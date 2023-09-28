Consolidated financial statements for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, together with the independent auditor's report

- 1 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

Registered office: Av. Edison 2701 - Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires - República Argentina

FISCAL YEAR N° 32 BEGINNING JANUARY 1, 2023

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATEDFINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

CUIT (Argentine taxpayer identification number): 33-65030549-9. Date of registration with the Public Registry of Commerce:

- Of the articles of incorporation: March 13, 1992.

- Of the last amendment to by-laws: December 29, 2022.

Registration number with the IGJ (Argentine regulatory agency of business associations): 1.855, Book 110, Volume A of Corporations.

Expiration date of the articles of incorporation: March 13, 2091.

The Company is not enrolled in the Statutory Optional System for the Mandatory Acquisition of Public Offerings.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

(stated in pesos)

Subscribed, paid-in, issued and registered Class of shares Outstanding shares Treasury shares Total 1,514,022,256 common, book-entry shares, with face value of 1 each and entitled to one vote per share. 1,505,044,626 8,977,630 1,514,022,256

- 2 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023

6 months 3 months Unaudited Unaudited Notes 01-01-2023 to 06-30-2023 01-01-2022 to 06-30-2022 04-01-2023 to 06-30-2023 04-01-2022 to 06-30-2022 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Revenues 4 73,282,290 84,671,060 38,693,386 41,280,908 Cost of sales Exhibit F (50,302,686 ) (41,814,086 ) (29,286,308 ) (22,615,481 ) Gross income 22,979,604 42,856,974 9,407,078 18,665,427 Administrative and selling expenses Exhibit H (6,863,848 ) (5,368,473 ) (3,968,486 ) (2,855,984 ) Other operating income 5.1 40,033,067 22,677,613 21,114,937 11,629,413 Other operating expenses 5.2 (330,041 ) (309,769 ) (307,309 ) (288,110 ) Operating income 55,818,782 59,856,345 26,246,219 27,150,746 Loss on net monetary position (31,402,104 ) (18,278,740 ) (14,418,495 ) (10,303,558 ) Finance income 5.3 27,365,570 9,180,650 19,057,724 4,835,983 Finance expenses 5.4 (41,046,873 ) (26,829,360 ) (22,936,183 ) (14,927,895 ) Share of the loss of associates (45,396 ) 167,745 865,997 667,646 Income before income tax 10,689,979 24,096,640 8,815,262 7,422,922 Income tax for the period 6 (6,180,555 ) (6,905,597 ) (4,466,043 ) (2,336,360 ) Net income for the period 4,509,424 17,191,043 4,349,219 5,086,562 Total comprehensive income for the period 4,509,424 17,191,043 4,349,219 5,086,562 Attributable to: - Equity holders of the parent 4,888,755 17,092,202 4,704,371 4,979,051 - Non-controlling interests (379,331 ) 98,841 (355,152 ) 107,512 4,509,424 17,191,043 4,349,219 5,086,563 Basic and diluted earnings per share (ARS) 3.25 11.36 3.13 3.31

- 3 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

as at June 30, 2023

06-30-2023 12-31-2022 Notes Unaudited Audited ARS 000 ARS 000 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Exhibit A 299,009,882 298,220,576 Intangible assets Exhibit B 10,256,241 11,715,718 Biological assets 28,998,502 18,531,923 Investment in associates 17,709,317 18,319,777 Inventories 4,482,282 3,297,096 Other non-financial assets 8.1 317,525 370,492 Trade and other receivables 7.1 57,368,787 63,766,721 Other financial assets 7.4 1,646,290 1,757,560 Deferred tax asset 6 1,162,021 1,259,206 420,950,847 417,239,069 Current assets Biological assets 1,026,644 4,442,483 Inventories 12,976,890 9,523,550 Other non-financial assets 8.1 4,880,476 1,343,888 Trade and other receivables 7.1 68,000,753 66,137,071 Other financial assets 7.4 58,410,237 62,902,777 Cash and cash equivalents 4,493,715 13,928,637 149,788,715 158,278,406 Total assets 570,739,562 575,517,475 Equity and liabilities Capital stock 1,514,022 1,514,022 Adjustment to capital stock 118,699,752 118,699,752 Legal reserve 19,965,261 18,530,737 Voluntary reserve 235,064,281 235,064,281 Other equity accounts (8,753,796 ) (8,753,796 ) Voluntary reserve for future dividends distribution 27,025,913 - Retained earnings 4,927,194 28,460,437 Equity attributable to holders of the parent 398,442,627 393,515,433 Non-controlling interests 3,785,020 298,361 Total equity 402,227,647 393,813,794 Non-current liabilities Other non-financial liabilities 8.2 10,140,424 11,410,000 Other loans and borrowings 7.3 56,297,124 68,169,647 Compensation and employee benefits liabilities 8.3 1,978,337 1,123,295 Provisions 59,373 89,464 Deferred income tax liabilities 6 35,160,621 36,869,162 103,635,879 117,661,568 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 7.2 13,241,652 11,311,156 Other non-financial liabilities 8.2 10,087,151 13,217,840 Other loans and borrowings 7.3 30,931,814 27,402,942 Compensation and employee benefits liabilities 8.3 5,708,045 4,855,546 Income tax payable 8.4 4,634,561 7,185,141 Provisions Exhibit E 272,813 69,488 64,876,036 64,042,113 Total liabilities 168,511,915 181,703,681 Total equity and liabilities 570,739,562 575,517,475

- 4 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023

Attributable to holders of the parent Capital stock Retained earnings Voluntary reserve Face value(1) Adjustment to capital stock Legal reserve Voluntary reserve Other equity accounts for future dividends distribution Unappropriated retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 As of January 1, 2023 1,514,022 118,699,752 18,530,737 235,064,281 (8,753,796 ) - 28,460,437 393,515,433 298,361 393,813,794 Net income (loss) for the period - - - - - - 4,888,755 4,888,755 (379,331 ) 4,509,424 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - - - - 4,888,755 4,888,755 (379,331 ) 4,509,424 Increase in legal reserve - - 1,434,524 - - - (1,434,524 ) - - - Increase in voluntary reserve for future dividends distribution - - - - - 27,025,913 (27,025,913 ) - - - Business combination (Note 2.3) - - - - - - - - 3,957,898 3,957,898 Dividends in cash distributed by a subsidiary (2) - - - - - - - - (91,908 ) (91,908 ) Dividends in cash collected by a subsidiary (3) - - - - - - 38,439 38,439 - 38,439 As of June 30, 2023 1,514,022 118,699,752 19,965,261 235,064,281 (8,753,796 ) 27,025,913 4,927,194 398,442,627 3,785,020 402,227,647

(1) A subsidiary holds 8.977.630 common shares. (2) Distribution of dividends in cash approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of the subsidiary Central Vuelta de Obligado S.A. held on May 24, 2023. (3) Dividend collection by the subsidiary Proener S.A.U. in relation to the dividends distribution decided by the Company's Shareholders Meeting dated December 23, 2022.

- 5 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022

Attributable to holders of the parent Capital stock Retained earnings Face value(1) Adjustment to capital stock Legal reserve Voluntary reserve Other equity accounts Voluntary reserve for future dividends distribution Unappropriated retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 As of January 1, 2023 1,514,022 118,699,752 18,530,737 235,064,281 (8,753,796 ) - 28,460,437 393,515,433 298,361 393,813,794 Net income (loss) for the period - - - - - - 4,888,755 4,888,755 (379,331 ) 4,509,424 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - - - - 4,888,755 4,888,755 (379,331 ) 4,509,424 Increase in legal reserve - - 1,434,524 - - - (1,434,524 ) - - - Increase in voluntary reserve for future dividends distribution - - - - - 27,025,913 (27,025,913 ) - - - Business combination (Note 2.3) - - - - - - - - 3,957,898 3,957,898 Dividends in cash distributed by a subsidiary (2) - - - - - - - - (91,908 ) (91,908 ) Dividends in cash collected by a subsidiary (3) - - - - - - 38,439 38,439 - 38,439 As of June 30, 2023 1,514,022 118,699,752 19,965,261 235,064,281 (8,753,796 ) 27,025,913 4,927,194 398,442,627 3,785,020 402,227,647

(1) A subsidiary holds 8,851,848 common shares. (2) Distribution of dividends in cash approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of the subsidiary Central Vuelta de Obligado S.A. held on May 4, 2022.

- 6 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023

06-30-2023 06-30-2022 Unaudited ARS 000 ARS 000 Operating activities Income for the period before income tax 10,689,979 24,096,640 Adjustments to reconcile income for the period before income tax to net cash flows: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 14,279,242 11,760,896 Amortization of intangible assets 1,459,477 3,915,876 Income from sale of property, plant and equipment and inventories (111,722 ) (9,537 ) Charge (Recovery) of tax receivables 10,856 (188,644 ) Interest earned from customers (7,250,919 ) (3,524,015 ) Finance income (27,365,570 ) (9,180,650 ) Finance expenses 41,046,873 26,829,360 Share of the profit of associates 45,396 (167,745 ) Movements in provisions and long-term employee benefit plan expense 635,308 277,366 Biological assets revaluation (8,755,287 ) - Foreign exchange difference for trade receivables (23,842,691 ) (16,954,660 ) Loss on net monetary position 24,544,910 6,648,511 Working capital adjustments: Decrease (Increase) in trade and other receivables 12,799,101 (5,230,439 ) (Increase) Decrease in other non-financial assets and inventories and biological assets (716,914 ) 1,481,757 Decrease in trade and other payables, other non-financial liabilities and liabilities from employee benefits (8,299,443 ) (1,906,400 ) Interest received from customers 5,941,369 3,730,237 Income tax paid (8,618,599 ) (5,079,824 ) Tax interests paid (181,858 ) - Insurance recovery collected 57,097 - Net cash flows provided by operating activities 26,366,605 36,498,729 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and inventories, net (3,109,715 ) (856,341 ) Sale (acquisition) of other financial assets, net 6,556,020 (35,188,075 ) Dividends collected 567,972 155,565 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (16,188,211 ) - Net cash flows used in investing activities (12,173,934 ) (35,888,851 ) Financing activities Bank and investment accounts overdrafts (cancelled) obtained, net (2,426,183 ) 13,220,400 Long-term loans paid (12,124,480 ) (8,568,141 ) Interest and other financial costs paid (5,894,375 ) (4,601,289 ) Dividends paid (1,101,710 ) (257,435 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (21,546,748 ) (206,465 ) (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (7,354,077 ) 403,413 Exchange difference and other financial results 2,657,826 264,748 Monetary results effect on cash and cash equivalents (4,738,671 ) (421,914 ) Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1 13,928,637 826,919 Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30 4,493,715 1,073,166

- 7 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023

1. Corporate information and main business

Central Puerto S.A. (hereinafter the "Company", "we", "us" or "CEPU") and the companies that make up the business group (hereinafter the "Group") form an integrated group of companies pertaining to the energy sector. The Group is mainly engaged in electric power generation.

