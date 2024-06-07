cepu_6k.htm

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A

Central Puerto S.A.

Consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

Registered office: Av. Edison 2701 - Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires - República Argentina

FISCAL YEAR N° 33 BEGINNING JANUARY 1, 2024

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

CUIT (Argentine taxpayer identification number): 33-65030549-9. Date of registration with the Public Registry of Commerce:

- Of the articles of incorporation: March 13, 1992. - Of the last amendment to by-laws: December 29, 2022.

Registration number with the IGJ (Argentine regulatory agency of business associations): 1.855, Book 110, Volume A of Corporations.

Expiration date of the articles of incorporation: March 13, 2091.

The Company is not enrolled in the Statutory Optional System for the Mandatory Acquisition of Public Offerings.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

(stated in pesos)

Subscribed, paid-in, issued and registered Class of shares Outstanding shares Treasury shares Total 1,514,022,256 common, outstanding book-entry shares, with face value of 1 each and entitled to one vote per share. 1,502,744,633 11,277,623 1,514,022,256

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024

03-31-2024 03-31-2023 Notes Unaud ited ARS 000 ARS 000 Revenues 4 128,712,627 105,571,159 Cost of sales Exhibit F (72,826,089 ) (64,685,292 ) Gross income 55,886,538 40,885,867 Administrative and selling expenses Exhibit H (12,930,078 ) (9,153,443 ) Other operating income 5.1 29,765,412 48,606,698 Other operating expenses 5.2 (620,913 ) (1,160,289 ) Operating income 72,100,959 79,178,833 Loss on net monetary position (4,941,802 ) (39,731,159 ) Finance income 5.3 18,654,061 26,339,498 Finance expenses 5.4 (37,019,594 ) (57,056,856 ) Share of the profit of associates (3,262,016 ) (2,855,864 ) Income before income tax 45,531,608 5,874,452 Income tax for the period 6 (18,032,732 ) (5,372,448 ) Net income for the period 27,498,876 502,004 Attributable to: - Equity holders of the parent 23,700,560 577,770 - Non-controlling interests 3,798,316 (75,766 ) 27,498,876 502,004 Basic and diluted earnings per share (ARS) 15.77 0.38

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

as at March 31, 2024

03-31-2024 12-31-2023 Notes Unaudited Audited ARS 000 ARS 000 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Exhibit A 1,161,489,158 1,150,709,523 Intangible assets Exhibit B 23,358,443 24,192,895 Biological assets 140,669,901 135,310,678 Investment in associates 48,835,363 52,097,386 Inventories 8,873,857 9,069,376 Other non-financial assets 8.1 241,282 461,451 Trade and other receivables 7.1 155,434,166 234,403,588 Other financial assets 7.4 41,938,235 58,739,257 Deferred tax asset 6 10,224,837 19,200,660 1,591,065,242 1,684,184,814 Current assets Biological assets 10,112,909 10,247,680 Inventories 15,315,914 13,554,931 Other non-financial assets 8.1 15,767,800 18,529,122 Trade and other receivables 7.1 240,059,081 244,536,329 Other financial assets 7.4 85,640,775 136,214,198 Cash and cash equivalents 5,248,809 20,424,216 372,145,288 443,506,476 Total assets 1,963,210,530 2,127,691,290 Equity and liabilities Capital stock 1,514,022 1,514,022 Adjustment to capital stock 375,177,617 375,177,617 Legal reserve 62,561,439 62,561,439 Voluntary reserve 525,075,670 525,075,670 Other equity accounts (28,981,054 ) (34,158,871 ) Voluntary reserve for future dividends distribution 100,243,173 111,170,230 Retained earnings 248,181,940 224,430,485 Equity attributable to holders of the parent 1,283,772,807 1,265,770,592 Non-controlling interests 39,168,574 32,979,408 Total equity 1,322,941,381 1,298,750,000 Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 2,244,449 - Other non-financial liabilities 8.2 28,255,193 42,572,739 Loans and borrowings 7.3 294,951,121 434,205,539 Compensation and employee benefits liabilities 8.3 6,178,920 5,017,608 Provisions 2,028,920 2,932,375 Deferred income tax liabilities 6 120,935,065 120,030,656 454,593,668 604,758,917 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 7.2 54,694,067 75,512,970 Other non-financial liabilities 8.2 27,033,274 38,842,397 Loans and borrowings 7.3 75,424,280 74,007,583 Compensation and employee benefits liabilities 8.3 16,404,888 23,845,296 Income tax payable 10,226,651 9,511,549 Provisions Exhibit E 1,892,321 2,462,578 185,675,481 224,182,373 Total liabilities 640,269,149 828,941,290 Total equity and liabilities 1,963,210,530 2,127,691,290

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024

Attributable to holders of the parent Capital stock Retained earnings Face value(1) Adjustment to capital stock Legal reserve Voluntary reserve Other equity accounts Voluntary reserve for future dividends distribution Unappropriated retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 As of January 1, 2024 1,514,022 375,177,617 62,561,439 525,075,670 (34,158,872 ) 111,170,231 224,430,482 1,265,770,589 32,979,409 1,298,749,998 Net income for the period - - - - - - 23,700,560 23,700,560 3,798,316 27,498,876 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - 23,700,560 23,700,560 3,798,316 27,498,876 Equity transaction (Note 10) - - - - 5,177,818 - - 5,177,818 2,390,849 7,568,667 Dividends in cash - - - - - (10,927,058 ) 50,898 (10,876,160 ) - (10,876,160 ) As of March 31, 2024 1,514,022 375,177,617 62,561,439 525,075,670 (28,981,054 ) 100,243,173 248,181,940 1,283,772,807 39,168,574 1,322,941,381

(1) 11,277,623 common shares are held by subsidiaries.

