Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Central Petroleum Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTP   AU000000CTP7

CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CTP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Central Petroleum Limited Sale Transaction Unconditional

09/19/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sale Transaction Unconditional

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (FRA:C9J) (OTCMKTS:CNPTF) refers to its ASX Announcement dated 25 May 2021 ("CENTRAL SALE UNDERWRITES SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENT IN THE AMADEUS BASIN") and announces that the Transaction referred in the announcement has now become unconditional following all conditions precedent being met. The Transaction is scheduled to complete on 1 October 2021.



About Central Petroleum Limited:

Central Petroleum Limited (Central) is a well-established, and emerging ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer (ASX:CTP). In our short history, Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas producer in the Northern Territory (NT), supplying industrial customers and senior gas distributors in NT and the wider Australian east coast market.

Central is positioned to become a significant domestic energy supplier, with exploration and development plans across 180,000 km2 of tenements in Queensland and the Northern Territory, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects. Central has also completed an MoU with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to progress the proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline to a Final Investment Decision.

We are also seeking to develop the Range gas project, a new gas field located among proven CSG fields in the Surat Basin, Queensland with 135 PJ (net to Central) of development-pending 2C contingent resource.



Source:
Central Petroleum Limited



Contact:

Investor and Media Inquiries: 
Greg Bourke: +61-478-318-702 
Sarah Morgan: +61-421-664-969

© ABN Newswire 2021
All news about CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
05:37pCentral Petroleum Limited Sale Transaction Unconditional
AW
09/15CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Release Date of Annual Results and Busines..
AQ
09/10CUE ENERGY RESOURCES : - Regulatory Approval Received from Northern Territory Go..
AQ
09/10New Zealand Oil & Gas Gets Australian State Government's Approval to Acquire ..
MT
09/07CUE ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED : - Mereenie Development Well WM28 Completion
AQ
09/07CENTRAL PETROLEUM : Petrolium limited - mereenie development well wm28 successfu..
AQ
09/05CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Mereenie Development Well WM28 Completed
AQ
09/05Central Petroleum Limited Announces That Mereenie Development Well Wm28 Succe..
CI
08/24CENTRAL PETROLEUM : to Expand Pilot Program at Range Gas Project
MT
08/23Central Petroleum Limited Provides Update on Range Gas Project Pilot in the S..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 60,3 M 43,8 M 43,8 M
Net income 2021 3,10 M 2,25 M 2,25 M
Net Debt 2021 42,7 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 79,7 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Central Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,08 $
Average target price 0,13 $
Spread / Average Target 65,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leon Devaney Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Damian Galvin Chief Financial Officer
Michael Joseph McCormack Chairman
Ross Evans Chief Operations Officer
Katherine A. Hirschfeld Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED-15.38%58
CONOCOPHILLIPS47.34%78 899
CNOOC LIMITED12.40%46 303
EOG RESOURCES, INC.48.89%43 352
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED38.97%39 556
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY37.88%38 314