CEPU was incorporated pursuant to Executive Order No. 122/92. We were formed in connection with privatization process involving Servicios Eléctricos del Gran Buenos Aires S.A. ("SEGBA") in which SEGBA's electricity generation, transportation, distribution and sales activities were privatized.

On April 1, 1992, Central Puerto S.A., the consortium-awardee, took possession over SEGBA's Nuevo Puerto and Puerto Nuevo plants, and we began operations.

Our shares are listed on the BYMA ("Argentine Stock Exchanges and Markets"), and, since February 2, 2018, they are listed on the NYSE ("New York Stock Exchange"), both under the symbol "CEPU".

In order to carry out its electric energy generation activity the Group owns the following assets:

- Our Puerto complex is composed of two facilities, Central Nuevo Puerto ("Nuevo Puerto") and Central Puerto Nuevo ("Puerto Nuevo"), located in the port of the City of Buenos Aires. Our Puerto complex's facilities include steam turbines plants and a Combined Cycle plant and has a current installed capacity of 1,747 MW. - Our Luján de Cuyo plants are located in Luján de Cuyo, Province of Mendoza and have an installed capacity of 576 MW and a steam generating capacity of 125 tons per hour. - The Group also owns the concession right of the Piedra del Águila hydroelectric power plant located at the edge of Limay river in Neuquén province. Piedra del Águila has four 360 MW generating units. - The Group is engaged in the management and operations of the thermal plants José de San Martín and Manuel Belgrano through its equity investees Termoeléctrica José de San Martín S.A. ("TJSM") and Termoeléctrica General Belgrano S.A. ("TMB"). Those entities operate the two thermal generation plants with an installed capacity of 865 MW and 873 MW, respectively. Additionally, through its subsidiary Central Vuelta de Obligado S.A. ("CVO") the Group is engaged in the operation of the thermal plant Central Vuelta de Obligado, with an installed capacity of 816 MW. - The thermal station Brigadier López located in Sauce Viejo, Province of Santa Fe, with an installed power of 280.5 MW (open-cycle operation). - The thermal cogeneration plant Terminal 6 - San Lorenzo, located in Puerto General San Martín, Santa Fe Province, with an installed power of 391 MW and 340 tn/h of steam production. - Equity interest of 75.69% in Central Costanera S.A. This company operates a thermal generation plant located in the city of Buenos Aires, which is made by six turbo-steam units with an installed power capacity of 1,131 MW and two combined cycle plants with an installed power capacity of 1,121 MW (see Note 11.1).

Through CP Renovables S.A. ("CPR") and its subsidiaries, Vientos La Genoveva S.A.U. and Vientos La Genoveva II S.A.U. the Group takes part on the development and performance of energy projects based on the use of renewable energy sources. In this regard, as of the issuance date of these financial statements, the Group has a total installed capacity of 373.8 MW of commercially-authorized power from sources of renewable energy, which is distributed as follows: (i) wind farm La Castellana 100.8 MW; (ii) wind farm La Castellana II 15.2 MW; (iii) wind farm La Genoveva 88.2 MW; (iv) wind farm La Genoveva II 41.8 MW; (v) wind farm Achiras 48 MW; (iv) wind farm Los Olivos 22.8 MW and (vii) wind farm Manque 57 MW.

- 8 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

The Group is also engaged in the natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions in Argentina, through its equity investees belonging to ECOGAS Group. On July 19, 2018, the National Gas Regulation Entity (Enargas) filed the Company with the Registry of Traders and Trade Agreements of Enargas.

Finally, through Proener S.A.U., a company fully controlled by CPSA, the Group is engaged in the forest activity since Proener S.A.U. is the parent company of: a) Forestal Argentina S.A. and Loma Alta Forestal S.A.; such companies own forestry assets which consist of 72,000 hectares approximately in Entre Ríos and Corrientes provinces, in which 43,000 hectares approximately are planted with eucalyptus and pine tree, and b) Empresas Verdes Argentina S.A., Las Misiones S.A. and Estancia Celina S.A.; such companies own forest assets that are made of approximately 88,063 hectares in Corrientes province, from which 26,000 are planted with pine tree (over a total 36,000 hectares plantable area). See Note 11.2.

The issuance of Group's condensed consolidated financial statements of the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 was approved by the Company's Board of Directors on August 11, 2023.

1.1. Overview of Argentine Electricity Market

Transactions among different participants in the electricity industry take place through the wholesale electricity market ("WEM") which is a market in which generators, distributors and certain large users of electricity buy and sell electricity at prices determined by supply and demand ("Term market") and also, where prices are established on an hourly basis based on the economic production cost, represented by the short term marginal cost measured at the system's load center ("Spot market"). CAMMESA (Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico Sociedad Anónima) is a quasi-government organization that was established to administer the WEM and functions as a clearing house for the different market participants operating in the WEM. Its main functions include the operation of the WEM and dispatch of generation and price calculation in the Spot market, the real-time operation of the electricity system and the administration of the commercial transactions in the electricity market. Currently, the Term market has CAMMESA as sole seller, in accordance with Section 9 of SE Resolution No. 95/2013.

After the Argentine economic crisis in 2001 and 2002 and the Convertibility Law, the costs of generators increased as a result of the Argentine peso devaluation. In addition, the price of fuel for their generation increased as well. The increasing generation costs combined with the freezing of rates for the final user decided by the Secretariat of Energy lead to a permanent deficit in CAMMESA accounts, which faced difficulties to pay the energy purchases to generators. Due to this structural deficit, the Secretariat of Energy issued a series of regulations to keep the electricity market working despite the deficit.

Secretariat of Energy Resolution No. 59/2023

On February 7, 2023, Resolution No. 59/2023 ("Resolution 59") was published in the Official Gazette whereby generators with combined cycle units are authorized to adhere to the Power Availability and Efficiency Improvement Agreement (the "Agreement") so as to foster the necessary investments for major and minor maintenance of the equipments.

Through this agreement, adhering generators commit to reach, at least, 85% of monthly average power availability in exchange of a new power and energy price formed, in part, by amounts denominated in US dollars. In the case of power, a 2,000 USD/MW-month, plus the amount in ARS corresponding to the 85% and 65% of the power value established by Resolution 826 is set for the spring/autumn and summer/winter periods, respectively. Additionally, the price for generated energy is set at 3.5 USD/MWh in case of using gas, and at 6.1 USD/MWh in case of alternative fuel (gasoil) use.

On April 25, 2023, CAMMESA accepted the subscription to the Agreement of all the Group's combined cycle units, except for the unit so-called Buenos Aires that belongs to Central Costanera S.A. Hence, an increase in the remuneration of these units for their sales to the spot market occurred from the transactions since March 2023.

- 9 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

Regarding Buenos Aires combined cycle, on July 28, 2023 CAMMESA agreed to the Agreement subscription by Central Costanera S.A. (valid as from July transactions), once the Secretariat of Energy successfully ordered CAMMESA the following regarding the mentioned thermal unit: a) conversion to mono-fuel, i.e. operation just with natural gas, eliminating the possibility of operation with gas oil; and b) the adequation of the installed capacity to the real technical possibility of energy generation by the combined cycle. As of the date of these financial statements, this unit is in its last stage of corrective management tasks. Therefore, increase in remuneration of such unit will occur once the mentioned maintenance works are finished.

Secretariat of Energy Resolution No. 574/2023

On July 11, 2023, Resolution N. 574/2023 was published, which extended for 60 days (with the possibility of being extended for 60 days more) the termination date for the Concession Agreement of the Hydroelectric Power Station Piedra del Águila, among other Argentine Hydroelectric Power Stations, whose concession term ends during 2023.

2. Basis of preparation of the consolidated financial statements

2.1. Applied professional accounting standards

The Company prepares its condensed consolidated financial statements pursuant to the regulations in force of the Argentine Securities Commission (CNV) on Chapter III, Title IV of the CNV Regulations (N.T. 2013 as amended). Under section 1 of such section of the Regulations, companies issuing negotiable instruments must present their condensed consolidated financial statements applying Technical Resolution 26 of the Argentine Federation of Professional Councils in Economic Sciences ("FACPCE"), which resolution establishes the application of the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), its amendments and adoption circulars of IFRS that FACPCE may establish in accordance with such Technical Resolution. Interim condensed financial statements must apply the International Accounting Standard 34 ("IAS") "Interim Financial Reporting".

2.2. Basis of presentation and consolidation

These condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 were prepared applying the financial information framework prescribed by CNV as mentioned in Note 2.1.

In preparing these condensed consolidated financial statements, the Group applied the significant accounting policies, estimates and assumptions described in Notes 2.3 and 2.4 of the issued financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

These condensed consolidated financial statements include all the necessary information for a proper understanding by their users of the relevant facts and transactions subsequent to the issuance of the last annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and up to the date of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. However, these condensed consolidated financial statements include neither all the information nor the disclosures required for the annual financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 1 (Presentation of financial statements). Therefore, these condensed consolidated financial statements must be read together with the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Group's condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Argentine pesos, which is the Group's functional currency, and all values have been rounded to the nearest thousand (ARS 000), except when otherwise indicated.

- 10 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

2.2.1. Measuring unit

The condensed consolidated financial statements as at June 30, 2023, including the figures for the previous period were restated to consider the changes in the general purchasing power of the functional currency of the Group (Argentine peso) pursuant to IAS 29 and General Resolution no. 777/2018 of the Argentine Securities Commission. Consequently, the financial statements are stated in the current measurement unit at the end of the reported period.

The effects caused by the application of IAS 29 are detailed in Note 2.2.2 to the issued consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The inflation was 50.68% and 36.15% in the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

2.3. Business combinations

Business combinations are accounted using the acquisition method when the Group takes effective control of the acquired company.

The Group will recognize in its financial statements the acquired identifiable assets, the assumed liabilities, any non-controlling interest and, if any, goodwill according to IFRS 3.

The acquisition cost is measured as the aggregate of the transferred consideration, measured at fair value on that date, and the amount of any non-controlling interest in the acquiree. The Group will measure the noncontrolling interest in the acquiree at fair value or at the proportional interest in the identifiable net assets of the acquiree.

If the business combination is made in stages, the Group will measure again its previous holding at fair value at the acquisition date and will recognize income or loss in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income.

Goodwill is measured at cost, as excess of the transferred consideration regarding the acquired identifiable assets and the net assumed liabilities of the Group. If this consideration is lower than the fair value of the identifiable assets and of the assumed liabilities, the difference is recognized in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income. If the fair value of the net assets acquired is higher than the consideration paid, the Group reassesses whether it has properly identified all the assets acquired and all the liabilities assumed and reviews the procedures used to measure the amounts to be recognized at the acquisition date. If the reassessment still results in an excess of the fair value of the net assets acquired in comparison to the consideration paid, then the gain is recognized in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income.