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023

Attributable to holders of the parent Capital stock Retained earnings Face value(1) Adjustment to capital stock Legal reserve Voluntary reserve Other equity accounts Unappropriated retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 As of January 1, 2023 1,514,022 375,177,616 58,066,335 736,577,398 (27,430,151 ) 89,181,200 1,233,086,420 934,920 1,234,021,340 Net income (loss) for the period - - - - - 577,770 577,770 (75,766 ) 502,004 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - - - 577,770 577,770 (75,766 ) 502,004 Business combination (2) - - - - - - - 12,421,344 12,421,344 As of March 31, 2023 1,514,022 375,177,616 58,066,335 736,577,398 (27,430,151 ) 89,758,970 1,233,664,190 13,280,498 1,246,944,688

(1) 8,977,630 common shares are held by subsidiaries.

(2) Corresponds to the incorporation of the non-controlling interest resulting from the business combination with Central Costanera S.A. as described in Note 2.3.20 to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, already issued.

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024

03-31-2024 03-31-2023 Unaudited Operating activities ARS 000 ARS 000 Income for the period before income tax 45,531,608 5,874,452 Adjustments to reconcile income for the period before income tax to net cash flows: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 21,980,760 20,472,036 Amortization of intangible assets 834,452 2,628,872 Reversal of impairment / (impairment) of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets - (6,598 ) Income from sale of property, plant and equipment and inventories (10,047 ) - Recovery (Charge) discount of tax credits (188,930 ) 7,191 Interest earned from customers (10,386,157 ) (9,610,279 ) Finance income (18,654,061 ) (26,339,498 ) Finance expenses 37,019,594 57,056,856 Share of the profit of associates 3,262,016 2,855,864 Movements in provisions and long-term employee benefit plan expense 3,273,366 1,113,273 Biological assets revaluation (7,257,610 ) (15,334,939 ) Foreign exchange difference for trade receivables (11,110,614 ) (34,055,735 ) Loss on net monetary position 27,701,859 41,996,338 Working capital adjustments: (Increase) Decrease in trade and other receivables (16,006,810 ) 4,270,396 (Increase) in other non-financial assets and inventories (49,455,620 ) (8,315,025 ) Decrease in trade and other payables, other non-financial liabilities and liabilities from employee benefits (45,003,228 ) (22,185,805 ) Interest received from customers 8,666,771 6,541,920 Tax interest paid (6,202,277 ) (5,409,098 ) Income tax paid (132,273 ) - Insurance recovery collected - 178,912 Net cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities (16,137,201 ) 21,739,133 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (23,768,439 ) (5,219,290 ) Dividends collected 3,773,247 - Sale of property, plant and equipment 10,047 - Sales of other financial assets, net 27,954,568 8,899,070 Acquisition of subsidiaries and associates, net of cash acquired - (28,441,892 ) Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities 7,969,423 (24,762,112 ) Financing activities Bank and investment accounts overdrafts received, net 16,769,906 21,771,917 Loans and other financial debts received 24,801,536 - Loans and other financial debts paid (26,352,181 ) (5,436,796 ) Direct financing and loans refinancing costs (21,482 ) - Interest and other financial costs paid (8,139,430 ) (8,807,700 ) Dividends paid (10,272,612 ) (3,284,677 ) Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (3,214,263 ) 4,242,744 (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,382,041 ) 1,219,765 Exchange difference and other financial results 1,051,911 3,556,329 RECPAM generated by cash and cash equivalents (4,845,277 ) (5,987,450 ) Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1 20,424,216 43,645,588 Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31 5,248,809 42,434,232

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024

1. Corporate information and main business

Central Puerto S.A. (hereinafter the "Company", "we", "us" or "CEPU") and the companies that make up the business group (hereinafter the "Group") form an integrated group of companies pertaining to the energy sector. The Group is mainly engaged in electric power generation.

CEPU was incorporated pursuant to Executive Order No. 122/92. We were formed in connection with privatization process involving Servicios Eléctricos del Gran Buenos Aires S.A. ("SEGBA") in which SEGBA's electricity generation, transportation, distribution and sales activities were privatized.

On April 1, 1992, Central Puerto S.A., the consortium-awardee, took possession over SEGBA's Nuevo Puerto and Puerto Nuevo plants, and we began operations.

Our shares are listed on the BCBA ("Buenos Aires Stock Exchange"), and, since February 2, 2018, they are listed on the NYSE ("New York Stock Exchange"), both under the symbol "CEPU".

In order to carry out its electric energy generation activity the Group owns the following assets:

