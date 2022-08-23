Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Central Petroleum Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTP   AU000000CTP7

CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CTP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:50 2022-08-23 pm EDT
0.0900 AUD   -5.26%
08/21Central Petroleum Limited Provides Palm Valley 12 ST1 Drilling Update
CI
08/21Central Petroleum Limited Palm Valley 12 ST1 Drilling Update
AW
08/15Central Petroleum Limited Provides Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Central Petroleum Limited Strategic Review of Portfolio

08/23/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Strategic Review of Portfolio

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (FRA:C9J) (OTCMKTS:CNPTF) advises that following completion of the unsuccessful Pacoota 2 / Pacoota 3 appraisal at Palm Valley, the Board will be undertaking a strategic review of the Company's asset portfolio, growth strategies and capital structure.

The review will assess options for the Company's extensive portfolio of exploration, appraisal and production assets and examine further opportunities in the context of the current market and capital landscape. A short-list of qualified independent advisors is currently being considered, with a selection anticipated over the next few weeks. The review is expected to take several months and shareholders will be updated in due course.

Mick McCormack, Chair of Central said, "When I wrote to shareholders in December 2020, I highlighted that in pursuing the goal of adding value to your company, Central faced a myriad of challenges in realising its growth aspirations, with no instant fixes. Since I joined the Company, the Board and management have successfully identified, funded and implemented a number of important growth programs in a systematic and diligent manner. Notwithstanding, we have not had the immediate technical success we had hoped for, and our share price continues to remain subdued. Combined with a rapidly changing energy market, continued growth capital constraints, and increasing interest in the potential for helium and hydrogen throughout the Amadeus Basin, this is the appropriate time to consider our asset portfolio and the opportunities we have for shareholders".



About Central Petroleum Limited:

Central Petroleum Limited (Central) is a well-established, and emerging ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer (ASX:CTP). In our short history, Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas producer in the Northern Territory (NT), supplying industrial customers and senior gas distributors in NT and the wider Australian east coast market.

Central is positioned to become a significant domestic energy supplier, with exploration and development plans across 180,000 km2 of tenements in Queensland and the Northern Territory, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects. Central has also completed an MoU with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to progress the proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline to a Final Investment Decision.

We are also seeking to develop the Range gas project, a new gas field located among proven CSG fields in the Surat Basin, Queensland with 135 PJ (net to Central) of development-pending 2C contingent resource.



Source:
Central Petroleum Limited



Contact:

Investor and Media Inquiries: 
Greg Bourke: +61-478-318-702 
Sarah Morgan: +61-421-664-969

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
08/21Central Petroleum Limited Provides Palm Valley 12 ST1 Drilling Update
CI
08/21Central Petroleum Limited Palm Valley 12 ST1 Drilling Update
AW
08/15Central Petroleum Limited Provides Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update
CI
08/15Central Petroleum Limited Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update
AW
08/15CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update
AQ
08/08Central Petroleum Limited Provides Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update
CI
08/08CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Palm Valley-12 Weekly Drilling Update
AQ
08/03TRANSCRIPT : Central Petroleum Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/02Central Petroleum Limited Quarterly Update Webinar
AW
08/01CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 32,0 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 69,0 M 47,9 M 47,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 1 863 816x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Central Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,07 $
Average target price 0,13 $
Spread / Average Target 89,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leon Devaney Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Damian Galvin Chief Financial Officer
Michael Joseph McCormack Chairman
Ross Evans Chief Operations Officer
Katherine A. Hirschfeld Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED-14.29%45
CONOCOPHILLIPS45.80%133 974
EOG RESOURCES, INC.33.85%69 681
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION138.12%64 126
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED33.45%61 321
CNOOC LIMITED22.42%59 678