Central Petroleum Limited Amadeus Basin Farmout Update

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (FRA:C9J) (OTCMKTS:CNPTF) refers to its announcements regarding the Peak Helium farmout transaction.



The conditions precedent satisfaction date for the Peak Helium farmout is currently 28 February 2023. Central has been in contact with the Northern Territory Government and communications have demonstrated good progress in achieving governmental approval for the entry of Peak Helium into the joint ventures for EPs 82, 112 and 125. The parties have accordingly agreed an extension to 31 March 2023 in order to satisfy remaining conditions precedent.