- Our Puerto complex is composed of two facilities, Central Nuevo Puerto ("Nuevo Puerto") and Central Puerto Nuevo ("Puerto Nuevo"), located in the port of the City of Buenos Aires. Our Puerto complex's facilities include steam turbines plants and a Combined Cycle plant and has a current installed capacity of 1,747 MW. - Our Luján de Cuyo plants are located in Luján de Cuyo, Province of Mendoza and have an installed capacity of 576 MW and a steam generating capacity of 125 tons per hour. - The Group also owns the concession right of the Piedra del Águila hydroelectric power plant located at the edge of Limay river in Neuquén province. Piedra del Águila has four 360 MW generating units. - The Group is engaged in the management and operations of the thermal plants José de San Martín and Manuel Belgrano through its equity investees Termoeléctrica José de San Martín S.A. ("TJSM") and Termoeléctrica General Belgrano S.A. ("TMB"). Those entities operate the two thermal generation plants with an installed capacity of 865 MW and 873 MW, respectively. Additionally, through its subsidiary Central Vuelta de Obligado S.A. ("CVO") the Group is engaged in the operation of the thermal plant Central Vuelta de Obligado, with an installed capacity of 816 MW. - The thermal station Brigadier López located in Sauce Viejo, Province of Santa Fe, with an installed power of 280.5 MW (open-cycle operation). - The thermal cogeneration plant Terminal 6 - San Lorenzo located in Puerto General San Martín, Santa Fe Province, with an installed power of 391 MW and 340 tn/h of steam production. - The thermal station Costanera located in the City of Buenos Aires operates a thermal generation plant which is made by six turbo-steam units with an installed power capacity of 1,131 MW and two combined cycle plants with an installed power capacity of 1,128 MW. - Generation plants using renewable energy sources with a total installed capacity of 473.8 MW of commercially available installed capacity from renewable energy sources, distributed as follows: (i) wind farm La Castellana 100.8 MW; (ii) wind farm La Castellana II 15.2 MW; (iii) wind farm La Genoveva 88.2 MW; (iv) wind farm La Genoveva II 41.8 MW; (v) wind farm Achiras 48 MW; (iv) wind farm Los Olivos 22.8 MW, (vii) wind farm Manque 57 MW and (viii) solar farm Guañizuil II A 100 MW.

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A

The Group is also engaged in the natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions in Argentina, through its equity investees belonging to ECOGAS Group. On July 19, 2018, the National Gas Regulation Entity (Enargas) filed the Company with the Registry of Traders and Trade Agreements of Enargas.

Finally, through Proener S.A.U., a company fully controlled by CPSA, the Group is engaged in the forest activity since Proener S.A.U. is the parent company of: a) Forestal Argentina S.A. and Loma Alta Forestal S.A.; such companies own forestry assets which consist of 72,000 hectares approximately in Entre Ríos and Corrientes provinces, in which 43,000 hectares approximately are planted with eucalyptus and pine tree, and b) Empresas Verdes Argentina S.A., Las Misiones S.A. and Estancia Celina S.A.; such companies own forest assets that are made of approximately 88,063 hectares in Corrientes province, from which 26,000 are planted with pine tree (over a total 36,000 hectares plantable area).

The issuance of Group's consolidated financial statements of the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 was approved by the Company's Board of Directors on May 10, 2024.

1.1. Overview of Argentine Electricity Market

Transactions among different participants in the electricity industry take place through the wholesale electricity market ("WEM") which is a market in which generators, distributors and certain large users of electricity buy and sell electricity at prices determined by supply and demand ("Term market") and also, where prices are established on an hourly basis based on the economic production cost, represented by the short term marginal cost measured at the system's load center ("Spot market"). CAMMESA (Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico Sociedad Anónima) is a quasi-government organization that was established to administer the WEM and functions as a clearing house for the different market participants operating in the WEM. Its main functions include the operation of the WEM and dispatch of generation and price calculation in the Spot market, the real-time operation of the electricity system and the administration of the commercial transactions in the electricity market.

After the Argentine economic crisis in 2001 and 2002 and the Convertibility Law, the costs of generators increased as a result of the Argentine peso devaluation. In addition, the price of fuel for their generation increased as well. The increasing generation costs combined with the freezing of rates for the final user decided at the time by National Government led to a permanent deficit in CAMMESA accounts, which faced difficulties to pay the energy purchases to generators. Due to this structural deficit, the Secretariat of Energy issued a series of regulations to keep the electricity market working despite the deficit.

1.2. Amendments to WEM regulations

a) Secretariat of Energy Resolution No. 574/2023, 2/2024 and 33/2024

On July 11, 2023, Resolution No. 574/2023 was published, which extended for 60 days (with the possibility of being extended for 60 days more) the termination date for the Concession Agreement of the Hydroelectric Power Station Piedra del Águila, among other Argentine Hydroelectric Power Stations, whose concession term ends during 2023.

On January 17, 2024, through Resolution No. 2/2024, published in the Official Gazette, the transition period of the concession agreement was extended for 60 days as from February 28, 2024. Then, through Resolution No. 33/2024, published in the Official Gazette on March 18, 2024, the termination term of the concession agreement was extended again for 60 days as from April 28, 2024, so that such term expires on June 27, 2024.

b) Secretariat of Energy Resolution No. 9/2024

On February 8, 2024, Resolution No. 9/2024 ("Resolution 9") of the Secretariat of Energy was published in the Official Gazette. This Resolution updated the power and energy remuneration values of the generation not committed under contracts. In addition, Exhibits I to IV of Resolution 869 were replaced and a 74% increase as from February 1, 2024 was established.

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A

c) Secretariat of Energy Resolution No. 58/2024 and 66/2024

On May 8, 2024, Secretariat of Energy Resolution No. 58/2024 as amended by Resolution No. 66/2024 was published in the Official Gazette (the "Resolution") whereby an exceptional, temporary, and unique payment regime was established for MEM transactions for December 2023, and January and February 2024. Such Resolution (i) orders CAMMESA to prepare and determine the amounts of the credit for the economic transactions with each of MEM Creditor Agents in a term of 5 (five) working days as from the entering into force of the Resolution; (ii) establishes that the lack of agreement regarding such amounts authorizes the Creditor Agents to resort to the corresponding judicial, administrative and/or out-of-court means; (iii) and establishes that once the amounts are determined and the corresponding agreements entered into, CAMMESA shall pay the transactions as follows: a) the settlement for the transactions for December 2023 and January 2024 shall be paid 10 (ten) working days counted as from the date of individual agreements through the delivery of bond AE38 USD; the calculation of nominal amounts to be delivered per each bond shall be at the reference exchange rate (Communication "A" 3500) at the quote in force at closing on the date of the formal acceptance by Creditor Agents; b) settlement for February 2024 shall be paid with available funds in bank accounts authorized in CAMMESA for collection and with the available funds for the transferences made by the Argentine State to the Unified Fund destined at the Stabilization Fund. The Group´s MEM economic transactions for December 2023 and January and February 2024 amount to 30,681,066, 30,930,604 and 40,511,360 (VAT included), respectively.

