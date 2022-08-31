Central Petroleum Limited Appointment of Troy Harry as a new Director

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (FRA:C9J) (OTCMKTS:CNPTF) announces the appointment of Mr Troy Harry as a director of the Company effective 1 September 2022.



Troy Harry is a professional investor with interests in many ASX listed companies, as well as private businesses and property. He formerly had a career in stockbroking and funds management and was the founder of Trojan Investment Management Pty Ltd. Troy has not held any ASX directorships in the last 3 years. He is currently a director of numerous private entities and of The MND and Me Foundation Limited. Through his associated entities, Troy is a substantial shareholder in Central.



Central's Chair, Mick McCormack said, "I welcome Troy Harry to Central's Board. I note Troy is a substantial holder in Central and I look forward to his contribution to the Board and particularly as we undertake the Strategic Review of Portfolio announced to the ASX on 24 August 2022."







About Central Petroleum Limited:



Central Petroleum Limited (Central) is a well-established, and emerging ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer (ASX:CTP). In our short history, Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas producer in the Northern Territory (NT), supplying industrial customers and senior gas distributors in NT and the wider Australian east coast market.



Central is positioned to become a significant domestic energy supplier, with exploration and development plans across 180,000 km2 of tenements in Queensland and the Northern Territory, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects. Central has also completed an MoU with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to progress the proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline to a Final Investment Decision.



We are also seeking to develop the Range gas project, a new gas field located among proven CSG fields in the Surat Basin, Queensland with 135 PJ (net to Central) of development-pending 2C contingent resource.





Source:

Central Petroleum Limited





