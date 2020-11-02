Central Petroleum : Range Gas Project Restarted

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT AND ASX CODE: CTP MEDIA RELEASE 3 November 2020 RANGE GAS PROJECT RESTARTED Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) ("Central") is pleased to announce the restart of the Range Gas Project in Queensland's Surat Basin. The Range Gas Project is being progressed under a 50:50 joint venture ("Range JV") between Central and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL). Highlights The Range JV will restart activities required to reach a final investment decision (" FID "), including a 3-well appraisal pilot program targeted to be drilled in H1 2021, as well as approvals and permits for project development.

"), including a 3-well appraisal pilot program targeted to be drilled in H1 2021, as well as approvals and permits for project development. The current project schedule is targeting FID at the end of 2021, subject to successful pre-FID activities.

pre-FID activities. Development is anticipated to commence immediately after FID, potentially allowing for first gas production in 2023 to inject additional supply into east coast gas markets.

The Range Gas Project is seeking to develop and produce 270 PJ of 2C Resources (135 PJ net to Central). Subject to pilot test results, conversion into 2P Reserves is anticipated before FID, currently targeted for late 2021. Background The Range JV completed a successful gas exploration program in 2019 which exceeded expectations and facilitated a "Development Pending" 2C Resource certification of 270 PJ (135 PJ net to Central), 50% higher than initially anticipated. Following the operational and financial uncertainty caused by the COVID pandemic and a severe downturn in global energy markets, the Range JV agreed in March 2020 to pause pre-FID activities for the Range Gas Project. In recent months, the outlook for energy markets has stabilised and forecasts indicate continuing strong demand for new domestic term gas supplies. Central has also recently strengthened its financial flexibility, having extended its debt facility and signed a new gas sale agreement. Accordingly, pre-FID activity will be restarted, including a 3-well appraisal pilot program planned for H1 2021, as well as obtaining the necessary approvals and permits for project development. Development is anticipated to commence immediately after FID, potentially allowing for first gas production in 2023 as a fresh source of competitive supply to east coast gas markets. Investor & Media Enquiries Central Petroleum Limited T: +61 (0)7 3181 3800 Greg Bourke: +61 478 318 702 ABN 72 083 254 308. F: +61 (0)7 3181 3855 Sarah Morgan: +61 421 664 969 Level 7, 369 Ann Street, Brisbane, QLD 4000, Australia info@centralpetroleum.com.au GPO Box 292, Brisbane, QLD 4001, Australia www.centralpetroleum.com.au

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT AND MEDIA RELEASE - CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED Page 2 Range Gas Project Overview The 77km2 Range Gas Project could comprise up to 143 producing wells over the life of the field, with gas processed on site and transported to market via a new pipeline connecting to the Roma- Brisbane gas pipeline or a tie-in to other nearby pipeline infrastructure to realise further efficiencies. Various alternative project delivery structures will be considered for the pipeline and surface infrastructure to optimise return on capital. CEO Comment "We are very pleased to restart the Range Gas Project with our partner Incitec Pivot Limited. The new gas sale agreement and restructured finance facility announced last week, combined with continued resilience in term gas markets, give us the flexibility and confidence to restart Range. This is a major area of growth for Central which we believe will be a very competitive new source of gas for the east coast market when the project comes onstream in 2023. Combined with a multi-tcf prospect at Dukas, an exciting exploration program in the Amadeus Basin, good progress toward a preferred farmout partner, and a proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline (AMGP), we have a significant amount of value-adding activity to look forward to," said CEO and MD, Leon Devaney. -ends- This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by Leon Devaney, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. About Central Petroleum Central Petroleum Limited (Central) is a well-established, and emerging ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer (ASX: CTP). In our short history, Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas producer in the Northern Territory (NT), supplying industrial customers and senior gas distributors in NT and the wider Australian east coast market. Central is positioned to become a significant domestic energy supplier, with exploration and development plans across 180,000 km² of tenements in Queensland and the Northern Territory, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects. Central has also completed an MoU with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to progress the proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline to a Final Investment Decision. We are also seeking to develop the Range gas project, a new gas field located among proven CSG fields in the Surat Basin, Queensland with 135 PJ (net to Central) of development-pending 2C contingent resource.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT AND MEDIA RELEASE - CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED Page 3 General Legal Disclaimer and Explanation of Terms: This document is for information purposes only and is not investment or financial product advice nor intended for prospective investors and does not purport to provide all of the information an interested party may require in order to investigate the affairs of Central Petroleum Limited ("Company"). This document has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. The data, information, opinions and conclusions ("Information") herein are subject to change without notice. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness, correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of the Information contained in this document. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of the Company or its agents, directors, officers, employees, advisors and consultants, nor any other person, accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence for any loss arising from the use of the Information contained in this document. This document may contain forward-looking statements which include (but are not limited to) forecasts, prospects or returns. Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may be outside the control of the Company and could cause actual results to differ from these statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include (but are not limited to) funding, exploration, commodity prices, currency fluctuations, economic and financial market conditions, environmental risks, legislative or fiscal developments, political risks, project delay, approvals, cost estimates and other risk factors described from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the ASX. Actual facts, matters or circumstances may be different to those expressed or implied in this document. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on forward looking statements. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law and the ASX Listing Rules, the Company and its agents, directors, officers, employees, advisors and consultants, nor any other person, do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any Information or any of the forward looking statements in this document. Sentences and phrases are forward looking statements when they include any tense from present to future or similar inflection words, such as (but not limited to) "believe", "understand", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "predict", target", "may", "hope", "can", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "projects", "is designed to", "with the intent", "potential", the negative of these words or such other variations thereon or comparable terminology or similar expressions of the future which may indicate a forward looking statement or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may", "can" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. No right of the Company or its subsidiaries shall be waived arising out of this document. All rights are reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.