The Company is analyzing the Resolution's implications and is evaluating the necessary measures that may be carried out to preserve its rights. As of the date of the Resolution, should the Company accept its application, it shall have an estimated negative economic impact for the Group of approximately 24,450,000. These financial statements do not include the recognition of any effect derived from the Resolution.

2. Basis of preparation of the consolidated financial statements

2.1. Applied Professional Accounting Standards

The Company prepares its condensed consolidated financial statements pursuant to the regulations in force of the Argentine Securities Commission (CNV) on Chapter III, Title IV of the CNV Regulations (N.T. 2013 as amended). Under section 1 of such section of the Regulations, companies issuing negotiable instruments must present their condensed consolidated financial statements applying Technical Resolution 26 of the Argentine Federation of Professional Councils in Economic Sciences ("FACPCE"), which resolution establishes the application of the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), its amendments and adoption circulars of IFRS that FACPCE may establish in accordance with such Technical Resolution. Interim condensed financial statements must apply the International Accounting Standard 34 ("IAS") "Interim Financial Reporting".

2.2. Basis of presentation and consolidation

These condensed consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 were prepared applying the financial information framework prescribed by CNV as mentioned in Note 2.1.

In preparing these condensed consolidated financial statements, the Group applied the significant accounting policies, estimates and assumptions described in notes 2.3 and 2.4 of the issued financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

These condensed consolidated financial statements include all the necessary information for a proper understanding by their users of the relevant facts and transactions subsequent to the issuance of the last annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and up to the date of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. However, these condensed consolidated financial statements include neither all the information nor the disclosures required for the annual financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 1 (Presentation of financial statements). Therefore, these condensed consolidated financial statements must be read together with the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A

The Group's consolidated financial statements are presented in Argentine pesos, which is the Group's functional currency, and all values have been rounded to the nearest thousand (ARS 000), except when otherwise indicated.

2.2.1. Measuring unit

The financial statements as at March 31, 2024, including the figures for the previous period (this fact not affecting the decisions taken on the financial information for such periods) were restated to consider the changes in the general purchasing power of the functional currency of the Company (Argentine peso) pursuant to IAS 29 and General Resolution No. 777/2018 of the Argentine Securities Commission. Consequently, the financial statements are stated in the current measurement unit at the end of the reported period.

The effects caused by the application of IAS 29 are detailed in note 2.2.2 to the issued consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Regard being had to the mentioned index, the inflation was of 51.62% and 21.74% in the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

2.3. Changes in accounting policies

New standards and interpretations adopted

As from the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2024, the Group has applied for the first time certain new and/or amended standards and interpretations as issued by the IASB.

Below is a brief description of the new and/or amended standards and interpretations adopted by the Group and their impact on these consolidated financial statements.

Amendments to IAS 1: Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current

In January 2020 and October 2022, the IASB issued amendments to paragraphs 69 to 76 of IAS 1 to specify the requirements for classifying liabilities as current or non-current. The amendments clarify: (i) What is meant by a right to defer settlement; (ii) that a right to defer must exist at the end of the reporting period; (iii) that classification is unaffected by the likelihood that an entity will exercise its deferral right and (iv) that only if an embedded derivative in a convertible liability is itself an equity instrument would the terms of a liability not impact its classification.

In addition, a requirement has been introduced to require disclosure when a liability arising from a loan agreement is classified as non-current and the entity's right to defer settlement is contingent on compliance with future covenants within twelve months.

These amendments have not had a significant impact on the Group's condensed financial statements.

Supplier Finance Arrangements - Amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7

In May 2023, the IASB issued amendments to IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows and IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures to clarify the characteristics of supplier finance arrangements and require additional disclosure of such arrangements. The disclosure requirements in the amendments are intended to assist users of financial statements in understanding the effects of supplier finance arrangements on an entity's liabilities, cash flows and exposure to liquidity risk.

The transition rules clarify that an entity is not required to present information in any interim period in the year of initial application of the amendments. Therefore, these amendments have had no significant impact on the Group's condensed financial statements.

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A

Amendments to IFRS 16: Lease liability in subsequent sale and leaseback

In September 2022, IASB issued amendments to IFRS 16 to clarify the requirements a seller-lessee uses to measure liabilities in a leaseback from a subsequent sale and leaseback transaction to guarantee the seller- lessee does not recognize any amount of the gain or loss that relates to the right of use it retains.

These amendments have not had a significant impact on the Group's condensed financial statements.