As described in Notes 11.1 and 11.2, dated February 17, 2023 and May 3, 2023, the Group acquired 75.68% of the Company Central Costanera S.A., as well as an additional 0.0093% of such Company in a subsequent public acquisition offering, and 100% of the companies Empresas Verdes Argentina S.A., Las Misiones S.A. and Estancia Celina S.A., respectively.

Regarding the described acquisitions, the Company is finishing to gather the necessary information to complete the identifiable assets and assumed liabilities identification and valuation process under the time- window set forth by IFRS 3. The Company will base such process on independent assessments to be made by specialists.

- 11 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

2.4. Changes in accounting policies

New standards and interpretations adopted

As from the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2022, the Group has applied for the first time certain new and/or amended standards and interpretations as issued by the IASB.

Below is a brief description of the new and/or amended standards and interpretations adopted by the Group and their impact on these consolidated financial statements.

Amendments to IAS 1: Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current

In January 2020, the IASB issued amendments to paragraphs 69 to 76 of IAS 1 to specify the requirements for classifying liabilities as current or non-current. The amendments clarify:

- What is meant by a right to defer settlement. - That a right to defer must exist at the end of the reporting period. - That classification is unaffected by the likelihood that an entity will exercise its deferral right. - That only if an embedded derivative in a convertible liability is itself an equity instrument would the terms of a liability not impact its classification.

The amendments did not have a significant impact on the Group´s consolidated financial statements.

Definition of Accounting Estimates - Amendments to IAS 8

In February 2021, the IASB issued amendments to IAS 8, in which it introduces a definition of "accounting estimates". The amendments clarify the distinction between changes in accounting estimates and changes in accounting policies and the correction of errors. Also, they clarify how entities use measurement techniques and inputs to develop accounting estimates.

The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023 and apply to changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates that occur on or after the start of that period. Earlier application is permitted as long as this fact is disclosed.

The amendments did not have a significant impact on the Group´s consolidated financial statements.

Disclosure of Accounting Policies - Amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2

In February 2021, the IASB issued amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2 Making Materiality Judgements, in which it provides guidance and examples to help entities apply materiality judgements to accounting policy disclosures. The amendments aim to help entities provide accounting policy disclosures that are more useful by replacing the requirement for entities to disclose their 'significant' accounting policies with a requirement to disclose their 'material' accounting policies and adding guidance on how entities apply the concept of materiality in making decisions about accounting policy disclosures.

The amendments to IAS 1 are applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023 with earlier application permitted. Since the amendments to the Practice Statement 2 provide non-mandatory guidance on the application of the definition of material to accounting policy information, an effective date for these amendments is not necessary. The Group has revisited their accounting policy information disclosures to ensure consistency with the amended requirements. These amendments did not have a significant impact on the Group´s consolidated financial statements.

- 12 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

3. Operating segments

The following provides summarized information about the net income from continuing operations of the operating segments for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

2023 Electric Power Generation from conventional sources Electric Power Generation from renewable sources Natural Gas Transport and Distribution(1) (2) Forest activity Others(1) Adjustments and Eliminations Total ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Revenues 56,491,992 11,922,147 33,327,112 3,005,220 1,363,533 (32,827,714 ) 73,282,290 Cost of sales (42,574,729 ) (4,511,537 ) (30,244,640 ) (1,850,923 ) (1,133,849 ) 30,012,992 (50,302,686 ) Administrative and selling expenses (6,044,874 ) (482,535 ) (6,961,851 ) (336,439 ) - 6,961,851 (6,863,848 ) Other operating income 29,795,229 1,142,804 862,577 9,064,642 30,392 (862,577 ) 40,033,067 Other operating expenses (261,327 ) (15,533 ) (436,250 ) (53,145 ) (36 ) 436,250 (330,041 ) Operating income 37,406,291 8,055,346 (3,453,052 ) 9,829,355 260,040 3,720,802 55,818,782 Other (expenses) income (40,664,774 ) (1,588,552 ) 1,169,451 (8,865,146 ) (51,778 ) (1,308,559 ) (51,309,358 ) Net (loss) income for the segment (3,258,483 ) 6,466,794 (2,283,601 ) 964,209 208,262 2,412,243 4,509,424 Share in the net (loss) income for the segment (3,258,483 ) 6,466,794 108,142 964,209 228,762 - 4,509,424 2022 Electric Power Generation from conventional sources Electric Power Generation from renewable sources Natural Gas Transport and Distribution(1) (2) Forest activity Others(1) Adjustments and Eliminations Total ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Revenues 69,062,349 13,653,279 39,080,927 - 1,502,588 (38,628,083 ) 84,671,060 Cost of sales (35,515,506 ) (4,903,140 ) (30,390,021 ) - (1,054,142 ) 30,048,723 (41,814,086 ) Administrative and selling expenses (4,930,690 ) (437,783 ) (6,437,233 ) - - 6,437,233 (5,368,473 ) Other operating income 21,484,947 1,161,262 1,035,949 - 31,404 (1,035,949 ) 22,677,613 Other operating expenses (311,504 ) 1,925 (329,558 ) - (190 ) 329,558 (309,769 ) Operating income 49,789,596 9,475,543 2,960,064 - 479,660 (2,848,518 ) 59,856,345 Other (expenses) income (42,790,864 ) 243,948 (4,957,411 ) - (247,089 ) 5,086,114 (42,665,302 ) Net income (loss) for the segment 6,998,732 9,719,491 (1,997,347 ) - 232,571 2,237,596 17,191,043 Share in the net income (loss) for the segment 6,998,732 9,719,491 233,320 - 239,500 - 17,191,043

(1) Includes information from associates. (2) Includes income (expenses) related to resale of gas transport and distribution capacity.

- 13 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

4. Revenues

6 months 3 months 01-01-2023 to 06-30-2023 01-01-2022 to 06-30-2022 04-01-2023 to 06-30-2023 04-01-2022 to 06-30-2022 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Spot market revenues 34,786,321 31,463,839 18,286,922 13,756,576 Sales under contracts 30,170,376 46,777,405 15,680,938 23,984,618 Steam sales 3,457,442 4,474,382 1,814,885 2,347,404 Forest activity revenues 3,005,220 - 1,774,112 - Resale of gas transport and distribution capacity 499,398 452,844 290,909 292,629 Revenues from CVO thermal plant management 1,363,533 1,502,590 845,620 899,681 73,282,290 84,671,060 38,693,386 41,280,908

5. Other income and expenses

5.1. Other operating income

6 months 3 months 01-01-2023 to 06-30-2023 01-01-2022 to 06-30-2022 04-01-2023 to 06-30-2023 04-01-2022 to 06-30-2022 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Interest earned from customers 7,250,919 (1) 3,524,015 (1) 4,183,986 (3) 1,561,342 (3) Foreign exchange difference, net 23,842,691 (2) 16,954,660 (2) 12,974,469 (4) 9,971,256 (4) Biological assets revaluation 8,812,024 - 3,913,061 - Insurance recovery - 1,831,969 - - Recovery related to discount tax credits - 188,644 - 78,353 Others 127,433 178,325 43,421 18,462 40,033,067 22,677,613 21,114,937 11,629,413

(1) Includes 2,596,061 and 2,211,071 related to CVO receivables for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Includes 22,372,370 and 14,975,536 related to CVO receivables for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (3) Includes 1,126,631 and 1,147,900 related to CVO receivables for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (4) Includes 12,448,523 and 8,730,908 related to CVO receivables for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

- 14 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

5.2. Other operating expenses

6 months 3 months 01-01-2023 to 06-30-2023 01-01-2022 to 06-30-2022 04-01-2023 to 06-30-2023 04-01-2022 to 06-30-2022 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Net charge related to the provision for lawsuits and claims (Exhibit E) (2,666 ) (5,808 ) 7,324 1,921 Net charge related to the allowance for doubtful accounts and other receivables (Exhibit E) 8,546 (888 ) 9,754 (69 ) Tax interests (308,038 ) - (308,038 ) - Net charge related to discount tax credits (10,856 ) - (8,561 ) - Impairment of material and spare parts (Exhibit E) - (228,192 ) - (228,192 ) Others (17,027 ) (74,881 ) (7,788 ) (61,770 ) (330,041 ) (309,769 ) (307,309 ) (288,110 )

5.3. Finance income

6 months 3 months 01-01-2023 to 06-30-2023 01-01-2022 to 06-30-2022 04-01-2023 to 06-30-2023 04-01-2022 to 06-30-2022 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Interest earned 995,108 126,923 520,680 84,093 Net income on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (1) 25,779,196 6,826,981 17,847,888 3,281,949 Interest rate swap income 591,266 2,226,746 689,156 1,469,941 27,365,570 9,180,650 19,057,724 4,835,983

(1) Net of 81,017 corresponding to turnover tax for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and, 20,418 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

5.4. Finance expenses

6 months 3 months 01-01-2023 to 06-30-2023 01-01-2022 to 06-30-2022 04-01-2023 to 06-30-2023 04-01-2022 to 06-30-2022 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Interest on loans (6,146,450 ) (4,604,405 ) (3,350,444 ) (2,252,500 ) Foreign exchange differences (34,099,831 ) (21,649,927 ) (19,206,583 ) (12,423,479 ) Bank commissions for loans and others (583,355 ) (575,028 ) (220,036 ) (251,916 ) Others (217,237 ) - (159,120 ) - (41,046,873 ) (26,829,360 ) (22,936,183 ) (14,927,895 )

- 15 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

6. Income tax

The major components of income tax during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, are the following:

Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income

6 months 3 months 01-01-2023 to 06-30-2023 01-01-2022 to 06-30-2022 04-01-2023 to 06-30-2023 04-01-2022 to 06-30-2022 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Current income tax Income tax charge for the period (8,634,799 ) (11,809,434 ) (4,194,337 ) (5,082,256 ) Adjustment related to current income tax for the prior year (261,680 ) 459,102 (261,680 ) 459,102 Deferred income tax Related to the net variation in temporary differences 2,715,924 4,444,735 (10,026 ) 2,286,794 Income tax (6,180,555 ) (6,905,597 ) (4,466,043 ) (2,336,360 )

The reconciliation between income tax in the consolidated statement of income and the accounting income multiplied by the statutory income tax rate for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, is as follows:

