Disclaimer

Additional information about Central Puerto can be found in the Investor Support section on the website at www.centralpuerto.com. This presentation does not contain all the Company's financial information. As a result, investors should read this presentation in conjunction with Central Puerto's consolidated financial statements and other financial information available on the Company's website.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of Central Puerto or any of its subsidiaries, in any jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission or an exemption from such registration.

Our financial statements and other financial information included in this presentation, unless otherwise specified, are stated in Argentine Pesos. However, we presented some figures converted from Argentine Pesos to U.S. dollars for comparison purposes only. The exchange rate used to convert Argentine Pesos to U.S. dollars was the reference exchange rate (Communication "A" 3500) reported by the Central Bank for U.S. dollars for the end of each period. The information presented in U.S. dollars is for the convenience of the reader only and may defer in such conversion for each period is performed at the exchange rate applicable at the end of the latest period. You should not consider these translations to be representations that the Argentine Peso amounts actually represent these U.S. dollars amounts or could be converted into U.S. dollars at the rate indicated.

Rounding amounts and percentages:

Certain amounts and percentages included in this presentation have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this presentation have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this presentation may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this presentation may not sum due to rounding.

This presentation contains certain metrics, including information per share, operating information, and others, which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company's performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods.

Cautionary Statements Relevant to Forward-Looking Information

This presentation contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to in this presentation as "forward-looking statements") that constitute forward- looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "will," "estimate" and "potential," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Statements regarding possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of future regulation and the effects of competition, expected power generation and capital expenditures plan, are examples of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required under securities laws. Further information concerning risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements and the Company's business can be found in the Company's public disclosures filed on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

Adjusted EBITDA

In this presentation, Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS financial measure, is defined as net income for the period, plus finance expenses, minus finance income, minus share of the profit (loss) of associates, plus (minus) losses (gains) on net monetary position, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, minus net results of discontinued operations, excluding impairment on property, plant & equipment, foreign exchange difference and interests related to FONI trade receivables and variations in fair value of biological asset.

The Adjusted EBITDA may not be useful in predicting the results of operations of the Company in the future.

Adjusted EBITDA is believed to provide useful supplemental information to investors about the Company and its results. Adjusted EBITDA is among the measures used by the Company's management team to evaluate the financial and operating performance and make day-to-day financial and operating decisions. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other parties to evaluate companies in the industry. Adjusted EBITDA is believed to be helpful to investors because it provides additional information about trends in the core operating performance prior to considering the impact of capital structure, depreciation, amortization and taxation on the results.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, including:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, including cash requirements for, our working capital needs or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our finance expenses, or the cash requirements to service interest or principal payments on our indebtedness, or interest income or other finance income;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our income tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our income taxes;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized often will need to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for these replacements;

non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized often will need to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for these replacements; although share of the profit of associates is a non-cash charge, Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potential collection of dividends; and

non-cash charge, Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potential collection of dividends; and other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The Company compensates for the inherent limitations associated with using Adjusted EBITDA through disclosure of these limitations, presentation of the Company's consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, net income. For a reconciliation of the net income to Adjusted EBITDA, see the tables included in this release. For more information see "Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" below.

2