3. Operating segments

The following provides summarized information of the operating segments for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

Electric Power Generation from conventional sources Electric Power Generation from renewable sources Natural Gas Transport and Distribution (1) (2) Forest activity Others (1) Adjustments and Eliminations Total As of March 31, 2024 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Revenues 97,975,039 25,306,525 19,641,798 3,628,162 1,424,679 (19,263,576 ) 128,712,627 Cost of sales (58,769,423 ) (8,710,586 ) (19,725,090 ) (3,274,536 ) (1,891,379 ) 19,544,925 (72,826,089 ) Administrative and selling expenses (11,142,952 ) (1,216,662 ) (9,061,514 ) (570,464 ) - 9,061,514 (12,930,078 ) Other operating income 22,435,735 468,736 1,052,872 6,846,633 14,308 (1,052,872 ) 29,765,412 Other operating expenses 351,570 (423,347 ) (339,096 ) (542,940 ) (6,196 ) 339,096 (620,913 ) Operating income 50,849,969 15,424,666 (8,431,029 ) 6,086,855 (458,588 ) 8,629,086 72,100,959 Other (expenses) income (79,935,714 ) 39,571,167 (4,764,364 ) (565,724 ) (340,476 ) 1,433,028 (44,602,083 ) Net (loss) income for the segment (29,085,745 ) 54,995,833 (13,195,393 ) 5,521,131 (799,064 ) 10,062,114 27,498,876 Share in the net (loss) income for the segment (29,085,745 ) 54,995,833 (3,133,279 ) 5,521,131 (799,064 ) - 27,498,876

Electric Power Generation from conventional sources Electric Power Generation from renewable sources Natural Gas Transport and Distribution (1) (2) Forest activity Others (1) Adjustments and Eliminations Total ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 As of March 31, 2023 Revenues 84,352,867 17,898,087 32,854,760 1,044,011 1,622,891 (32,201,457 ) 105,571,159 Cost of sales (54,245,173 ) (7,038,687 ) (33,096,639 ) (1,338,127 ) (1,709,068 ) 32,742,402 (64,685,292 ) Administrative and selling expenses (8,268,958 ) (688,456 ) (10,088,176 ) (196,029 ) - 10,088,176 (9,153,443 ) Other operating income 41,728,828 2,150,513 1,573,624 4,677,434 49,927 (1,573,628 ) 48,606,698 Other operating expenses (446,635 ) (7,757 ) (658,074 ) (705,823 ) (74 ) 658,074 (1,160,289 ) Operating income 63,120,929 12,313,700 (9,414,505 ) 3,481,466 (36,324 ) 9,713,567 79,178,833 Other (expenses) income (66,716,045 ) (8,415,114 ) (902,048 ) (695,368 ) 110,236 (2,058,490 ) (78,676,829 ) Net income (loss) for the segment (3,595,116 ) 3,898,586 (10,316,553 ) 2,786,098 73,912 7,655,077 502,004 Share in the net (loss) income for the segment (3,595,116 ) 3,898,586 (2,661,476 ) 2,786,098 73,912 - 502,004

(1) Includes information from associates.

(2) Includes income (expenses) related to resale of gas transport and distribution capacity.

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A

4. Revenues

03- 31-2024 03-31-2023 ARS 000 ARS 000 Spot market revenues 62,419,661 51,701,109 Sales under contracts 55,537,692 45,402,868 Steam sales 5,324,211 5,146,976 Forest activity revenues 3,628,162 1,044,011 Resale of gas transport and distribution capacity 378,222 653,303 Revenues from CVO thermal plant management 1,424,679 1,622,892 128,712,627 105,571,159

5. Other income and expenses

5.1. Other operating income

03-31-2024 03-31-2023 ARS 000 ARS 000 Interest earned from customers 10,518,430 (1) 9,610,279 (1) Foreign exchange difference, net 11,110,614 (2) 34,055,735 (2) Income (loss) for growth and revaluation of biological assets 7,257,610 4,661,399 Recovery related to discount of tax credits 188,930 - Income from sale of property, plant and equipment 10,047 6,598 Others 679,781 272,687 29,765,412 48,606,698

(1) Includes 4,907,625 and 4,685,602 related to CVO receivables for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2) Includes 10,811,080 and 31,729,168 related to CVO receivables for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

5.2. Other operating expenses

03-31-2024 03-31-2023 ARS 000 ARS 000 Forestry expenses (215,913 ) (1,089,057 ) Net charge related to the provision for lawsuits and claims (Exhibit E) (268,164 ) (31,305 ) Net charge related to the allowance for doubtful accounts and other receivables (Exhibit E) (4,563 ) (3,786 ) Trade and tax interests (132,273 ) - Charge related to discount of tax credits - (7,191 ) Others - (28,950 ) (620,913 ) (1,160,289 )

5.3. Finance income

03-31-2024 03-31-2023 ARS 000 ARS 000 Interest earned 1,434,361 1,486,628 Net income on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (1) 15,957,328 24,852,870 Interest rate swap result 1,262,372 - 18,654,061 26,339,498

(1) Net of 39,452 and 155,458 corresponding to turnover tax for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A

5.4.Finance expenses

03-31-2024 03-31-2023 ARS 000 ARS 000 Interest on loans (12,594,712 ) (8,761,326 ) Foreign exchange differences (23,568,387 ) (46,668,213 ) Bank commissions for loans and others (811,706 ) (1,138,466 ) Interest rate swap result - (306,739 ) Others (44,789 ) (182,112 ) (37,019,594 ) (57,056,856 )

6. Income tax

The major components of income tax during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, are the following:

Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income

Consolidated statement of income

03-31-2024 03-31-2023 ARS 000 ARS 000 Current income tax Income tax charge for the period (8,152,498 ) (13,807,374 ) Deferred income tax Related to the net variation in temporary differences (9,880,234 ) 8,434,926 Income tax (18,032,732 ) (5,372,448 )

The reconciliation between income tax in the consolidated statement of income and the accounting income multiplied by the statutory income tax rate for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, is as follows:

