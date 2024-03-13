Investor Presentation
March 2024
Disclaimer
Additional information about Central Puerto can be found in the Investor Support section on the website at www.centralpuerto.com. This presentation does not contain all the Company's financial information. As a result, investors should read this presentation in conjunction with Central Puerto's consolidated financial statements and other financial information available on the Company's website.
This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of Central Puerto or any of its subsidiaries, in any jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission or an exemption from such registration.
Our financial statements and other financial information included in this presentation, unless otherwise specified, are stated in Argentine Pesos. However, we presented some figures converted from Argentine Pesos to U.S. dollars for comparison purposes only. The exchange rate used to convert Argentine Pesos to U.S. dollars was the reference exchange rate (Communication "A" 3500) reported by the Central Bank for U.S. dollars for the end of each period. The information presented in U.S. dollars is for the convenience of the reader only and may defer in such conversion for each period is performed at the exchange rate applicable at the end of the latest period. You should not consider these translations to be representations that the Argentine Peso amounts actually represent these U.S. dollars amounts or could be converted into U.S. dollars at the rate indicated.
Rounding amounts and percentages:
Certain amounts and percentages included in this presentation have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this presentation have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this presentation may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this presentation may not sum due to rounding.
This presentation contains certain metrics, including information per share, operating information, and others, which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company's performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods.
Cautionary Statements Relevant to Forward-Looking Information
This presentation contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to in this presentation as "forward-looking statements") that constitute forward- looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "will," "estimate" and "potential," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
Statements regarding possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of future regulation and the effects of competition, expected power generation and capital expenditures plan, are examples of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required under securities laws. Further information concerning risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements and the Company's business can be found in the Company's public disclosures filed on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).
Adjusted EBITDA
In this presentation, Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS financial measure, is defined as net income for the period, plus finance expenses, minus finance income, minus share of the profit (loss) of associates, plus (minus) losses (gains) on net monetary position, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, minus net results of discontinued operations, excluding impairment on property, plant & equipment, foreign exchange difference and interests related to FONI trade receivables and variations in fair value of biological asset.
The Adjusted EBITDA may not be useful in predicting the results of operations of the Company in the future.
Adjusted EBITDA is believed to provide useful supplemental information to investors about the Company and its results. Adjusted EBITDA is among the measures used by the Company's management team to evaluate the financial and operating performance and make day-to-day financial and operating decisions. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other parties to evaluate companies in the industry. Adjusted EBITDA is believed to be helpful to investors because it provides additional information about trends in the core operating performance prior to considering the impact of capital structure, depreciation, amortization and taxation on the results.
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, including:
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, including cash requirements for, our working capital needs or contractual commitments;
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our finance expenses, or the cash requirements to service interest or principal payments on our indebtedness, or interest income or other finance income;
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our income tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our income taxes;
- although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized often will need to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for these replacements;
- although share of the profit of associates is a non-cash charge, Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potential collection of dividends; and
- other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
The Company compensates for the inherent limitations associated with using Adjusted EBITDA through disclosure of these limitations, presentation of the Company's consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, net income. For a reconciliation of the net income to Adjusted EBITDA, see the tables included in this release. For more information see "Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" below.
2
Who we are
With over 100 years of history, Central Puerto has evolved to become the largest private Argentine generation company both in installed capacity and power generation.
Shareholder's structure:
Prov. Of
Neuquen
ANSES
5%
3%
Federal
Government
10%
Free Float
82%
3
Central Puerto at a glance
7,173 MW of installed capacity(1)(2) through a well diversified
21 TWh generated in 2023.
generation portfolio operating 14 Power Plants
Market share: 15% (total SADI) /
20% (private Gencos)
Spot portfolio(2)
Renewables portfolio
Foninvemen program
Forestry Business segment
2,553MW
374
MW
2,584MW
thermal assets
thermal assets
1,440MW
wind assets
with equity stake in 3
105MW
largest private participant
hydro assetsº
combine cycles
a
solar assets
US$254mm
1MW
Thermal PPA portfolio
438 MW
mini-hydro assets
total outstanding
receivables
long term PPA
Fully contracted:
monthly collections until
2,262MW
PPAs
Renov.AR and MATER
May-28.
