  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/09
0.125 AUD   +4.17%
05:56pManaging Director & CEO's 2021 AGM Presentation
PU
10/28Central Petroleum Limited Quarterly Activities Report
AW
10/24CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Amadeus Basin Exploration Update
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Managing Director & CEO's 2021 AGM Presentation

11/09/2021 | 05:56pm EST


Annual General Meeting

10 November 2021

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP)

* Not : subject to the Notice and Legal Disclaimer and Appendix: Reserves and Resources information provided in this document.

Strong operating performance



$60m revenue FY2021



Solid HSE record

• No lost production due to COVID

Local community support



• Indigenous and local employment

2

CENTRALPETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX:CTP)

Mereenie development program





4 x recompletions

2 x new development



wells

Sustained gas flows

from Stairway

Sandstone

CENTRALPETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX:CTP)

3

Asset sale completed

Allows Central to pursue multiple avenues for growth



P

Value accretive

$85m consideration(1) for 50% interest in production assets, with an expected profit of circa

$35m(1) delivering a strong signal for underlying value

P

Operatorship

Central retains operatorship



Accelerates Growth

Provides $40m free-carry, facilitating approximately $100m (gross JV) investment across

our production permits

P

Diversifies risk

Accelerating growth in the Amadeus Basin while diversifying geological, exploration and



development risk

P

Aligned partner

Introduces technically capable partner(s) with financial capacity and aligned objectives

P

Balance Sheet

Strengthens Central's balance sheet through reduction of debt (by $30m) and deferred gas

liabilities (by $20m)(2)

Note: (1) Estimated value at completion date and subject to final determination of the completion adjustment and movements in liabilities associated with the Sale Assets between the effective date and the

completion date; (2) Based on Central's expected book value for these liabilities at completion date

CENTRALPETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX:CTP)

4

Range CSG Pilot

Potential to almost triple Central's 2P reserves

Carla

Carla-1

Carla-4

base and annual sales volumes



Top WCM

225m

263m

Net Coal

32m

36m

• Three well pilot drilled and commissioned in

Range-2

June quarter

Top WCM

48m

Net Coal

36m

• Current interference testing indicates good

Range-5

Top WCM

255m

communication between wells



Net Coal

32m

Lower-than-expected initial water rates

Range Pilot

Top WCM

216m

requires an extended dewatering period

Net Coal

25m

Kedron-9

The four exploration wells intersected circa

Top WCM

98m

Peebs-

32% more net coal than the pilot wells (33m

1,8,9,11

(Avg.)

Net Coal

37m

Top WCM

307m



vs 25m)

Net Coal

35m

• Adjacent wells indicate net coal thickness

Range-3

more in line with our four exploration wells

Top WCM

238m

Net Coal

30m

Range-4

Top WCM

292m

Net Coal

34m

CENTRALPETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX:CTP)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Petroleum Limited published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 22:53:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 38,8 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net income 2022 18,2 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2022 19,9 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 90,7 M 66,8 M 67,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Central Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,13 $
Average target price 0,12 $
Spread / Average Target -7,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leon Devaney Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Damian Galvin Chief Financial Officer
Michael Joseph McCormack Chairman
Ross Evans Chief Operations Officer
Katherine A. Hirschfeld Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED-3.85%65
CONOCOPHILLIPS89.87%100 148
EOG RESOURCES, INC.94.49%56 629
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED77.05%51 262
CNOOC LIMITED13.93%47 063
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY62.70%45 519