03-31-2024 03-31-2023 ARS 000 ARS 000 Income before income tax 45,531,608 5,874,452 At statutory income tax rate 35% (15,936,062 ) (2,056,059 ) Share of the profit of associates 1,200,089 425,275 Effect related to the discount of income tax payable 4,933,072 2,579,108 Loss on net monetary position (11,501,648 ) (5,323,825 ) Losses used 2,089,622 - IFRIC 23 effect 1,000,240 - Unrecognized tax-loss carryforwards - (1,999,946 ) Others 181,955 1,002,999 Income tax for the period (18,032,732 ) (5,372,448 )

Deferred income tax

Deferred income tax relates to the following:

Consolidated statement of financial position Consolidated statement of income and statement of other comprehensive income 03-31-2024 12-31-2023 03-31-2024 03-31-2023 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Trade receivables 21,106 365,855 (344,749 ) (7,455 ) Other financial assets 204,265 (68,253 ) 272,517 679 Provisions and others (7,338,764 ) (9,434,513 ) 2,095,748 (22,830 ) Employee benefit liability 2,539,787 2,076,565 463,222 414,636 Investments in associates (16,554,164 ) (17,759,127 ) 1,204,964 830,350 Property, plant and equipment - Material & spare parts - Intangible assets (86,849,303 ) (88,820,716 ) 1,971,413 1,145,261 Deferred tax income (19,729,657 ) (29,954,523 ) 10,224,866 2,027,376 Tax loss carry-forward 17,543,705 44,733,335 (27,189,629 ) 606,767 Tax inflation adjustment - Asset (35,113 ) 88,418 (123,530 ) (318,084 ) Tax inflation adjustment - Liability (512,089 ) (2,057,037 ) 1,544,945 3,758,226 Deferred income tax income (9,880,234 ) 8,434,926 Deferred income tax liabilities, net (110,710,228 ) (100,829,996 )

Deferred income tax liability, net, disclosed in the consolidated statement of financial position

Consolidated statement of financial position 03-31-2024 12-31-2023 ARS 000 ARS 000 Deferred income tax asset 10,224,837 19,200,660 Deferred income tax liability (120,935,065 ) (120,030,656 ) Deferred income tax liability, net (110,710,228 ) (100,829,996 )

7. Financial assets and liabilities

7.1. Trade and other receivables

03-31-2024 12-31-2023 ARS 000 ARS 000 Non-current: Trade receivables - CAMMESA 155,415,055 234,374,612 Receivables from shareholders (Note 16) 19,068 28,911 Guarantee deposits 43 65 155,434,166 234,403,588 Current: Trade receivables - CAMMESA 214,174,423 208,282,224 Trade receivables - YPF S.A. and YPF Energía Eléctrica S.A. 4,430,434 4,157,028 Trade receivables - Large users 9,474,829 13,920,159 Trade receivables - Forest clients 2,321,306 3,018,906 Receivables from associates and other related parties (Note 16) 31 - Other receivables 9,702,068 15,217,824 240,103,091 244,596,141 Allowance for doubtful accounts - Exhibit E (44,010 ) (59,812 ) 240,059,081 244,536,329

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

CVO receivables: As described in note 1.2.a) to the issued consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023, in 2010 the Company approved a new agreement with the former Energy Secretariat (the "CVO agreement") and as from March 20, 2018, CAMMESA granted the commercial operations as a combined cycle of Central Vuelta de Obligado thermal power plant (the "Commercial Approval").

Receivables under CVO agreement are disclosed under "Trade receivables - CAMMESA". CVO receivables are expressed in USD and they accrue LIBOR interest at a 5% rate. Due to the fact that as from June 30, 2023, the calculation and publication of the LIBO rate were suspended, as at the issuance date of these financial statements, the Company and the enforcement authorities are still in the process of defining the new applicable interest rate, in accordance with the recommendations of the local and international regulatory entities, the market good practices and the characteristics and particulars of such credit.

As a consequence of the Commercial Approval and in accordance with the CVO agreement, the Company collects the CVO receivables converted in US dollars in 120 equal and consecutive installments.

During the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, collections of CVO receivables belonging to CPSA amounted to 8,934,603 and 15,055,018, respectively. Also, collections of CVO receivables belonging to Central Costanera S.A. amounted to 151,518 and 251,793 during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 and during the period between the acquisition date of such company and March 31, 2023, respectively.

The information on the Group's objectives and credit risk management policies is included in Note 17 to the issued consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023.

The breakdown by due date of trade and other receivables due as of the related dates is as follows:

Past due Total To due 90 days 90-180 days 180-270 days 270-360 days More than 360 days ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 03-31-24 395,493,247 330,505,079 64,866,905 14,820 75,693 18,939 11,811 12-31-23 478,939,917 455,727,205 23,053,568 109,433 27,363 15,972 6,376

7.2. Trade and other payables

03-31-2024 12-31-2023 Current: ARS 000 ARS 000 Trade and other payables 54,394,296 75,083,049 Payables to associates and other related parties (Note 16) 299,771 429,921 54,694,067 75,512,970

Trade payables are non-interest bearing and are normally settled on 60-day terms, except for those with longer maturities as defined in the respective contracts.

The information on the Group's objectives and financial risk management policies is included in Note 17 to the issued consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023.

For the terms and conditions of payables to related parties, refer to Note 10.