6 months 3 months 01-01-2023 to 06-30-2023 01-01-2022 to 06-30-2022 04-01-2023 to 06-30-2023 04-01-2022 to 06-30-2022 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Income before income tax 10,689,979 24,096,640 8,815,262 7,422,922 At statutory income tax rate (see Note 12) (3,741,493 ) (8,433,824 ) (3,085,343 ) (2,598,023 ) Share of the profit of associates 299,177 17,175 163,459 43,304 Effect related to the discount of income tax payable (1,018,281 ) 2,720,166 (380,037 ) 1,348,789 Adjustment related to current income tax for the prior year (261,680 ) 459,102 (261,680 ) 459,102 Loss on net monetary position (1,963,794 ) (1,303,006 ) (2,786,866 ) (1,031,276 ) Unrecognized tax-loss carryforwards (1,250,094 ) (1,772,001 ) 448,901 (1,517,504 ) Others 1,755,610 1,406,791 1,435,523 959,248 Income tax for the period (6,180,555 ) (6,905,597 ) (4,466,043 ) (2,336,360 )

Deferred income tax

Deferred income tax relates to the following:

Consolidated statement of financial position Consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income 06-30-2023 12-31-2022 06-30-2023 12-31-2022 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Trade receivables 11,381 12,115 (2,507 ) (5,825 ) Other financial assets (483,391 ) (153,617 ) (322,342 ) (295,774 ) Provisions and others (3,222,303 ) (1,280,978 ) 16,455 107,782 Employee benefit liability 964,826 529,860 115,347 (59,364 ) Investments in associates (6,428,283 ) (6,221,740 ) 194,803 (56,747 ) Property, plant and equipment - Material & spare parts - Intangible assets (16,730,672 ) (18,354,384 ) 243,218 450,947 Biological assets (94,879 ) - - - Deferred tax income (7,034,601 ) (8,110,074 ) 1,075,473 1,960,614 Tax loss carry-forward 302,664 237,641 65,022 (460,050 ) Tax inflation adjustment - Asset 73,342 182,834 (109,492 ) (271,053 ) Tax inflation adjustment - Liability (1,356,684 ) (2,451,613 ) 1,439,947 3,074,207 Deferred income tax expense 2,715,924 4,444,737 Deferred income tax liabilities, net (33,998,600 ) (35,609,956 )

- 16 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

Deferred income tax liability, net, disclosed in the consolidated statement of financial position

Consolidated statement of financial position 6-30-2023 31-12-2022 ARS 000 ARS 000 Deferred income tax asset 1,162,021 1,259,206 Deferred income tax liability (35,160,621 ) (36,869,162 ) Deferred income tax liability, net (33,998,600 ) (35,609,956 )

7. Financial assets and liabilities

7.1.Trade and other receivables

06-30-2023 12-31-2022 ARS 000 ARS 000 Non-current Trade receivables - CAMMESA 56,712,245 63,410,558 Receivables from shareholders 656,499 356,098 Guarantee deposits 43 65 57,368,787 63,766,721 Current Trade receivables - CAMMESA 54,462,972 47,838,552 Trade receivables - YPF S.A. and YPF Energía Eléctrica S.A. 867,747 1,112,055 Trade receivables - Large users 3,498,341 3,232,234 Trade receivables - Forest clients 877,891 904,614 Receivables from associates and other related parties - 87 Other receivables 8,307,706 13,075,547 68,014,657 66,163,089 Allowance for doubtful accounts - Exhibit E (13,904 ) (26,018 ) 68,000,753 66,137,071

CVO receivables: As described in Note 1.2.a) to the issued consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022, in 2010 the Company approved a new agreement with the former Energy Secretariat (the "CVO agreement") and as from March 20, 2018, CAMMESA granted the commercial operations as a combined cycle of Central Vuelta de Obligado thermal power plant (the "Commercial Approval").

Receivables under CVO agreement are disclosed under "Trade receivables - CAMMESA". CVO receivables are expressed in USD and they accrue LIBOR interest at a 5% rate.

As a consequence of the Commercial Approval and in accordance with the CVO agreement, the Company collects the CVO receivables converted in US dollars in 120 equal and consecutive installments.

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, collections of CVO receivables belonging to CPSA amounted to 9,318,290 and 9,564,618, respectively. Also, collections of CVO receivables belonging to Central Costanera S.A. amounted to 309,194 during the period between the acquisition date of such company and June 30, 2023.

The information on the Group's objectives and credit risk management policies is included in Note 17 to the issued consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022.

- 17 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

The breakdown by due date of trade and other receivables due as of the related dates is as follows:

Past due Total To due 90 days 90-180 days 180-270 days 270-360 days More than 360 days ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 06-30-23 125,369,540 107,986,512 17,357,749 20,454 1,341 1,913 1,571 12-31-22 129,903,792 119,620,614 9,933,196 347,378 793 122 1,689

7.2.Trade and other payables

06-30-2023 12-31-2022 ARS 000 ARS 000 Current Trade and other payables 12,929,459 11,123,788 Payables to associates and other related parties 312,193 187,368 13,241,652 11,311,156

Trade payables are non-interest bearing and are normally settled on 60-day terms.

The information on the Group's objectives and financial risk management policies is included in Note 17 to the issued consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022.

For the terms and conditions of payables to related parties, refer to Note 10.

7.3.Other loans and borrowings

06-30-2023 12-31-2022 ARS 000 ARS 000 Non-current Long-term loans for project financing (Notes 7.3.1, 7.3.2, 7.3.3, 7.3.4, 7.3.5, 7.3.6 and 7.3.11) 56,297,124 (1) 68,169,647 (1) Current Long-term loans for project financing (Notes 7.3.1, 7.3.2, 7.3.3, 7.3.4, 7.3.5, 7.3.6 and 7.3.11) 22,261,835 (1) 16,567,480 (1) Corporate bonds (Note 7.3.8) 7,894,656 7,661,163 Bank and investment accounts overdrafts 775,323 3,174,299 30,931,814 27,402,942

(1) Net of debt issuance costs.

7.3.1.Loans from the IIC-IFC Facility

On October 20, 2017 and January 17, 2018, CP La Castellana S.A.U. and CP Achiras S.A.U. (both of which are subsidiaries of CPR), respectively, agreed on the structuring of a series of loan agreements in favor of CP La Castellana S.A.U. and CP Achiras S.A.U., for a total amount of USD 100,050,000 and USD 50,700,000, respectively, with: (i) International Finance Corporation (IFC) on its own behalf, as Eligible Hedge Provider and as an implementation entity of the Intercreditor Agreement Managed Program; (ii) Inter-American Investment Corporation ("IIC"), as lender on its behalf, acting as agent for the Inter-American Development Bank ("IDB") and on behalf of IDB as administrator of the Canadian Climate Fund for the Private Sector in the Americas ("C2F", and together with IIC and IDB, "Group IDB", and together with IFC, "Senior Creditors").

- 18 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

As of the date of these financial statements, the loans disbursements have been fully received by the Group.

In accordance with the terms of the agreement subscribed by CP La Castellana S.A.U., USD 5 million accrue an interest rate equal to LIBOR plus 3.5%, and the rest at LIBOR plus 5.25%. As a consequence of the suspension of LIBO rate, occurred on June 30, 2023, CP La Castellana S.A.U., together with IDB Group and IFC amended loan agreements on June 29, 2023, replacing LIBO rate with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus a fixed Credit Adjustment Spread (CAS) of 0.26161% applicable as from August 15, 2023. The loan is amortizable quarterly in 52 equal and consecutive installments as from February 15, 2019.

In accordance with the terms of the agreement subscribed by CP Achiras, USD 40.7 million accrue a fixed interest rate equal to 8.05%, and the rest accrue a 6.77% fixed interest rate. The loan is amortizable quarterly in 52 equal and consecutive installments as from May 15, 2019.

Other related agreements and documents, such as the Guarantee and Sponsor Support Agreement (the "Guarantee Agreement" by which CPSA completely, unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees, as the main debtor, all payment obligations undertaken by CP La Castellana and CP Achiras until the projects reach the commercial operations date) hedging agreements, guarantee trusts, a mortgage, guarantee agreements on shares, guarantee agreements on wind turbines, direct agreements and promissory notes have been signed.

Pursuant to these agreements, CP Achiras, CP La Castellana and the Company have undertaken some obligations, which are described in Note 10.3.1 to the issued financial statements as at December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, the Group has met such obligations.

As of February 16, 2023, CP La Castellana and CP Achiras has fulfilled all the requirements and conditions to prove the occurrence of the project's compliance date. As a result, the Guarantee Agreement posted by CPSA was released.

Under the subscribed trust guarantee agreement, as at June 30, 2023 and as of December 31, 2022, there are trade receivables with specific assignment for the amounts of 5,780,507 and 9,922,168, respectively.

As of June 30, 2023, and as of December 31, 2022, the balance of these loans amounts to 24,957,621 and 27,501,036, respectively.

7.3.2.Borrowing from Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau ("KfW")

On March 26, 2019 the Company entered into a loan agreement with KfW for an amount of USD 56 million in relation to the acquisition of two gas turbines, equipment and related services relating to the Luján de Cuyo cogeneration unit project.

In accordance with the terms of the agreement, the loan accrues an interest equal to LIBOR plus 1.15%. As a consequence of the suspension of LIBO rate, occurred on June 30, 2023, the Company and KfW amended the loan agreement on June 30, 2023, replacing LIBO rate with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus a fixed Credit Adjustment Spread (CAS) of 0.26161%. The loan is amortizable quarterly in 47 equal and consecutive installments as from the day falling six months after the commissioning of the gas turbines and equipment.

Pursuant to the loan agreement, among other obligations, CPSA has agreed to maintain a debt ratio of (a) as at December 31, 2019 of no more than 4.00:1.00 and (b) as from that date, no more than 3.5:1.00. As at June 30, 2023, the Company has complied with that requirement.

During 2019 the disbursements for this loan were fully received for a total amount of USD 55.2 million.

As at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the balance of this loan amounts to 7,443,093 and 8,315,165, respectively.

- 19 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

7.3.3.Loan from Citibank N.A., JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding INC.

On June 12, 2019, the Company entered into a loan agreement with Citibank N.A., JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding INC. for USD 180 million to fund the acquisition of the Thermal Station Brigadier López.

Pursuant to the agreement, this loan accrues an adjustable interest rate based on LIBOR plus a margin. Since as from June 30, 2023, the calculation and publishing of LIBO rate was suspended, the Company and the administrative agent of this financing (on behalf of all creditors) started negotiations to define the new applicable interest rate, observing the recommendations of the local and international regulatory entities, the best market practices, and the characteristics and particularities of the loan. As of the issuance date of these financial statements, the Company and the administrative agent are negotiating and defining the terms and conditions of this financing amendment.

Pursuant to the loan agreement, among other obligations, CPSA has agreed to maintain (i) a debt ratio of no more than 2.25:1.00; (ii) an interest coverage ratio of no more than 3.50:1.00 and (iii) and a minimum equity of USD 500 million. As at June 30, 2023, the Company has complied with such obligations.

On June 14, 2019 the loan funds were fully disbursed.

