    CTP   AU000000CTP7

CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CTP)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:09 2022-07-29 am EDT
0.1050 AUD   -.--%
05:48pCentral Petroleum Limited Amadeus Basin Farmout Update
AW
05:48pCENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Amadeus Basin Farmout Update
AQ
07/28Central Petroleum Limited Quarterly Activities Report
AW
Central Petroleum Limited Amadeus Basin Farmout Update

07/31/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
Amadeus Basin Farmout Update

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (FRA:C9J) (OTCMKTS:CNPTF) refers to its announcements dated 9 February 2022 and 30 June 2022 regarding the Peak Helium farmout transaction.

The conditions precedent satisfaction date for the Peak Helium farmout is 31 July 2022. The conditions precedent have been continuing to progress well and Peak Helium have requested a further month to satisfy the remaining conditions. Accordingly, the parties have agreed to extend the conditions precedent satisfaction date by 1 month to 31 August 2022. We understand Santos have also provided Peak Helium with a similar conditions precedent extension for their farmout arrangements.



About Central Petroleum Limited:

Central Petroleum Limited (Central) is a well-established, and emerging ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer (ASX:CTP). In our short history, Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas producer in the Northern Territory (NT), supplying industrial customers and senior gas distributors in NT and the wider Australian east coast market.

Central is positioned to become a significant domestic energy supplier, with exploration and development plans across 180,000 km2 of tenements in Queensland and the Northern Territory, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects. Central has also completed an MoU with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to progress the proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline to a Final Investment Decision.

We are also seeking to develop the Range gas project, a new gas field located among proven CSG fields in the Surat Basin, Queensland with 135 PJ (net to Central) of development-pending 2C contingent resource.



Central Petroleum Limited



Financials
Sales 2022 39,9 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
Net income 2022 28,9 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
Net Debt 2022 16,3 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 76,2 M 53,2 M 53,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 74,7%
Managers and Directors
Leon Devaney Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Damian Galvin Chief Financial Officer
Michael Joseph McCormack Chairman
Ross Evans Chief Operations Officer
Katherine A. Hirschfeld Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED0.00%53
CONOCOPHILLIPS34.98%123 644
EOG RESOURCES, INC.25.21%65 143
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED32.29%63 686
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION116.07%61 620
CNOOC LIMITED24.53%60 685