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

7.3.Loans and borrowings

03-31-2024 12-31-2023 ARS 000 ARS 000 Non-current Long-term loans for project financing (Notes 7.3.1, 7.3.2, 7.3.3, 7.3.4, 7.3.5, 7.3.6, 7.3.11, 7.3.12 and 7.3.13) 211,885,723 (1) 315,506,319 (1) Corporate bonds - CPSA Program (Note 7.3.9) 83,065,398 (1) 118,699,220 (1) 294,951,121 434,205,539 Current Long-term loans for project financing (Notes 7.3.1, 7.3.2, 7.3.3, 7.3.4, 7.3.5, 7.3.6, 7.3.11, 7.3.12 and 7.3.13) 38,402,189 (1) 69,497,238 (1) Corporate bonds - CPSA Program (Note 7.3.9) 1,473,051 (1) 1,867,416 (1) Bank and investment accounts overdrafts 19,548,182 2,642,929 Short-term loans for import financing 416,418 - Other loans and borrowings 15,584,440 - 75,424,280 74,007,583

(1) Net of debt issuance costs.

(2) It corresponds to stock promissory notes for a total nominal value of 16,400,000 with maturity dates between April 3, 2024 and June 18, 2024, accruing an 89% average annual nominal rate. As of the date of these financial statements, stock promissory notes with a nominal value of 15,400,000 were paid at their maturity date.

7.3.1. Loans from the IIC-IFC Facility

On October 20, 2017 and January 17, 2018, CP La Castellana S.A.U. and CP Achiras S.A.U. (both of which are subsidiaries of CPR), respectively, agreed on the structuring of a series of loan agreements in favor of CP La Castellana S.A.U. and CP Achiras S.A.U., for a total amount of USD 100,050,000 and USD 50,700,000, respectively, with: (i) International Finance Corporation (IFC) on its own behalf, as Eligible Hedge Provider and as an implementation entity of the Intercreditor Agreement Managed Program; (ii) Inter-American Investment Corporation ("IIC"), as lender on its behalf, acting as agent for the Inter-American Development Bank ("IDB") and on behalf of IDB as administrator of the Canadian Climate Fund for the Private Sector in the Americas ("C2F", and together with IIC and IDB, "Group IDB", and together with IFC, "Senior Creditors").

In accordance with the terms of the agreement subscribed by CP La Castellana S.A.U., USD 5 million accrue an interest rate equal to LIBOR plus 3.5%, and the rest at LIBOR plus 5.25%. As a consequence of the suspension of LIBO rate, occurred on June 30, 2023, CP La Castellana S.A.U., together with IDB Group and IFC amended loan agreements on June 29, 2023, replacing LIBO rate with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus a fixed Credit Adjustment Spread (CAS) of 0.26161% applicable as from August 15, 2023. The loan is amortizable quarterly in 52 equal and consecutive installments as from February 15, 2019.

In accordance with the terms of the agreement subscribed by CP Achiras, USD 40.7 million accrue a fixed interest rate equal to 8.05%, and the rest accrue a 6.77% fixed interest rate. The loan is amortizable quarterly in 52 equal and consecutive installments as from May 15, 2019.

Other related agreements and documents, such as the Guarantee and Sponsor Support Agreement (the "Guarantee Agreement" by which CPSA completely, unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees, as the main debtor, all payment obligations undertaken by CP La Castellana and CP Achiras until the projects reach the commercial operations date) hedging agreements, guarantee trusts, a mortgage, guarantee agreements on shares, guarantee agreements on wind turbines, direct agreements and promissory notes have been signed.

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

As of February 16, 2023, CP La Castellana and CP Achiras has fulfilled all the requirements and conditions to prove the occurrence of the project's compliance date. As a result, the Guarantee Agreement posted by CPSA was released.

We also agreed to maintain, unless otherwise consented to in writing by each senior lender, ownership and control of the CP La Castellana and CP Achiras as follows: (i) until each project completion date, (a) we shall maintain (x) directly or indirectly, at least seventy percent (70%) beneficial ownership of CP La Castellana and CP Achiras; and (y) control of the CP La Castellana and CP Achiras; and (b) CP Renovables shall maintain (x) directly, ninety-five percent (95%) beneficial ownership of CP La Castellana and CP Achiras; and (y) control of CP La Castellana and CP Achiras. In addition, (ii) after each project completion date, (a) we shall maintain (x) directly or indirectly, at least fifty and one tenth percent (50.1%) beneficial ownership of each of CP La Castellana, CP Achiras and CP Renovables; and (y) control of each of CP La Castellana, CP Achiras and CP Renovables; and (b) CP Renovables shall maintain control of CP La Castellana and CP Achiras. Finally, there are certain requirements to be fulfilled in order to distribute dividends from CP La Castellana and CP Achiras. As of March 31, 2024, the Group has met such obligations.

Under the subscribed trust guarantee agreement, as of March 31, 2024 and as of December 31, 2023, there are trade receivables with specific assignment for the amount of 2,070,449 and 3,152,442, respectively.

As of March 31, 2024 and as of December 31, 2023, the balance of these loans amounts to 76,281,509 and 113,537,359, respectively.

7.3.2. Borrowing from Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau ("KfW")

On March 26, 2019 the Company entered into a loan agreement with KfW for an amount of USD 56 million in relation to the acquisition of two gas turbines, equipment and related services relating to the Luján de Cuyo cogeneration unit project.

In accordance with the terms of the agreement, the loan accrues an interest equal to LIBOR plus 1.15%. As a consequence of the suspension of LIBO rate, occurred on June 30, 2023, the Company and KfW amended the loan agreement on June 30, 2023, replacing LIBO rate with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus a fixed Credit Adjustment Spread (CAS) of 0.26161%. The loan is amortizable quarterly in 47 equal and consecutive installments as from the day falling six months after the commissioning of the gas turbines and equipment.

Pursuant to the loan agreement, among other obligations, CPSA has agreed to maintain as of December 31 of each year a debt ratio of no more than 3.5:1.00. As of the date of issuance of this financial statement, the Company has complied with that requirement.

