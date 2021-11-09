Managing Director & CEO's 2021 AGM Presentation

onlyuse
ersonalAnnual General Meeting
10 November 2021
Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP)
* Not : subject to the Notice and Legal Disclaimer and Appendix: Reserves and Resources information provided in this document.
Strong operating performance
|
only
|
•
|
$60m revenue FY2021
|
|
|
|
use
|
•
|
Solid HSE record
|
|
• No lost production due to COVID
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Local community support
|
|
ersonal
|
• Indigenous and local employment
|
|
|
|
2
|
CENTRALPETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX:CTP)
|
|
Mereenie development program
|
|
|
only
|
|
|
use
|
✓
|
4 x recompletions
|
✓
|
2 x new development
|
ersonal
|
|
wells
|
✓
|
Sustained gas flows
|
|
|
|
from Stairway
|
|
|
Sandstone
|
CENTRALPETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX:CTP)
|
|
3
|
|
Asset sale completed
Allows Central to pursue multiple avenues for growth
|
only
|
P
|
Value accretive
|
$85m consideration(1) for 50% interest in production assets, with an expected profit of circa
|
$35m(1) delivering a strong signal for underlying value
|
|
|
P
|
Operatorship
|
|
Central retains operatorship
|
use
|
|
|
|
P Accelerates Growth
|
Provides $40m free-carry, facilitating approximately $100m (gross JV) investment across
|
our production permits
|
|
|
|
|
|
P
|
Diversifies risk
|
Accelerating growth in the Amadeus Basin while diversifying geological, exploration and
|
ersonal
|
|
development risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
P
|
Aligned partner
|
Introduces technically capable partner(s) with financial capacity and aligned objectives
|
|
|
|
|
|
P
|
Balance Sheet
|
Strengthens Central's balance sheet through reduction of debt (by $30m) and deferred gas
|
|
liabilities (by $20m)(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: (1) Estimated value at completion date and subject to final determination of the completion adjustment and movements in liabilities associated with the Sale Assets between the effective date and the
|
|
completion date; (2) Based on Central's expected book value for these liabilities at completion date
|
CENTRALPETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX:CTP)
|
4
|
Range CSG Pilot
|
|
|
Potential to almost triple Central's 2P reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Carla
|
Carla-1
|
Carla-4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
base and annual sales volumes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
only
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top WCM
|
225m
|
263m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Coal
|
32m
|
36m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Three well pilot drilled and commissioned in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Range-2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top WCM
|
|
|
48m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Coal
|
|
|
36m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Current interference testing indicates good
|
|
|
Range-5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top WCM
|
255m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
communication between wells
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
use
|
|
|
|
Net Coal
|
32m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Lower-than-expected initial water rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Range Pilot
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top WCM
|
216m
|
|
|
|
|
|
requires an extended dewatering period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Coal
|
25m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kedron-9
|
|
•
|
The four exploration wells intersected circa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top WCM
|
98m
|
|
|
Peebs-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32% more net coal than the pilot wells (33m
|
|
1,8,9,11
|
(Avg.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Coal
|
37m
|
|
|
|
Top WCM
|
307m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ersonal
|
|
vs 25m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Coal
|
35m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Adjacent wells indicate net coal thickness
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Range-3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
more in line with our four exploration wells
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top WCM
|
|
238m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Coal
|
|
30m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Range-4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top WCM
|
|
292m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Coal
|
|
34m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CENTRALPETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX:CTP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Central Petroleum Limited published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 22:53:10 UTC.