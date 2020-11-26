Central Petroleum : Resignation of Director

Log in
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT AND

ASX CODE: CTP MEDIA RELEASE

27 November 2020

Resignation of Director

Central Petroleum Limited ("Company" or "Central") announces that Mr Wrix Gasteen has resigned as a director of Central Petroleum Limited and all its subsidiaries effective 28 November 2020. The Board has accordingly brought forward the appointment of Mr Mick McCormack as Chair effective 28 November 2020.

Central Petroleum's MD and CEO, Mr Leon Devaney, commented "Wrix has been an integral part of the transformation Central has achieved over the past 5 years in particular. More recently, he provided critical leadership and stability as Chair at a point of significant change within the Company, helping to create a solid financial foundation and position the Company to implement major growth strategies. On behalf of the Board and Management, I thank Wrix for his dedication to the Board of Central and wish him all the best in his future activities."

-ends-

This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by Leon Devaney, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

About Central Petroleum

Central Petroleum Limited (Central) is a well-established, and emerging ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer (ASX: CTP). In our short history, Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas producer in the Northern Territory (NT), supplying industrial customers and senior gas distributors in NT and the wider Australian east coast market.

Central is positioned to become a significant domestic energy supplier, with exploration and development plans across 180,000 km² of tenements in Queensland and the Northern Territory, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects. Central has also completed an MoU with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to progress the proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline to a Final Investment Decision.

We are also seeking to develop the Range gas project, a new gas field located among proven CSG fields in the Surat Basin, Queensland with 135 PJ (net to Central) of development-pending 2C contingent resource.

Investor & Media Enquiries

Central Petroleum Limited

T:

+61 (0)7 3181 3800

Greg Bourke: +61

478 318 702

ABN 72 083 254 308.

F:

+61 (0)7 3181 3855

Sarah Morgan: +61

421 664 969

Level 7, 369 Ann Street, Brisbane, QLD 4000, Australia

info@centralpetroleum.com.au

GPO Box 292, Brisbane, QLD 4001, Australia

www.centralpetroleum.com.au

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT AND MEDIA RELEASE - CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED

Page 2

General Legal Disclaimer and Explanation of Terms:

This document is for information purposes only and is not investment or financial product advice nor intended for prospective investors and does not purport to provide all of the information an interested party may require in order to investigate the affairs of Central Petroleum Limited ("Company"). This document has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. The data, information, opinions and conclusions ("Information") herein are subject to change without notice.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness, correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of the Information contained in this document. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of the Company or its agents, directors, officers, employees, advisors and consultants, nor any other person, accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence for any loss arising from the use of the Information contained in this document.

This document may contain forward-looking statements which include (but are not limited to) forecasts, prospects or returns. Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may be outside the control of the Company and could cause actual results to differ from these statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include (but are not limited to) funding, exploration, commodity prices, currency fluctuations, economic and financial market conditions, environmental risks, legislative or fiscal developments, political risks, project delay, approvals, cost estimates and other risk factors described from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the ASX. Actual facts, matters or circumstances may be different to those expressed or implied in this document. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on forward looking statements. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law and the ASX Listing Rules, the Company and its agents, directors, officers, employees, advisors and consultants, nor any other person, do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any Information or any of the forward looking statements in this document. Sentences and phrases are forward looking statements when they include any tense from present to future or similar inflection words, such as (but not limited to) "believe", "understand", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "predict", target", "may", "hope", "can", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "projects", "is designed to", "with the intent", "potential", the negative of these words or such other variations thereon or comparable terminology or similar expressions of the future which may indicate a forward looking statement or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may", "can" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts.

No right of the Company or its subsidiaries shall be waived arising out of this document. All rights are reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Petroleum Limited published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 55,6 M 40,9 M 40,9 M
Net income 2021 -0,97 M -0,71 M -0,71 M
Net Debt 2021 57,7 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -162x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 86,8 M 63,9 M 63,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
EV / Sales 2022 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Central Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,09 $
Last Close Price 0,12 $
Spread / Highest target -28,3%
Spread / Average Target -28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leon Devaney Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Wrixon Frank Gasteen Non-Executive Chairman
Ross Evans Chief Operations Officer
Damian Galvin Chief Financial Officer
Katherine A. Hirschfeld Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED-11.11%64
CNOOC LIMITED-25.93%54 837
CONOCOPHILLIPS-32.91%46 595
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-36.72%30 919
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-26.76%27 940
ECOPETROL S.A.-33.15%25 588
