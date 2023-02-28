Advanced search
    CTP   AU000000CTP7

CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CTP)
2023-02-27
0.0680 AUD   -2.86%
Central Petroleum Limited (asx : CTP) Amadeus Basin Farmout Update
AQ
01/31Central Petroleum Limited Amadeus Basin Farmout Update
AW
01/30Central Petroleum Limited Quarterly Activities Report
AW
Central Petroleum Limited Amadeus Basin Farmout Update

02/28/2023 | 05:50pm EST
Amadeus Basin Farmout Update

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (FRA:C9J) (OTCMKTS:CNPTF) refers to its announcements regarding the Peak Helium farmout transaction.

The conditions precedent satisfaction date for the Peak Helium farmout is currently 28 February 2023. Central has been in contact with the Northern Territory Government and communications have demonstrated good progress in achieving governmental approval for the entry of Peak Helium into the joint ventures for EPs 82, 112 and 125. The parties have accordingly agreed an extension to 31 March 2023 in order to satisfy remaining conditions precedent.



About Central Petroleum Limited:

Central Petroleum Limited (Central) is a well-established, and emerging ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer (ASX:CTP). In our short history, Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas producer in the Northern Territory (NT), supplying industrial customers and senior gas distributors in NT and the wider Australian east coast market.

Central is positioned to become a significant domestic energy supplier, with exploration and development plans across 180,000 km2 of tenements in Queensland and the Northern Territory, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects. Central has also completed an MoU with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to progress the proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline to a Final Investment Decision.

We are also seeking to develop the Range gas project, a new gas field located among proven CSG fields in the Surat Basin, Queensland with 135 PJ (net to Central) of development-pending 2C contingent resource.



Source:
Central Petroleum Limited



Contact:

Investor and Media Inquiries: 
Greg Bourke: +61-478-318-702 
Sarah Morgan: +61-421-664-969

© ABN Newswire 2023
