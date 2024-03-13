Investor Presentation

March 2024

Who we are

With over 100 years of history, Central Puerto has evolved to become the largest private Argentine generation company both in installed capacity and power generation.

Shareholder's structure:

Prov. Of

Neuquen

ANSES

5%

3%

Federal

Government

10%

Free Float

82%

Central Puerto at a glance

7,173 MW of installed capacity(1)(2) through a well diversified

21 TWh generated in 2023.

generation portfolio operating 14 Power Plants

Market share: 15% (total SADI) /

20% (private Gencos)

Spot portfolio(2)

Renewables portfolio

Foninvemen program

Forestry Business segment

2,553MW

374

MW

2,584MW

thermal assets

thermal assets

1,440MW

wind assets

with equity stake in 3

105MW

largest private participant

hydro assetsº

combine cycles

a

solar assets

US$254mm

1MW

Thermal PPA portfolio

438 MW

mini-hydro assets

total outstanding

receivables

long term PPA

Fully contracted:

monthly collections until

2,262MW

PPAs

Renov.AR and MATER

May-28.

Res.59/23(1)

160,453ha.

In Entre Ríos and Corrientes with ~71,000 hectares planted with eucalyptus and pine

Natural Gas Distribution & Transportation

ECOGAS 22% stake in DGCU

TGM

41% stake in DGCE

20% stake

15% market share

(1)

Source CAMMESA - corresponds to the total theoretical power of each asset. On February 22, 2024, it was published in

the Official Gazette of the Republic of Argentina, the request submitted by Central Costanera for the decommissioning

of steam generation units COSTTV04 and COSTTV06, for a total installed capacity of 120 MW and 350 MW, respectively

Key Financial Figures

Spot market revenues

Adj. EBITDA

Revenues(1) (US$mm)

Sales under contracts

Adj.EBITDA + FONI collections

Steam sales

FONI Collections

Other

(US$mm)

606

Adj. EBITDA margin

566

537

445

7

510

500

390

120%

121

456

15

27

26

450

369

362

69

343

110%

400

13

301

223

350

72

75

73

376

100%

271

66

90%

220

300

317

250

297

287

277

80%

464

200

70%

224

267

150

49%

52%

60%

209

211

100

63%

66%

62%

50%

50

0

40%

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

CAPEX (US$mm)

Debt (US$mm)

Net Debt

595

Gross Debt

700

646

606

Net Debt/ Adj.EBITDA

1.8x

1.6x

600

1.7x

1.5x

1.4x

415

500

358

1.2x

214

400

1.0x

1.0x

138

300

493

158

0.8x

73

435

0.6x

44

200

0.2x

287

100

0.3x

0.4x

0.2x

92

70

0

0.0x

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

(1) Sales under resolution 59 are included in Spot sales. For more information, please refer to slide 18 "Annex 1 - Regulatory framework".

+70%

of Operating Cashflow is secured

by long term contracts in dollars

with protection mechanisms

Adj. EBITDA contribution by regulatory framework

+US$ 66 MILLION

12%

PPA - MATER (1)

19%

PPA - RenovAr (2)

29%

PPA - Thermal Units

PPA - Res. 59 (3)

29%

Legacy - Spot

11%

2023

60%

of Adj.EBITDA Through long term contracts, with prices set in US$ dollars

5 years -termContracts partially set in US$ dollar

Collections (only principal) under CVO during 2023*º

CVO receivables to be collected total approximately US$253 million, as of September 30, 2023, and accrue interest at a 30 days LIBOR rate + 5%, to be collected in 53 monthly principal installments until

May 2028.

Collections protected by reserve accounts mechanisms

  1. PPAs directly with private clients
  2. Backed by reserve fund financed by the World Bank (FODER)
  3. The percentage represents the total EBITDA generated by the combined cycles under Res 59.
    For more information, please refer to slide 18 "Annex 1 - Regulatory framework".