As mentioned in Note 12, on September 15, 2020, BCRA issued Communication "A" 7106, which established certain access restrictions to the foreign exchange market for the repayment of the financial debt in which it allows payment of up to 40% of installments higher than USD 1 million becoming due between October 15, 2020 and March 31, 2021, establishing that a refinancing plan should be submitted for the outstanding amounts, which shall fulfill certain conditions established in the regulation, such as that repayment must have an average life higher than 2 years. This way, the loan installments becoming due between December 2020 and March 2021 were under the scope of the provisions of such regulation.

On December 22, 2020, the Company signed an amendment to the loan, modifying, among others, the amortization schedule so as to comply with the requirements established by Communication "A" 7106, partially postponing installments becoming due in December 2020 and March 2021, extending the final payment term to June 2023, including monthly amortizations as from January 2021 until January 2022, and keeping the amortizations in the initial schedule for June, September and December 2021, each of them equal to 20% of capital. In December 2020, 40% of the installment for such month was paid, complying with the regulations in force and the abovementioned amendment. Amongst others, the amendment involves a two basic points increase in the interest rates as from December 12, 2020.

Other changes derived from the amendment include: a limitation to make dividends payment during 2021, and a USD 25 million maximum allowed for 2022. Moreover, a collateral agreement was signed, which includes the pledge on turbines of Brigadier López Thermal Station, a mortgage on the land in which such power station is located and a LVFDV passive collection collateral assignment.

On June 15, 2021, the Company signed a new amendment, in accordance with Communication "A" 7230 issued by BCRA, as described in Note 12, which changed the amortization schedule, rescheduling 60% of installments, whose original maturity date operated in June, September and December 2021, and extending the loan's final term up to January 2024. The schedule in force, which includes this amendment and the one dated December 22, 2020, foresees monthly amortizations until January 2022, one amortization in June 2023 for the amount of USD 34.128 million and the last amortization in January 2024 for the amount of USD 55.1 million. Moreover, the financial commitments and obligations undertaken in the first amendment are kept.

This new amendment also implied a 125 basic-point increase in the applicable interest rate as from June 12, 2021 and the dividend payment restriction was maintained until 2021, as well as the USD 25 million limitation for 2022. During 2023, the highest dividend payment allowed is USD 20 million.

- 20 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

On December 23, 2022 and May 3, 2023 the Company subscribed two limited consents, by means of which the creditor financial entities agreed to the acquisition by Proener S.A.U. of the companies Forestal Argentina S.A., Loma Alta Forestal S.A., Empresas Verdes Argentina S.A., Las Misiones S.A. and Estancia Celina S.A. (see Notes 1 and 11.2). In addition, it was established that CPSA and Proener S.A.U should keep a minimum amount of "Cash and short-term investments" corresponding to the established payment in the next maturity of principal and interest.

As of the date of these financial statements, all payments established in the schedule resulting from the amendments subscribed have been made.

As at June 30, 2023, and as of December 31, 2022, the balance of the loan amounts to a 14,186,087 and 23,877,860, respectively.

7.3.4.Loan from the IFC to the subsidiary Vientos La Genoveva S.A.U.

On June 21, 2019, Vientos La Genoveva S.A.U., a CPSA subsidiary, entered into a loan agreement with IFC on its own behalf, as Eligible Hedge Provider and as an implementation entity of the Managed Co-Lending Portfolio Program (MCPP) administered by IFC, for an amount of USD 76.1 million.

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement subscribed with Vientos La Genoveva S.A.U., this loan accrues an interest rate equal to LIBOR plus 6.50% As a consequence of the suspension of LIBO rate, occurred on June 30, 2023, Vientos La Genoveva S.A.U. together with IFC amended this agreement on June 14, 2023, replacing LIBO rate with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus a fixed Credit Adjustment Spread (CAS) of 0.26161% applicable as from August 15, 2023. The loan is amortizable quarterly in 55 installments as from November 15, 2020.

Other related agreements and documents, such as the Guarantee and Sponsor Support Agreement (the "Guarantee Agreement" by which CPSA completely, unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees, as the main debtor, all payment obligations undertaken by Vientos La Genoveva S.A.U until the project reaches the commercial operations date) hedging agreements, guarantee trusts, guarantee agreements on shares, guarantee agreements on wind turbines, direct agreements and promissory notes have been signed.

Pursuant to these agreements, the Company have undertaken some obligations, which are described in Note 10.3.4 to the issued financial statements as at December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, the Group has met such obligations.

Under the subscribed trust guarantee agreement, as at June 30, 2023, and as of December 31, 2022, there are trade receivables with specific assignment for the amounts of 1,606,129 and 1,625,395, respectively.

On November 22, 2019 the loan funds were fully disbursed. As at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the balance of the loan amounts to 16,192,302 and 17,370,313, respectively.

7.3.5.Loan from Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. to CPR Energy Solutions S.A.U.

On May 24, 2019, CPR Energy Solutions S.A.U. (subsidiary of CPR) entered into a loan agreement with Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. for an amount of USD 12.5 million to fund the construction of the wind farm "La Castellana II".

According to the executed agreement, this loan accrues a fixed interest rate equal to 8.5% during the first year, which will be increased 0.5% per annum until the sixty-first interest period. The loan is amortizable quarterly in 25 installments as from May 24, 2020.

- 21 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

Other agreements and related documents, like the Collateral (in which CPSA totally, unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees, as main debtor, all the payment obligations assumed by CPR Energy Solutions S.A.U. until total fulfillment of the guaranteed obligations or until the project reaches the commercial operation date, what it happens first) -, guarantee agreements on shares, guarantee agreements on wind turbines, promissory notes and other agreements have been executed.

As of September 3, 2021, CPR Energy Solutions S.A.U. has fulfilled all the requirements and conditions to prove the occurrence of the project's compliance date. As a result, the Collateral posted by the Company was released.

On May 24, 2019 the loan funds were fully disbursed. As at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the balance of this loan amounts to 1,660,609 and 1,979,663, respectively.

7.3.6.Loan from Banco Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. to subsidiaryVientos La Genoveva II S.A.U.

On July 23, 2019, subsidiary Vientos La Genoveva II S.A.U. entered into a loan agreement with Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. for an amount of USD 37.5 million.

According to the executed agreement, this loan accrues LIBOR plus 5.95% As a consequence of the suspension of LIBO rate, occurred on June 30, 2023, Vientos La Genoveva II S.A.U. and Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. entered into an amendment agreement on July 21, 2023, whereby the interest rate changed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus a fixed Credit Adjustment Spread (CAS) of 0.42826% applicable as from the next interest payment. The loan is amortizable quarterly in 26 installments starting on the ninth calendar month counted from the disbursement date.

Other agreements and related documents, like the Collateral (in which CPSA totally, unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees, as main debtor, all the payment obligations assumed by Vientos La Genoveva II S.A.U. until total fulfillment of the guaranteed obligations or until the project reaches the commercial operation date, what happens first), guarantee agreements on shares, guarantee agreements on wind turbines, direct agreements and promissory notes have been signed.

As of September 3, 2021, Vientos La Genoveva II S.A.U. has fulfilled all the requirements and conditions to prove the occurrence of the project's compliance date. As a result, the Collateral posted by the Company was released.

On July 23, 2019, the loan funds were fully disbursed. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the balance of this loan amounts to 4,828,461 and 5,693,090, respectively.

7.3.7.Financial trust corresponding to Thermal Station Brigadier López

Within the framework of the acquisition of Thermal Station Brigadier López, the Company assumed the capacity of trustor in the financial trust previously entered into by Integración Energética Argentina S.A., which was the previous holder of the thermal station. The financial debt balance at the transfer date of the thermal station was USD 154,662,725.

According to the provisions of the trust agreement, the financial debt accrued an interest rate equal to the LIBO rate plus 5% or equal to 6.25%, whichever is higher, and it was monthly amortizable. On April 5, 2022, this loan has been paid in full.

Under the subscribed trust guarantee agreement, as at June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, there are trade receivables with specific assignment for the amounts of 884,757 and 1,333,164, respectively.

As of the date of these financial statements, procedures needed for the financial trust liquidation are being made.

- 22 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

7.3.8.CP Manque S.AU. and CP Los Olivos S.A.U. Program of Corporate Bonds

On August 26, 2020, under Resolution No. RESFC-2020 - 20767 - APN.DIR#CNVM, the public offering of the Global Program for the Co-Issuance of Simple Corporate Bonds (not convertible into shares) by CP Manque S.A.U. and CP Los Olivos S.A.U. (both subsidiaries of CPR, and together the "Co-issuers") for the amount of up to USD 80,000,000 was authorized. By virtue of such program, the Co-Issuers may issue corporate bonds, of different class and/or series, that may qualify as social, green and sustainable marketable securities under the criteria established by CNV in that regard.

Within the framework of the mentioned program, on September 2, 2020, Corporate Bonds Class I were issued for an amount of USD 35.160.000 at a fix 0% interest rate expiring on September 2, 2023; and Corporate Bonds Class II were issued for 1,109,925 at a variable interest rate equivalent to BADLAR, plus an applicable margin of 0.97% expiring on September 2, 2021. After such maturity date, Corporate Bonds Class II were fully paid.

On June 24, 2020, the Board of Directors of CPSA decided to guarantee unconditionally the co-emission of corporate bonds of its subsidiaries CP Manque S.A.U. and CP Los Olivos S.A.U. (the "Guarantee"). The Guarantee is an obligation with a common guarantee, not subordinated and unconditional. And, it shall have, at all times, the same priority rank regarding the non-guaranteed and unsubordinated obligations, present and future, of the Company. The Guarantee was instrumented through the signature of the Company in its capacity as co-signer of the permanent global certificates deposited in Caja de Valores S.A., in which the Corporate Bonds Class I and Corporate Bonds Class II of CP Manque S.AU. and CP Los Olivos S.AU. are represented.

7.3.9.CPSA Program of Corporate Bonds

On July 31, 2020, the Special Shareholders' Meeting of the Company approved the creation of a new global issuance program of corporate bonds for a maximum amount of up to USD 500,000,000 (or its equivalent in other currency), which shall be issued at short, mid or long term, simple, not convertible into shares, under the terms of the Corporate Bonds Act (the "Program"). Moreover, the Board of Directors was granted the powers to determine and establish the conditions of the Program and of the corporate bonds to be issued under it provided they had not been expressly determined at the Shareholders' Meeting. On October 29, 2020, CNV approved the creation of such program, which shall expire on October 29, 2025, in accordance with the regulations in force.

