (NT)
only
▪ Mereenie oil and gas field (25% interest)
▪ Palm Valley gas field (50% interest)
▪ Dingo gas field (50% interest)
▪ $7.7 million revenue Q2 FY2022
use
Partial sell-down of producing fields completed in
October
ersonal
P Value accretive
Circa $85m consideration for 50%, with an expected circa $36m profit
Delivers a strong signal for the underlying value and quality of Central's Amadeus Basin Producing Assets
P
Accelerates Growth
Provides $40m free-carry for near term exploration and development, which would facilitate approximately $100m (gross JV)
investment across the Producing Assets without any further cash outlay from Central
P
Diversifies risk
Accelerating growth in the Amadeus Basin while sharing and diversifying geological, exploration and development risk
through a new joint venture
P
Aligned partner
Introduces technically capable partner(s) with financial capacity and aligned objectives
P
Balance Sheet
Strengthened Central's balance sheet through reduction of debt (by $30m) and deferred gas liabilities (by $20m)
CENTRALPETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX:CTP)
5
