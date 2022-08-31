Central Petroleum Limited Peak Helium Farmout Update

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (FRA:C9J) (OTCMKTS:CNPTF) refers to its announcements dated 9 February 2022, 30 June 2022 and 1 August 2022 regarding the Peak Helium farmout transaction.



The conditions precedent satisfaction date for the Peak Helium farmout is 31 August 2022.



The conditions precedent have been continuing to progress well and Peak Helium have requested an extension to 12 October 2022 to satisfy the remaining conditions. Accordingly, the parties have agreed to extend the conditions precedent satisfaction date to 12 October 2022. We understand Santos have also provided Peak Helium with a similar conditions precedent extension for their farmout arrangements.