7.3.10.CPSA´s Shares Buyback Program

On October 13, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved the creation of a program for the acquisition of shares issued by the Company as per the regulations in force, for a maximum amount of up to USD 10,000,000 or the lowest amount from the acquisition until reaching 10% of the share capital and for a 180-calendar-day period counted as from the business day following the publication of the purchase in the market's media, which shall be subject to any term renewal or extension. The buyback procedure may be conducted by the Company and/or its subsidiaries with a daily limit for operations of up to 25% of the average volume of daily transactions for the share in the markets in which it is listed, considering to such end the previous 90 business days. The maximum price to be paid for the shares will be USD 4.60 per ADR ("American Depositary Receipt") in NYSE and up to a maximum of ARS 144 per share in BYMA. On November 9, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors decided to increase the maximum amounts to be paid: USD 5.40 per ADR in NYSE and ARS 167 per share in BYMA.

At the date of issuance of these financial statements, the subsidiary CPR has purchased 125,782 CPSA shares for a total value of 34,730. under the program. These transactions have been booked as purchase of treasury shares according to IAS 32. Therefore, consideration paid was recognized directly in equity under "Other equity accounts".

- 23 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

7.3.11.Mitsubishi Corporation Loan

On November 29, 1996, the Company Central Costanera S.A. entered into an Agreement with Mitsubishi Corporation for the installation of a combined cycle power station. The original agreement includes a USD 192.5 million financing in 12 years counted as from the provisional reception of the project, with an annual 7.42% fixed rate and a semester capital and interest amortization.

On October 27, 2014, Central Costanera S.A. and Mitsubishi Corporation agreed on the restructuring of such liabilities. Among the main restructuring conditions, the following stand out: accrued and accumulated interest remission as of September 30, 2014 for the amount of USD 66,061,897; the rescheduling of capital due date for the amount of USD 120,605,058 for an 18-year term, with a 12-month grace period, which must be totally paid before December 15, 2032; a minimum annual payment of USD 3,000,000 in concept for capital, in quarterly installments; an annual 0.25% fixed rate; and certain dividend payment restrictions were agreed on.

Considering the restrictions imposed by the Argentine Central Bank described on Note 12, several amendments to the loan agreement were entered into as from September 30, 2020.

On May 13, 2022, an amendment was signed to pay the June 2022 capital in two monthly and consecutive installments of USD 2,000,000 in June 2022, and USD 861,116 in July 2022, remaining the other conditions unaltered.

On August 23, 2022, a new amendment was signed to pay the September 2022 capital in two monthly and consecutive installments of USD 2,000,000 in September 2022, and USD 861,116 in October 2022, remaining the other conditions unaltered.

On November 21, 2022, a new amendment was signed to pay the December 2022 capital in two monthly and consecutive installments of USD 2,000,000 in December 2022, and USD 861,116 in January 2023, remaining the other conditions unaltered.

The loan considers certain financial restrictions, which as of June 30, 2023 have been completely fulfilled by Central Costanera S.A. Moreover, as guarantee of the obligations undertaken, Central Costanera S.A has a pledge in favor of Mitsubishi Corporation with a first degree recording on the financed asset.

As of June 30, 2023, the liabilities balance amounts to 9,290,786.

- 24 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

7.4.Quantitative and qualitative information on fair values Valuation techniques

Valuation techniques

The fair value reported in connection with the financial assets is the amount at which the instrument could be exchanged in a current transaction between willing parties, other than in a forced or liquidation sale.

Fair value of quoted debt securities, mutual funds and stocks and corporate bonds is based on price quotations at the end of each reporting period.

Fair value hierarchy

The following tables provides, by level within the fair value measurement hierarchy, the Company's financial assets, that were measured at fair value on recurring basis as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022:

06-30-2023 Measurement date Fair value measurement using: Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Assets measured at fair value Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Mutual funds 06.30.2023 14,191,943 14,191,943 - - Public debt securities (1) 06.30.2023 41,317,243 41,317,243 - - Stocks and corporate bonds 06.30.2023 2,428,820 2,428,820 - - Interest rate swap 06.30.2023 1,971,295 - 1,971,295 - Total financial assets measured at fair value 59,909,301 57,938,006 1,971,295 -

(1) Public debt securities issued by National Government.

12-31-2022 Measurement date Fair value measurement using: Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Assets measured at fair value Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Mutual funds 12.31.2022 9,253,315 9,253,315 - - Public debt securities (1) 12.31.2022 52,459,953 52,459,953 - - Stocks and corporate bonds 12.31.2022 793,595 793,595 - - Interest rate swap 12.31.2022 2,051,106 - 2,051,106 - Total financial assets measured at fair value 64,557,969 62,506,863 2,051,106 -

(1) Public debt securities issued by National Government for 42,381,279 and T BILLs for 43.

There were no transfers between hierarchies and there were not significant variations in assets values.

The information on the Group's objectives and financial risk management policies is included in Note 17 to the issued financial statements as at December 31, 2022.

- 25 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

8. Non-financial assets and liabilities

8.1.Other non-financial assets

06-30-2023 12-31-2022 ARS 000 ARS 000 Non-current Tax credits 72,067 633 Income tax credits 240,947 363,062 Prepayments to vendors 4,511 6,797 317,525 370,492 Current Upfront payments of inventories purchases 1,263,965 379,922 Prepayment insurance 1,470,493 491,263 Tax credits 1,751,149 356,854 Other 394,869 115,849 4,880,476 1,343,888

8.2.Other non-financial liabilities

Non-current VAT payable 9,849,874 11,014,938 Tax on bank account transactions payable 290,550 395,062 10,140,424 11,410,000 Current VAT payable 8,340,247 8,375,603 Turnover tax payable 218,513 72,621 Income tax withholdings payable 307,160 2,719,564 Concession fees and royalties 111,030 80,938 Tax on bank account transactions payable 433,967 525,943 Dividends payable - 1,426,565 Others 676,234 16,606 10,087,151 13,217,840

8.3.Compensation and employee benefits liabilities

Non-current Employee long-term benefits 1,978,337 1,123,295 Current Employee long-term benefits 256,125 323,984 Vacation and statutory bonus 2,148,035 1,787,379 Contributions payable 1,117,354 561,098 Bonus accrual 2,161,206 2,081,696 Other 25,325 101,389 5,708,045 4,855,546

8.4. Income tax payable

Income tax payable provision 4,377,887 7,185,141 Income tax payable moratorium 256,674 - 4,634,561 7,185,141

- 26 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

9. Equity reserves

On April 29, 2022, the Shareholders´ Meeting of the Company approved those unappropriated earnings (loss) as of December 31, 2021 amounting to 2,152,996 were absorbed into the voluntary reserve.

On December 23, 2022, the Shareholders´ Meeting of the Company decided to partially deallocate the voluntary reserve by 6,574,603 for distribution of a cash dividend.

On April 28, 2023, the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company approved to increase the legal reserve in the amount of 1,434,524 and to allocate the remaining unappropriated earnings as of December 31, 2022 to create a voluntary reserve in order to be applied to dividends payment based on the evolution of the Company´s financial situation and according to current Company´s dividends distribution policy.

10. Information on related parties

The following table provides the transactions performed and the accounts payable to/receivable from related parties during the corresponding period/year:

Income Expenses Receivables Payables ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Associates: Termoeléctrica José de San Martín S.A. 06-30-2023 121 - - - 06-30-2022 595 - 108 - 12-31-2022 1,010 - 75 - Distribuidora de Gas Cuyana S.A. 06-30-2023 7,769 1,020,569 - 289,107 06-30-2022 14,899 1,090,118 - 210,700 12-31-2022 26,134 1,972,188 - 177,604 Distribuidora de Gas del Centro S.A. 06-30-2023 7,769 - - 23,086 06-30-2022 14,899 - - 27,939 12-31-2022 26,134 - - 9,764 Energía Sudamericana S.A. 06-30-2023 20,438 - - - 06-30-2022 - - - 1,181 12-31-2022 - - - - Related companies: RMPE Asociados S.A. 06-30-2023 216 808,712 - - 06-30-2022 446 1,066,230 - - 12-31-2022 758 2,078,575 12 - Totales 06-30-2023 36,313 1,829,281 - 312,193 06-30-2022 30,839 2,156,348 108 239,820 12-31-2022 54,036 4,050,763 87 187,368

Balances and transactions with shareholders

As at June 30, 2023 and as of December 31, 2022, there is a balance of 656,499 and 356,098 shareholders, respectively, corresponding to the personal property tax entered by the Company under the substitute decision maker scheme.

- 27 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

Terms and conditions of transactions with related parties

Balances at the related reporting period-ends are unsecured and interest free. There have been no guarantees provided or received for any related party receivables or payables.

For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company has not recorded any impairment of receivables relating to amounts owed by related parties. This assessment is undertaken at the end of each reporting period by examining the financial position of the related party and the market in which the related party operates.

11. Contracts, acquisition and agreements

11.1. Shares purchase agreements with Enel Group

On February 17, 2023, Proener S.A.U. acquired 531,273,928 shares from Enel Argentina S.A., which represent 75.68% of the capital stock and votes from Enel Generación Costanera S.A. (currently, Central Costanera S.A.). The total purchase price amounted to USD 48,000,000. Pursuant to the CNV applicable regulations, on March 17, 2023, a mandatory public acquisition offering ("OPA") at an equitable price with respect to the remaining outstanding shares was announced. Such was approved by CNV on May 23, 2023. The offering reception period was opened from May 30, 2023 to June 12, 2023, and offerings from a total of 17 shareholders, owners of 65,100 shares, representing approximately 0.0093% of the issued and outstanding shares of Central Costanera S.A. were accepted, which were acquired at a $94.189 price per share by Proener S.A.U.

On the same date, Proener S.A.U. entered into a shares purchase agreement with Enel Argentina S.A. and Enel Américas S.A., by virtue of which, subject to the exercise of the preemptive right of the remaining shareholders, Enel Américas S.A. agreed to sell to Proener S.A.U. its interest in Inversora Dock Sud S.A. and Enel Argentina S.A. agreed to sell to Proener S.A.U. its interest in Central Dock Sud S.A. The total purchase price for both holdings amounted to USD 54,000,000. On March 17, 2023, Proener S.A.U. was informed by Enel Argentina S.A. and Enel Américas S.A. that the remaining shareholders have decided to exercise their preemptive right. This way, once the stocks purchase was accomplished by the remaining shareholders during April 2023, Proener S.A.U. terminated the shares purchase agreement on April 25, 2023.

11.2. Forest companies' acquisition

On May 3, 2023, Proener S.A.U. acquired 100% of capital stock and votes of companies Empresas Verdes Argentina S.A., Las Misiones S.A. y Estancia Celina S.A. The purchase price amounted to USD 29,881,340. Such companies own forest assets that are made of approximately 88,063 hectares in Corrientes province, from which 26,000 are planted with pine tree (over a total 36,000 hectares plantable area).

12. Measures in the Argentine economy

Foreign exchange market

As from December 2019, the BCRA issued a series of communications whereby it extended indefinitely the regulations on Foreign Market and Foreign Exchange Market issued by BCRA that included regulations on exports, imports and previous authorization from BCRA to access the foreign exchange market to transfer profits and dividends abroad, as well as other restrictions on the operation in the foreign exchange market.