Res.59/23(1)
160,453ha.
In Entre Ríos and Corrientes with ~71,000 hectares planted with eucalyptus and pine
Natural Gas Distribution & Transportation
ECOGAS 22% stake in DGCU
TGM
41% stake in DGCE
20% stake
15% market share
(1)
Source CAMMESA - corresponds to the total theoretical power of each asset. On February 22, 2024, it was published in
the Official Gazette of the Republic of Argentina, the request submitted by Central Costanera for the decommissioning
of steam generation units COSTTV04 and COSTTV06, for a total installed capacity of 120 MW and 350 MW, respectively
4
(2)
For more information, please refer to slide 18 "Annex 1 - Regulatory framework".
Key Financial Figures
Spot market revenues
Adj. EBITDA
Revenues(1) (US$mm)
Sales under contracts
Adj.EBITDA + FONI collections
Steam sales
FONI Collections
Other
(US$mm)
606
Adj. EBITDA margin
566
537
445
7
510
500
390
120%
121
456
15
27
26
450
369
362
69
343
110%
400
13
301
223
350
72
75
73
376
100%
271
66
90%
220
300
317
250
297
287
277
80%
464
200
70%
224
267
150
49%
52%
60%
209
211
100
63%
66%
62%
50%
50
0
40%
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
CAPEX (US$mm)
Debt (US$mm)
Net Debt
595
Gross Debt
700
646
606
Net Debt/ Adj.EBITDA
1.8x
1.6x
600
1.7x
1.5x
1.4x
415
500
358
1.2x
214
400
1.0x
1.0x
138
300
493
158
0.8x
73
435
0.6x
44
200
0.2x
287
100
0.3x
0.4x
0.2x
92
70
0
0.0x
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
(1) Sales under resolution 59 are included in Spot sales. For more information, please refer to slide 18 "Annex 1 - Regulatory framework".
5
+70%
of Operating Cashflow is secured
by long term contracts in dollars
with protection mechanisms
Adj. EBITDA contribution by regulatory framework
+US$ 66 MILLION
12%
PPA - MATER (1)
19%
PPA - RenovAr (2)
29%
PPA - Thermal Units
PPA - Res. 59 (3)
29%
Legacy - Spot
11%
2023
60%
of Adj.EBITDA Through long term contracts, with prices set in US$ dollars
5 years -termContracts partially set in US$ dollar
Collections (only principal) under CVO during 2023*º
CVO receivables to be collected total approximately US$253 million, as of September 30, 2023, and accrue interest at a 30 days LIBOR rate + 5%, to be collected in 53 monthly principal installments until
May 2028.
Collections protected by reserve accounts mechanisms
- PPAs directly with private clients
- Backed by reserve fund financed by the World Bank (FODER)
-
The percentage represents the total EBITDA generated by the combined cycles under Res 59.
For more information, please refer to slide 18 "Annex 1 - Regulatory framework".
6
Well diversified portfolio of generation assets
9
6
11
5
4
10
1
12
2
8
7
3
G E O G R A P H I C
F O O T P R I N T
Assets in Operation
Technology
Power Capacity (MW)
Remuneration (MW)(3)
PPA term
Installed(1)
Available(2)
Spot
PPA
1
Central Costanera(4)
Thermal
2,259
1,692
590
1,102
2028
2
Central Puerto(4)
Thermal
1,747
1,645
898
748
2028
3
Piedra del Águila
Hydro
1,440
1,440
1,440
-
-
4
Luján de Cuyo(5)
Thermal
576
562
453
109
2029-2034
Cogen
5
San Lorenzo
Thermal
391
366
36
330
2035
Cogen
6
Brigadier Lopez
Thermal
281
280
280
-
-
7
Genoveva I & II
Wind
130
130
-
130
2040/2029
8
La Castellana I & II
Wind
116
116
-
116
2040/2034
9
Guañizul II A
Solar
105
105
-
105
2041
10
Manque
Wind
57
57
-
57
2040
11
Achiras I
Wind
48
48
-
48
2040
12
Los Olivos
Wind
23
23
-
23
2030
Total
7,173
6,464
3,697
2,768
- Source CAMMESA, corresponds to the total theoretical power of each asset.