Well diversified portfolio of generation assets

9

6

11

5

4

10

1

12

2

8

7

3

G E O G R A P H I C

F O O T P R I N T

Assets in Operation

Technology

Power Capacity (MW)

Remuneration (MW)(3)

PPA term

Installed(1)

Available(2)

Spot

PPA

1

Central Costanera(4)

Thermal

2,259

1,692

590

1,102

2028

2

Central Puerto(4)

Thermal

1,747

1,645

898

748

2028

3

Piedra del Águila

Hydro

1,440

1,440

1,440

-

-

4

Luján de Cuyo(5)

Thermal

576

562

453

109

2029-2034

Cogen

5

San Lorenzo

Thermal

391

366

36

330

2035

Cogen

6

Brigadier Lopez

Thermal

281

280

280

-

-

7

Genoveva I & II

Wind

130

130

-

130

2040/2029

8

La Castellana I & II

Wind

116

116

-

116

2040/2034

9

Guañizul II A

Solar

105

105

-

105

2041

10

Manque

Wind

57

57

-

57

2040

11

Achiras I

Wind

48

48

-

48

2040

12

Los Olivos

Wind

23

23

-

23

2030

Total

7,173

6,464

3,697

2,768

  1. Source CAMMESA, corresponds to the total theoretical power of each asset.
  2. Net available power capacity reported to CAMMESA
  3. MW over available capacity
  4. PPA refers to the Res. 59/23 - For more information, please refer to slide 18 "Annex 1 - Regulatory framework".

(5)

The facility Includes 290 MW of combined cycles, 95 MW of cogeneration, 190 MW of gas/steam turbines and 1 MW of mini-hydro

Continuously expanding and diversifying our operated portfolio

Installed Capacity(1) (MW)

+3,535 MW incorporated through greenfield and M&A

Thermal

Hydro7,173

Renewbables

3,6384,2184,809

2017

2019

2021

2023

Thermal:

Thermal:

Thermal:

Thermal:

. Puerto Complex

. Puerto Complex

. Puerto Complex

. Puerto Complex

. Lujan de Cuyo

. Lujan de Cuyo

. Lujan de Cuyo

. Lujan de Cuyo

. San Lorenzo

. San Lorenzo

. San Lorenzo

Hydro:

Brigadier Lopez

Brigadier Lopez

Brigadier Lopez

. Piedra del Aguila

Hydro:

Hydro:

. Central Costanera

. Piedra del Aguila

. Piedra del Aguila

Hydro:

Renewables:

Renewables:

. Piedra del Aguila

. Achiras

. Achiras

Renewables:

.La Castellana I & II

. La Castellana I & II

. Achiras

. La Genoveva II

. La Genoveva I & II

. La Castellana I & II

. Manque

. Manque

. La Genoveva I & II

. Los Olivos

. Manque

. Los Olivos

. Guañizul II A

2023 portfolio by technology

5%

20% 1%

60%

13%

Thermal

Cogeneration

Hydro

Wind

Solar

(1) Source CAMMESA. Corresponds to the total theoretical power of each asset.

We are the leading private power generation company in Argentina

Local Energy Demand (TWh)(1)

Market Share FY2023(1)(2)

16.0

13.6

14.0

14.0

13.1

13.1

12.6

12.5

29%

11.9

12.1

12.0

11.7

11.811.8

10.9

11.0

10.6

10.8

10.

10.3

10.0

10.0

8.013%

6.0

6%

4%

4.0

0%

(1%)

(1%)

35%

30%

13.0

10.5 11.311.0

11.825%

10.2

20%

15%

10%

5%

2%

0%

(2%)

-5%

15%

(20.1 TWh)

14%

50%

6%

7%

2.0

(8%)

(8%)

-10%

0.0

(10%

-15%

Jan-23Feb-23Mar-23Apr-23May-23Jun-23Jul-23

Aug-23Sep-23Oct-23Nov-23Dec-23

2022

2023

% 23 vs 22

  1. Source CAMMESA
  2. Energy Generation of total SADI

1% 3% 2% 3%

Availability of thermal units(1)(2)

Steam & Gas turbines (%)

88%

96%

96%

95%

93%

86%77%

74%78%

62%

65%68%

50%

2020

2021

2022

2023

Puerto Complex

Lujan de Cuyo

Brigadier Lopez

Costanera

Combined Cycles (%)

89%

91% 93%

88%93% 91%

91%

97%99%

75%

69%

35%

2020

2021

2022

2023

Puerto Complex

Lujan de Cuyo

San Lorenzo

Costanera Complex

(1)

Availability reported by CAMMESA, calculated based on the total installed capacity of each power plant.

(2)

Central Costanera figures does not consider the power capacity values of the steam generation units