- 28 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

Particularly, as from September 16, 2020, Communication "A" 7106 established, among other measures referred to human persons, the need for refinancing the international financial indebtedness for those loans from the non-financial private sector with a creditor not being a related counterparty of the debtor expiring between October 15, 2020 and March 31, 2021. The affected legal entities were to submit before the Central Bank a refinancing plan under certain criteria: that the net amount for which the foreign exchange market was to be accessed in the original terms did not exceed 40% of the capital amount due for that period and that the remaining capital had been, as a minimum, refinanced with a new external indebtedness with an average life of 2 years. This point shall not be applicable when indebtedness is taken from international entities and official credit agencies, among others. On February 25, 2021, through Communication "A" 7230, BCRA broadened the regulation scope to all those debt installments higher than USD 2 million becoming due between April 1 and December 31, 2021. The effects of these regulations for the Company are described in Note 7.3.3. and 7.3.11. Moreover, on March 3, 2022 and October 13, 2022, through Communications "A" 7466 and "A" 7621, BCRA broadened the regulation scope to all those debt installments higher than USD 2 million becoming due until December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023, respectively. These updates had no effect on the Company, except for the loan described in Note 7.3.11.

As of the date of issuance of these financial statements, restrictions imposed by BCRA have been increased, due to additional restrictions established both for imports payment and foreign exchange market operation.

Income Tax

On June 16, 2021, the Argentine Executive Power passed Law No. 27630, which established changes in the corporate income tax rate for the fiscal periods commencing as from January 1, 2021. Such law establishes payment of the tax based on a structure of staggered rates regarding the level of accumulated taxable net income. The estimated amounts in this scale will be annually adjusted as from January 1, 2022, considering the annual variation of the consumer price index provided by the INDEC corresponding to October of the year prior to the adjustment compared with the same month of the previous year. For fiscal year 2022 the applicable scale was the following: 25% up to an accumulated taxable net income of 7.6 million Ps.; 30% for the excess of such amount up to 76 million Ps.; and 35% for the excess of such amount. For fiscal year 2023 the applicable scale is the following: 25% up to an accumulated taxable net income of 14.3 million Ps.; 30% for the excess of such amount up to 143 million Ps.; and 35% for the excess of such amount.

13. Restrictions on income distribution

Pursuant to the General Legal Entities Law and the Bylaws, 5% of the profits made during the fiscal year must be assigned to the statutory reserve until such reserve reaches 20% of the Company's Capital Stock.

Within the framework of the amendments to the loan agreement with Citibank N.A., JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding INC described in Note 7.3.3, there is a restriction for the payment of dividends until 80% of the loan's principal and interest are paid. Thus, during 2021 no dividends could be paid while during 2022 and 2023 dividends can be paid up to USD 25 million and USD 20 million, respectively.

The profits that are distributed to human persons of Argentina and abroad and foreign legal entities are subject to a withholding of 7% as dividend tax, to the extent that such profits correspond to fiscal years closed after December 31, 2017.

- 29 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

EXHIBIT A

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022

06-30-2023 Cost At the beginning Additions Transfers Disposals At the end ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Lands and buildings 61,311,704 5,724,708 - - 67,036,412 Electric power facilities 382,584,262 5,536,675 - (164,890 ) 387,956,047 Wind turbines 102,820,297 - - (1,071 ) 102,819,226 Gas turbines 11,314,980 - - - 11,314,980 Construction in progress 33,665,091 1,569,858 (325 ) 1,071 35,235,695 Other 17,977,914 2,240,461 325 (3,806 ) 20,214,894 Total 06-30-2023 609,674,248 15,071,702 (2) - (168,696 ) 624,577,254

06-30-2023 12-31-2022 Depreciation and impairment At the beginning Charges Disposals At the end Net book value Net book value ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Lands and buildings 9,156,578 802,547 - 9,959,125 57,077,287 52,155,114 Electric power facilities 206,736,605 12,116,597 (161,791 ) 218,691,411 169,264,636 175,847,657 Wind turbines 17,075,648 2,588,149 - 19,663,797 83,155,429 85,744,652 Gas turbines - - - - 11,314,980 11,314,979 Impairment of gas turbines 6,591,516 - - 6,591,516 (6,591,516 ) (6,591,515 ) Impairment of wind turbines, electric power facilities, lands and buildings, construction in progress and others (1) 57,810,815 (1,777,177 ) - 56,033,638 (56,033,638 ) (57,810,814 ) Construction in progress - - - - 35,235,695 33,665,085 Other 14,082,513 549,126 (3,754 ) 14,627,885 5,587,009 3,895,418 Total 06-30-2023 311,453,675 14,279,242 (165,545 ) 325,567,372 299,009,882 298,220,576

(1) See Note 2.3.8. to the issued financial statements as at December 31, 2022. (2) Includes 13,612,256 that were added to the Company's equity through the business combinations described in Note 2.3.

- 30 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

EXHIBIT B

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022

06-30-2023 12-31-2022 Cost Amortization and impairment At the beginning and at the end of the period At the beginning % Charges At the end Net book value Net book value ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Concession right 73,344,185 70,286,200 3.3 1,310,565 71,596,765 1,747,420 3,057,985 Transmission lines and electrical substations for wind farms 5,992,204 1,364,032 5 150,364 1,514,396 4,477,808 4,628,172 Turbogas and turbosteam supply agreements for thermal station Brigadier López ("BL contracts") 36,758,615 28,576,404 - - 28,576,404 8,182,211 8,182,211 BL contracts impairment - 4,102,178 - - 4,102,178 (4,102,178 ) (4,102,178 ) Transmission lines and electrical substations for wind farms impairment (1) - 50,472 5 (1,452 ) 49,020 (49,020 ) (50,472 ) Total 06-30-2023 116,095,004 104,379,286 1,459,477 105,838,763 10,256,241 11,715,718

(1) See Note 2.3.8. to the issued financial statements as at December 31, 2022.

- 31 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

EXHIBIT E

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

ALLOWANCES AND PROVISIONS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022

06-30-2023 12-31-2022 Item At beginning Increases Decreases Recoveries At end At end ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ASSETS Non-current Inventories 1,631,158 - - - 1,631,158 1,631,158 Trade and other receivables Allowance for doubtful accounts - Trade receivables 26,018 5,334 (2) (8,633 )(1) (8,815 ) 13,904 26,018 Total 06-30-2023 1,657,176 5,334 (8,633 ) (8,815 ) 1,645,062 Total 12-31-2022 902,822 774,788 (16,572 )(1) (3,862 ) 1,657,176 LIABILITIES Current Provisions Provision for lawsuits and claims 69,488 249,402 (3) (24,364 )(1) (21,713 ) 272,813 69,488 Total 06-30-2023 69,488 249,402 (24,364 ) (21,713 ) 272,813 Total 12-31-2022 263,243 17,095 (100,752 )(1) (110,098 ) 69,488

(1) Income (loss) for exposure to change in purchasing power of currency for the period. (2) Includes 5,065 that were added to the Company's equity through the business combinations described in Note 2.3. (3) Includes 225,023 that were added to the Company's equity through the business combinations described in Note 2.3.

- 32 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

EXHIBIT F

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

COST OF SALES

FOR THE SIX-MONTH AND TRHEE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED

AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022

6 months 3 months 01-01-2023 to 06-30-2023 01-01-2022 to 06-30-2022 04-01-2023 to 06-30-2023 04-01-2022 to 06-30-2022 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Inventories and biological assets at beginning of each period 35,795,052 5,368,108 37,435,280 5,604,962 Acquisition of biological assets (1) 506,712 - 506,712 - Purchases and operating and forest production for each period: - Purchases 5,791,599 10,646,357 2,329,830 6,797,052 - Operating expenses (Exhibit H) 41,259,057 33,113,738 23,898,172 17,527,584 - Expenses related to forest production and forestry (Exhibit H) 1,385,682 - 836,319 - - Forest production and biological assets revaluation 12,550,444 - 6,961,669 - - Loss for exposure to change in purchasing power of currency of biological assets (7,970,871 ) - (3,666,685 ) - 53,015,911 43,760,095 30,359,305 24,324,636 Inventories and biological assets at the end of each period (39,014,989 ) (7,314,117 ) (39,014,989 ) (7,314,117 ) Total sales costs 50,302,686 41,814,086 29,286,308 22,615,481

(1) Biological assets that were added to the Company's equity through the business combination described in Note 2.3.

- 33 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

EXHIBIT G

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN FOREIGN CURRENCY

AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022

06-30-2023 12-31-2022 Account Currency and amount (in thousands) Effective exchange rate (1) Book value Currency and amount (in thousands) Book value ARS 000 ARS 000 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables USD 213,129 256.68 (2) 54,705,969 USD 237,581 63,410,195 Other financial assets USD 4,966 256.30 1,272,786 USD 5,306 1,414,742 55,978,755 64,824,937 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents USD 16,499 256.30 4,228,694 USD 50,869 13,563,999 EUR 2 279.42 559 EUR 2 571 Other financial assets USD 74,119 256.30 18,996,700 USD 8,983 2,395,279 Trade and other receivables USD 117,806 256.68 (2) 30,238,368 USD 92,185 24,604,109 USD 24,262 256.30 6,218,351 USD 29,201 7,786,320 59,682,672 48,350,278 115,661,427 113,175,215 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Other loans and borrowings USD 268,623 256.70 68,955,524 USD 305,131 81,453,817 68,955,524 81,453,817 CURRENT LIABILITIES Other loans and borrowings USD 88,992 256.70 22,844,246 USD 64,439 17,201,800 Trade and other payables USD 14,887 256.70 3,821,493 USD 9,966 2,660,395 EUR 1,483 280.50 415,976 EUR 144 41,208 27,081,715 19,903,403 96,037,239 101,357,220

USD: US dollar.

EUR: Euro.

(1) At the exchange rate prevailing as of June 30, 2023 as per the Argentine National Bank. (2) At the exchange rate according to Communication "A" 3500 (wholesale) prevailing as of June 30, 2023 as per the Argentine Central Bank.

