Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Central Petroleum Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTP   AU000000CTP7

CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CTP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:24 2022-08-29 am EDT
0.0885 AUD   -0.56%
08/23Central Petroleum Limited Strategic Review of Portfolio
AW
08/21Central Petroleum Limited Provides Palm Valley 12 ST1 Drilling Update
CI
08/21Central Petroleum Limited Palm Valley 12 ST1 Drilling Update
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Central Petroleum Limited Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update

08/29/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (FRA:C9J) (OTCMKTS:CNPTF) advises that as at 0600 hrs ACST on 29 August 2022, the P3 lateral section of the Palm Valley 12 (PV12) well in OL3, Southwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory has been plugged and abandoned. Preparations are continuing for sidetrack operations into the P1 unit of the Pacoota Formation.

The P1 formation is the currently producing formation at Palm Valley. A successful PV12 lateral in the P1 formation will be tied into existing production facilities and gas sold into strong Northern Territory and east coast gas markets.

The PV12 well is being drilled under a joint venture between Central (50% interest), New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (ASX:NZO) (35% interest) and Cue Energy Resources Limited (ASX:CUE) (15% interest).



About Central Petroleum Limited:

Central Petroleum Limited (Central) is a well-established, and emerging ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer (ASX:CTP). In our short history, Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas producer in the Northern Territory (NT), supplying industrial customers and senior gas distributors in NT and the wider Australian east coast market.

Central is positioned to become a significant domestic energy supplier, with exploration and development plans across 180,000 km2 of tenements in Queensland and the Northern Territory, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects. Central has also completed an MoU with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to progress the proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline to a Final Investment Decision.

We are also seeking to develop the Range gas project, a new gas field located among proven CSG fields in the Surat Basin, Queensland with 135 PJ (net to Central) of development-pending 2C contingent resource.



Source:
Central Petroleum Limited



Contact:

Investor and Media Inquiries: 
Greg Bourke: +61-478-318-702 
Sarah Morgan: +61-421-664-969

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
08/23Central Petroleum Limited Strategic Review of Portfolio
AW
08/21Central Petroleum Limited Provides Palm Valley 12 ST1 Drilling Update
CI
08/21Central Petroleum Limited Palm Valley 12 ST1 Drilling Update
AW
08/15Central Petroleum Limited Provides Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update
CI
08/15Central Petroleum Limited Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update
AW
08/15CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update
AQ
08/08Central Petroleum Limited Provides Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update
CI
08/08CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Palm Valley-12 Weekly Drilling Update
AQ
08/03TRANSCRIPT : Central Petroleum Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/02Central Petroleum Limited Quarterly Update Webinar
AW
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 42,0 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net income 2022 32,0 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net Debt 2022 10,4 M 7,18 M 7,18 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,95x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 64,2 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Central Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,06 $
Average target price 0,08 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leon Devaney Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Damian Galvin Chief Financial Officer
Michael Joseph McCormack Chairman
Ross Evans Chief Operations Officer
Katherine A. Hirschfeld Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED-15.24%45
CONOCOPHILLIPS55.33%142 733
EOG RESOURCES, INC.40.23%73 004
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION153.71%68 325
CNOOC LIMITED33.25%64 965
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED38.75%63 984