- Net available power capacity reported to CAMMESA
- MW over available capacity
- PPA refers to the Res. 59/23 - For more information, please refer to slide 18 "Annex 1 - Regulatory framework".
(5)
The facility Includes 290 MW of combined cycles, 95 MW of cogeneration, 190 MW of gas/steam turbines and 1 MW of mini-hydro
7
Continuously expanding and diversifying our operated portfolio
Installed Capacity(1) (MW)
+3,535 MW incorporated through greenfield and M&A
Thermal
Hydro7,173
Renewbables
3,6384,2184,809
2017
2019
2021
2023
Thermal:
Thermal:
Thermal:
Thermal:
. Puerto Complex
. Puerto Complex
. Puerto Complex
. Puerto Complex
. Lujan de Cuyo
. Lujan de Cuyo
. Lujan de Cuyo
. Lujan de Cuyo
. San Lorenzo
. San Lorenzo
. San Lorenzo
Hydro:
Brigadier Lopez
Brigadier Lopez
Brigadier Lopez
. Piedra del Aguila
Hydro:
Hydro:
. Central Costanera
. Piedra del Aguila
. Piedra del Aguila
Hydro:
Renewables:
Renewables:
. Piedra del Aguila
. Achiras
. Achiras
Renewables:
.La Castellana I & II
. La Castellana I & II
. Achiras
. La Genoveva II
. La Genoveva I & II
. La Castellana I & II
. Manque
. Manque
. La Genoveva I & II
. Los Olivos
. Manque
. Los Olivos
. Guañizul II A
2023 portfolio by technology
5%
20% 1%
60%
13%
Thermal
Cogeneration
Hydro
Wind
Solar
(1) Source CAMMESA. Corresponds to the total theoretical power of each asset.
8
We are the leading private power generation company in Argentina
Local Energy Demand (TWh)(1)
Market Share FY2023(1)(2)
16.0
13.6
14.0
14.0
13.1
13.1
12.6
12.5
29%
11.9
12.1
12.0
11.7
11.811.8
10.9
11.0
10.6
10.8
10.
10.3
10.0
10.0
8.013%
6.0
6%
4%
4.0
0%
(1%)
(1%)
35%
30%
13.0
10.5 11.311.0
11.825%
10.2
20%
15%
10%
5%
2%
0%
(2%)
-5%
15%
(20.1 TWh)
14%
50%
6%
7%
2.0
(8%)
(8%)
-10%
0.0
(10%
-15%
Jan-23Feb-23Mar-23Apr-23May-23Jun-23Jul-23
Aug-23Sep-23Oct-23Nov-23Dec-23
2022
2023
% 23 vs 22
- Source CAMMESA
- Energy Generation of total SADI
1% 3% 2% 3%
9
Availability of thermal units(1)(2)
Steam & Gas turbines (%)
88%
96%
96%
95%
93%
86%77%
74%78%
62%
65%68%
50%
2020
2021
2022
2023
Puerto Complex
Lujan de Cuyo
Brigadier Lopez
Costanera
Combined Cycles (%)
89%
91% 93%
88%93% 91%
91%
97%99%
75%
69%
35%
2020
2021
2022
2023
Puerto Complex
Lujan de Cuyo
San Lorenzo
Costanera Complex
(1)
Availability reported by CAMMESA, calculated based on the total installed capacity of each power plant.
(2)
Central Costanera figures does not consider the power capacity values of the steam generation units
10
COSTTV04 and COSTTV06 for a total installed capacity of 120 MW and 350 MW, respectively
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Central Puerto SA published this content on 12 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2024 18:01:08 UTC.