- 34 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

EXHIBIT H

1 of 2

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

INFORMATION REQUIRED BY LAW 19,550, ART. 64, PARAGRAPH I, SUBSECTION b)

FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022

6 months 01-01-2023 to 06-30-2023 01-01-2022 to 06-30-2022 Accounts Operating expenses Forestry and forest production expenses Administrative and selling expenses Total Operating expenses Administrative and selling expenses Total ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Compensation to employees 8,740,611 155,902 2,878,536 11,775,049 6,318,968 2,253,038 8,572,006 Other long-term employee benefits 541,117 - 91,526 632,643 257,644 53,684 311,328 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 13,959,675 12,353 307,214 14,279,242 11,760,896 - 11,760,896 Amortization of intangible assets 1,459,477 - - 1,459,477 3,915,876 - 3,915,876 Purchase of energy and power 221,387 - - 221,387 234,400 - 234,400 Fees and compensation for services 2,027,589 151,425 2,232,283 4,411,297 2,308,479 1,680,543 3,989,022 Maintenance expenses 5,225,452 - 26,417 5,251,869 4,443,032 49,562 4,492,594 Consumption of materials and spare parts 5,843,328 17,681 - 5,861,009 1,746,784 - 1,746,784 Insurance 2,515,660 28,275 7,741 2,551,676 1,499,745 78,038 1,577,783 Levies and royalties 485,953 - - 485,953 474,882 - 474,882 Taxes and assessments 92,643 1,308 487,882 581,833 105,231 332,050 437,281 Tax on bank account transactions 11,638 - 712,497 724,135 14,562 800,068 814,630 Forestry and forest production services - 996,892 553 997,445 - - - Others 134,527 21,846 119,199 275,572 33,239 121,490 154,729 Total 06-30-2023 41,259,057 1,385,682 6,863,848 49,508,587 Total 06-30-2022 33,113,738 5,368,473 38,482,211

- 35 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

EXHIBIT H

2 of 2

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

INFORMATION REQUIRED BY LAW 19,550, ART. 64, PARAGRAPH I, SUBSECTION b)

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022

3 months 04-01-2023 to 06-30-2023 04-01-2022 to 06-30-2022 Accounts Operating expenses Forestry and forest production expenses Administrative and selling expenses Total Operating expenses Administrative and selling expenses Total ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Compensation to employees 5,071,176 95,279 1,663,461 6,829,916 3,220,439 1,207,506 4,427,945 Other long-term employee benefits 246,581 - 40,773 287,354 118,047 25,913 143,960 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 7,519,694 6,921 19,377 7,745,992 6,353,084 - 6,353,084 Amortization of intangible assets 620,524 - - 620,524 2,197,248 - 2,197,248 Purchase of energy and power 95,076 - - 95,076 124,758 - 124,758 Fees and compensation for services 987,168 54,574 1,251,581 2,293,323 1,049,225 768,572 1,817,797 Maintenance expenses 2,939,626 - 19,224 2,958,850 2,445,803 42,952 2,488,755 Consumption of materials and spare parts 5,098,250 3,048 - 5,101,298 1,082,038 - 1,082,038 Insurance 949,214 12,802 2,665 964,681 686,444 42,146 728,590 Levies and royalties 199,482 - - 199,482 165,035 - 165,035 Taxes and assessments 47,456 772 316,998 365,226 58,817 164,831 223,648 Tax on bank account transactions 5,413 - 397,090 402,503 7,353 482,779 490,132 Forestry and forest production services - 652,238 553 652,791 - - - Others 118,512 10,685 56,764 185,961 19,293 121,285 140,578 Total 06-30-2023 23,898,172 836,319 3,968,486 28,702,977 Total 06-30-2022 17,527,584 2,855,984 20,383,568

- 1 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

SEPARATE STATEMENT OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023

6 months 3 months Unaudited Unaudited 01-01-2023 to 06-30-2023 01-01-2022 to 06-30-2022 04-01-2023 to 06-30-2023 04-01-2022 to 06-30-2022 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Revenues 49,822,229 69,515,191 24,936,209 33,961,934 Cost of sales (34,847,520 ) (35,785,774 ) (19,977,205 ) (19,599,530 ) Gross income 14,974,709 33,729,417 4,959,004 14,362,404 Administrative and selling expenses (5,219,137 ) (4,944,191 ) (2,717,828 ) (2,615,750 ) Other operating income 28,370,375 21,514,497 15,793,451 11,097,307 Other operating expenses (348,122 ) (305,639 ) (333,725 ) (287,019 ) Operating income 37,777,825 49,994,084 17,700,902 22,556,942 Loss on net monetary position (27,149,392 ) (23,282,619 ) (11,818,548 ) (12,289,521 ) Finance income 15,785,583 2,367,574 7,289,675 1,465,047 Finance expenses (15,597,446 ) (10,490,628 ) (8,249,406 ) (5,598,691 ) Share of the (loss) profit of associates and subsidiaries (1,850,940 ) 3,740,499 2,195,277 1,270,826 Income before income tax 8,965,630 22,328,910 7,117,900 7,404,603 Income tax for the period (4,076,875 ) (5,236,708 ) (2,413,529 ) (2,425,552 ) Net income for the period 4,888,755 17,092,202 4,704,371 4,979,051 Total comprehensive income for the period 4,888,755 17,092,202 4,704,371 4,979,051 Total comprehensive income for the period 3.25 11.36 3.12 3.31

- 2 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

as at June 30, 2023

06-30-2023 12-31-2022 Notes Unaudited Audited ARS 000 ARS 000 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 172,477,463 178,826,990 Intangible assets 5,827,453 7,138,019 Investment in associates 17,866,206 18,319,781 Investment in subsidiaries Exhibit C 139,517,046 111,985,615 Inventories 4,482,282 3,297,096 Other non-financial assets 245,412 369,790 Trade and other receivables 54,601,538 63,766,721 Other financial assets 328,618 342,651 395,346,018 384,046,663 Current assets Inventories 6,545,192 9,136,711 Other non-financial assets 1,529,874 586,944 Trade and other receivables 46,879,109 46,875,945 Other financial assets 21,319,028 47,840,450 Cash and cash equivalents 475,905 394,356 76,749,108 104,834,406 Total assets 472,095,126 488,881,069 Equity and liabilities Capital stock 1,514,022 1,514,022 Adjustment to capital stock 118,699,752 118,699,752 Legal reserve 19,965,261 18,530,737 Voluntary reserve 235,064,281 235,064,281 Other equity accounts (8,753,796 ) (8,753,796 ) Voluntary reserve for future dividends distribution 27,025,913 - Retained earnings 4,927,194 28,460,437 Total equity 398,442,627 393,515,433 Non-current liabilities Other non-financial liabilities 9,659,408 11,410,000 Other loans and borrowings 6,540,846 22,061,791 Compensation and employee benefits liabilities 1,187,387 1,123,295 Deferred income tax liabilities 15,011,366 17,111,084 32,399,007 51,706,170 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 10,716,552 10,272,942 Other non-financial liabilities 8,158,349 9,701,920 Other loans and borrowings 15,638,833 13,200,521 Compensation and employee benefits liabilities 3,328,511 4,238,688 Income tax payable 3,363,457 6,208,624 Provisions 47,790 36,771 41,253,492 43,659,466 Total liabilities 73,652,499 95,365,636 Total equity and liabilities 472,095,126 488,881,069

- 3 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023

06-30-2023 06-30-2022 Unaudited ARS 000 ARS 000 Operating activities Income for the period before income tax 8,965,630 22,328,910 Adjustments to reconcile income for the period before income tax to net cash flows: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 7,670,499 8,287,992 Amortization of intangible assets 1,310,565 3,766,481 Income from sale of property, plant and equipment and inventories (92,611 ) (9,727 ) Interest earned from customers (6,751,722 ) (3,523,765 ) Finance income (15,785,583 ) (2,367,574 ) Finance expenses 15,597,446 10,490,628 Share of the (loss) profit of associates and subsidiaries 1,850,940 (3,740,499 ) Movements in provisions and long-term employee benefit plan expense 634,735 268,244 Foreign exchange difference for trade receivables (21,422,592 ) (16,173,584 ) Loss on net monetary position 22,085,942 17,947,256 Working capital adjustments: Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables 7,851,756 (7,276,841 ) Decrease in other non-financial assets and inventories 2,119,375 221,313 Decrease in trade and other payables, other non-financial liabilities and liabilities from employee benefits (3,999,006 ) (1,311,593 ) Interest received 5,235,588 3,730,237 Income tax paid (6,548,310 ) (3,460,344 ) Tax interests paid (159,733 ) - Insurance recovery collected 57,097 - Net cash flows provided by operating activities 18,620,016 29,177,134 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and inventories (2,048,081 ) (915,281 ) Sale of property, plant and equipment 88,337 - Loans collected to subsidiaries - 729,767 Interests collected from granted loans 52,296 2,841 Dividends received 1,737,986 155,565 Acquisition of other financial assets, net (777,539 ) (29,912,977 ) Capital contributions to subsidiaries and associates (1,042,589 ) (1,899,900 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,989,590 ) (31,839,985 ) Financing activities Bank and investment accounts overdrafts (cancelled) received, net (2,518,790 ) 11,186,928 Dividends paid (1,009,802 ) - Long-term loans paid (8,921,449 ) (6,022,662 ) Interest and other financial costs paid (3,648,816 ) (2,189,679 ) Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (16,098,857 ) 2,974,587 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 531,569 311,736 Exchange difference and other financial results 174,338 66,810 Monetary results effect on cash and cash equivalents (624,358 ) (79,060 ) Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1 394,356 36,687 Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30 475,905 336,173

- 4 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

1. Basis of presentation of the separate financial statements

1.1. Summary of the applied accounting policies

The Company presents its separate financial statements according to CNV Regulations, which approved General Regulation No. 622. This regulation establishes that entities issuing shares and/or corporate bonds, with certain exceptions, must prepare their financial statements in accordance with Technical Resolution No. 26 (as amended) of FACPCE, which states the adoption of IFRS as issued by IASB, while other entities will have the option to use IFRS or IFRS for SME in lieu of NCPA (Argentine Professional Accounting Standards).

1.2. Basis for presentation

These separate condensed financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 were prepared by applying IFRS.

When preparing these separate interim condensed financial statements, the Company applied the presentation bases, accounting policies, and relevant accounting judgments, estimate and assumptions described in the attached condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023.

- 5 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation.

EXHIBIT C

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

INVESTMENT IN SUBSIDIARIES

AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022

06-30-2023 12-31-2022 Name and characteristics of securities and issuers Class Face value Number Cost value Listed price Value obtained by the equity method Share of profit of subsidiaries Book value Book value ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 INVESTMENT IN SUBSIDIARIES Central Vuelta de Obligado S.A. 1 vote 1 280,950 281 Unlisted 376,351 111,557 376,351 382,673 CP Renovables S.A. 1 vote 1 9,712,005,836 9,712,006 Unlisted 43,156,089 4,515,264 43,156,089 39,763,401 Proener S.A.U. 1 vote 1 45,103,803,634 45,103,804 Unlisted 70,231,971 (8,271,480 ) 70,231,971 47,926,021 Vientos La Genoveva S.A.U. 1 vote 1 1,615,451,861 1,615,452 Unlisted 14,064,843 843,455 14,064,843 13,221,388 Vientos La Genoveva II S.A.U. 1 vote 1 498,293,542 498,294 Unlisted 11,687,792 995,660 11,687,792 10,692,132 (1,805,544 ) 139,517,046 111,985,615