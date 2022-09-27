Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Central Petroleum Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTP   AU000000CTP7

CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CTP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:03 2022-09-27 pm EDT
0.0900 AUD   +4.65%
05:49pCentral Petroleum Limited (asx : CTP) Strategic Review Advisor Appointed
AQ
09/26Central Petroleum Limited (asx : CTP) Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update
AQ
09/26Central Petroleum Limited Provides Palm Valley-12 Weekly Drilling Update
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Central Petroleum Limited Strategic Review Advisor Appointed

09/27/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Strategic Review Advisor Appointed

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (FRA:C9J) (OTCMKTS:CNPTF) advises that RBC Capital Markets ("RBC") has been appointed as exclusive advisor to undertake a strategic review of the Company's asset portfolio and transactional opportunities that may arise to crystalise asset value.

The review will assess options for the Company's extensive portfolio of exploration, appraisal and production assets and examine further opportunities in the context of the current market and capital landscapes. The strategic review is expected to be completed by the end of October 2022, with timing for any further activity related to the strategic review to be determined at that time.

Mick McCormack, Chair of Central said, "We look forward to working with RBC and their highly experienced team to conduct this review."



About Central Petroleum Limited:

Central Petroleum Limited (Central) is a well-established, and emerging ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer (ASX:CTP). In our short history, Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas producer in the Northern Territory (NT), supplying industrial customers and senior gas distributors in NT and the wider Australian east coast market.

Central is positioned to become a significant domestic energy supplier, with exploration and development plans across 180,000 km2 of tenements in Queensland and the Northern Territory, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects. Central has also completed an MoU with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to progress the proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline to a Final Investment Decision.

We are also seeking to develop the Range gas project, a new gas field located among proven CSG fields in the Surat Basin, Queensland with 135 PJ (net to Central) of development-pending 2C contingent resource.



Source:
Central Petroleum Limited



Contact:

Investor and Media Inquiries: 
Greg Bourke: +61-478-318-702 
Sarah Morgan: +61-421-664-969

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
05:49pCentral Petroleum Limited (asx : CTP) Strategic Review Advisor Appointed
AQ
09/26Central Petroleum Limited (asx : CTP) Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update
AQ
09/26Central Petroleum Limited Provides Palm Valley-12 Weekly Drilling Update
CI
09/20Transcript : Central Petroleum Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 21, 2022
CI
09/19Central Petroleum Limited Announces Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update
CI
09/19Central Petroleum Limited Annual Results Presentation
AW
09/19Central Petroleum Limited (asx : CTP) Annual Results Presentation
AQ
09/19Central Petroleum Limited Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update
AW
09/19Central Petroleum Limited (asx : CTP) Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update
AQ
09/15Central Petroleum Limited FY2022 Annual Results
AW
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 35,0 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
Net income 2023 -1,00 M -0,64 M -0,64 M
Net Debt 2023 8,70 M 5,61 M 5,61 M
P/E ratio 2023 -82,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 62,4 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Central Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,06 $
Average target price 0,07 $
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leon Devaney Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Damian Galvin Chief Financial Officer
Michael Joseph McCormack Chairman
Ross Evans Chief Operations Officer
Katherine A. Hirschfeld Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED-13.33%43
CONOCOPHILLIPS37.43%126 285
EOG RESOURCES, INC.18.41%61 640
CNOOC LIMITED20.17%58 507
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION102.59%53 768
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED15.14%50 357