  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Central Petroleum Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTP   AU000000CTP7

CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CTP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:21:04 2023-03-13 am EDT
0.0640 AUD   -1.54%
06:20pCentral Petroleum Limited Half Year Investor Presentation
AW
06:16pCentral Petroleum Limited (asx : CTP) Half Year Investor Presentation
AQ
03/02Central Petroleum Limited Half Year Results
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Central Petroleum Limited Half Year Investor Presentation

03/13/2023 | 06:20pm EDT
Half Year Investor Presentation

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (FRA:C9J) (OTCMKTS:CNPTF) will hold an online presentation on Friday, 17 March 2023 commencing at 10:00am AEST.

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mr Leon Devaney, and members of the management team will cover Central's half year results and provide an update on current and planned activities.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to submit questions for a Q&A session to occur at the completion of the presentation.

Participants wishing to join this webinar online will need to register using the following link:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3Y9RG596



About Central Petroleum Limited:

Central Petroleum Limited (Central) is a well-established, and emerging ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer (ASX:CTP). In our short history, Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas producer in the Northern Territory (NT), supplying industrial customers and senior gas distributors in NT and the wider Australian east coast market.

Central is positioned to become a significant domestic energy supplier, with exploration and development plans across 180,000 km2 of tenements in Queensland and the Northern Territory, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects. Central has also completed an MoU with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to progress the proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline to a Final Investment Decision.

We are also seeking to develop the Range gas project, a new gas field located among proven CSG fields in the Surat Basin, Queensland with 135 PJ (net to Central) of development-pending 2C contingent resource.



Source:
Central Petroleum Limited



Contact:

Investor and Media Inquiries: 
Greg Bourke: +61-478-318-702 
Sarah Morgan: +61-421-664-969

© ABN Newswire 2023
