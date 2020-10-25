Log in
Central Petroleum Limited Resignation of Director

10/25/2020 | 06:32pm EDT
Resignation of Director

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (FRA:C9J) (OTCMKTS:CNPTF) wishes to congratulate one of its Non-Executive Directors, Dr Julian Fowles, in being appointed Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Karoon Energy Limited. Dr Fowles advises that it is a requirement of his appointment that he resigns all of his non-executive directorships, including with Central, in order to focus on his new role. The effective date of his resignation is 31 October 2020.

Central's Chair, Mr Wrix Gasteen, said "Dr Fowles has been a valuable and effective Board member and brought particular expertise and experience in exploration and development to Central. In addition, his appointment in June 2019 was a strong endorsement of the Company's strategy and growth potential, and came at a time of significant change for Central."

"On behalf of all Central Board members, I wish Julian all the best in his new role and thank him for his contribution to Central."



About Central Petroleum Limited:

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) is an oil and gas explorer and producer listed on the Australian Securities Exchange focused on supplying the domestic gas market. Central is advancing several separate projects across what is regarded as the biggest package of proven and prospective oil and gas acreage across central Australia. This spread of assets gives Central multiple options for growth and development. 88% of this land being gas prone has led to the Company's focus on becoming a major domestic gas producer.



Source:
Central Petroleum Limited



Contact:

Central Petroleum Limited
T: +61-7-3181-3800
F: +61-7-3181-3855
E: info@centralpetroleum.com.au
WWW: www.centralpetroleum.com.au

Media Enquiries
Martin Debelle at Citadel-MAGNUS
T: +61-2-8234-0100
M: +61-409-911-189
© ABN Newswire 2020

