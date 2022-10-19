Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Central Puerto S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEPU   ARP2354W1188

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

(CEPU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-17
130.15 ARS   -2.84%
10/14Subject : material news - Form 6-K
PU
10/13Central Puerto S A : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND SPECIAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF CENTRAL PUERTO S.A. N0. 80 - Form 6-K
PU
10/04Notice : CPSA-GG-N-0346/22-AL - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Central Puerto S A : ANNOUNCES REPORTING DATE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST - Form 6-K

10/19/2022 | 10:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CENTRAL PUERTO ANNOUNCES REPORTING DATE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Buenos Aires -October 19, 2022- Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE: CEPU) one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, will issue a press release announcing its Third Quarter results on November 10, 2022. Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Enrique Terraneo, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on November 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET.

To access the conference call, please dial:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 874982

The Company will also host a live audio webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.centralpuerto.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any streaming media software that might be required to listen to the webcast. The call will be available for replay on the Company website under the Investor Relations section.

For further information please contact:

Enrique Terraneo

+54 11 4317-5000

Av. Tomas Alva Edison 2701

Dársena E - Puerto de Buenos Aires

(C1104BAB) Ciudad de Buenos Aires

República Argentina

2

Disclaimer

Central Puerto SA published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 14:44:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.
10/14Subject : material news - Form 6-K
PU
10/13Central Puerto S A : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND SPECIAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF CENTRAL P..
PU
10/04Notice : CPSA-GG-N-0346/22-AL - Form 6-K
PU
08/25Notice : CPSA-GG-N-0281/22-AL - Form 6-K
PU
08/09Central Puerto S A : Relevant part of the Minutes of Central Puerto S.A. Board of Director..
PU
08/08Transcript : Central Puerto S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2022
CI
08/08Central Puerto S A : Results for the Quarter and First Half ended on June 30, 2022 - Form ..
PU
08/08Central Puerto S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
08/08Central Puerto S.A. Reports Operating Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of ..
CI
07/26Central Puerto S A : ANNOUNCES REPORTING DATE FOR THE SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS CON..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 83 478 M 546 M 546 M
Net income 2022 19 485 M 127 M 127 M
Net cash 2022 1 031 M 6,75 M 6,75 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 196 B 1 282 M 1 282 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 089
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Central Puerto S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 130,15 ARS
Average target price 126,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target -3,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Roberto Bonnet Tax Manager
Osvaldo Arturo Reca Chairman & President
Enrique Terraneo Finance Manager
Eduardo Luis Nitardi Engineering Director
Martín Fernández Barbiero Manager-Compliance & Internal Audit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.101.47%1 282
NTPC LTD34.20%19 664
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.84%11 417
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-47.36%8 420
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-7.65%8 272
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.0.00%8 049