As of March 31, 2024 and as of December 31, 2023, the balance of this loan amounts to 23,105,555 and 37,195,134, respectively.

7.3.3. Loan from Citibank N.A., JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding INC.

On June 12, 2019, the Company entered into a loan agreement with Citibank N.A., JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding INC. for USD 180 million to fund the acquisition of the Thermal Station Brigadier López.

According to the terms of the agreement, this loan accrues at a variable interest rate based on the LIBO rate plus a margin. Due to the suspension of the LIBO rate on June 30, 2023, the Company and Citibank N.A., JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding INC amended the loan agreement on August 16, 2023, replacing the LIBO rate with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus a Credit Adjustment Spread (CAS) of 0.26161% applicable as from September 12, 2023.

- 20 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

Considering the restrictions imposed by the Argentine Central Bank ("BCRA") described in Note 13, two amendments to the loan agreement were entered into on December 22, 2020 and June 15, 2021 whereby the amortization calendar was modified so as to comply with BCRA requirements. As part of such amendments, the applicable interest rates were increased in 200 basic points and then in 125 basic points, and limitations were established for the payment of dividends as follows: no dividends could be paid during 2021, only up to USD 25 million could be paid during 2022, and only up to USD 20 million could be paid during 2023.

On October 19, 2023, the Company paid in advance the principal for an amount of USD 49,043,078, under the terms and conditions of the loan agreement, thus after such payment, the principal owed amounts to USD 6,056,922 due on January 2024. This way, more than 80% of the loan was repaid. Therefore, as from that date, the dividend payment limitation was no longer effective.

The loan balance was totally paid at due date. As of December 31, 2023, the balance of this loan amounted to 7,455,853.

7.3.4. Loan from the IFC to the subsidiary Vientos La Genoveva S.A.U.

On June 21, 2019, Vientos La Genoveva S.A.U., a CPSA subsidiary, entered into a loan agreement with IFC on its own behalf, as Eligible Hedge Provider and as an implementation entity of the Managed Co-Lending Portfolio Program (MCPP) administered by IFC, for an amount of USD 76.1 million.

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement subscribed with Vientos La Genoveva S.A.U., this loan accrues an interest rate equal to LIBOR plus 6.50% As a consequence of the suspension of LIBO rate, occurred on June 30, 2023, Vientos La Genoveva S.A.U. together with IFC amended this agreement on June 14, 2023, replacing LIBO rate with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus a fixed Credit Adjustment Spread (CAS) of 0.26161% applicable as from August 15, 2023. The loan is amortizable quarterly in 55 installments as from November 15, 2020.

Other related agreements and documents, such as the Guarantee and Sponsor Support Agreement (the "Guarantee Agreement" by which CPSA completely, unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees, as the main debtor, all payment obligations undertaken by Vientos La Genoveva S.A.U until the project reaches the commercial operations date) hedging agreements, guarantee trusts, guarantee agreements on shares, guarantee agreements on wind turbines, direct agreements and promissory notes have been signed.

Pursuant to the Guarantee Agreement, among other customary covenants for this type of facilities, CPSA has committed, until the project completion date, to maintain (i) a leverage ratio of not more than 3.5:1.00; and

(ii) an interest coverage ratio of not less than 2.00:1.00. In addition, CPSA, upon certain conditions, agreed to make certain equity contributions to Vientos La Genoveva S.A.U. As of March 31, 2024, the Group has met the requirements described in (i) and (ii) above.

Finally, there are certain requirements to be fulfilled in order to distribute dividends from Vientos La Genoveva S.A.U.

Under the subscribed trust guarantee agreement, as of March 31, 2024 as of December 31, 2023, there are trade receivables with specific assignment for the amounts of 6,028,874 and 8,373,522, respectively.

As of March 31, 2024 and as of December 31, 2023, the balance of the loan amounts to 51,713,868 and 76,074,992, respectively.

7.3.5. Loan from Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. to CPR Energy Solutions S.A.U.

On May 24, 2019, CPR Energy Solutions S.A.U. (subsidiary of CPR) entered into a loan agreement with Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. for an amount of USD 12.5 million to fund the construction of the wind farm "La Castellana II".

- 21 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

According to the executed agreement, this loan accrues a fixed interest rate equal to 8.5% during the first year, which will be increased 0.5% per annum until the sixty-first interest period. The loan is amortizable quarterly in 25 installments as from May 24, 2020.

Other agreements and related documents, like the Collateral (in which CPSA totally, unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees, as main debtor, all the payment obligations assumed by CPR Energy Solutions S.A.U. until total fulfillment of the guaranteed obligations or until the project reaches the commercial operation date, what it happens first) -, guarantee agreements on shares, guarantee agreements on wind turbines, promissory notes and other agreements have been executed.

On September 3, 2021, CPR Energy Solutions S.A.U. has fulfilled all the requirements and conditions to prove the occurrence of the project's compliance date. As a result, the Collateral posted by the Company was released.

As of March 31, 2024 and as of December 31, 2023, the balance of this loan amounts to 4,312,235 and 6,826,795, respectively.

7.3.6. Loan from Banco Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. to subsidiary Vientos La Genoveva II S.A.U.

On July 23, 2019, subsidiary Vientos La Genoveva II S.A.U. entered into a loan agreement with Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. for an amount of USD 37.5 million.

According to the executed agreement, this loan accrues LIBOR plus 5.95% As a consequence of the suspension of LIBO rate, occurred on June 30, 2023, Vientos La Genoveva II S.A.U. and Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. entered into an amendment agreement on July 21, 2023, whereby the interest rate changed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus a fixed Credit Adjustment Spread (CAS) of 0.42826% applicable as of July 24, 2023. The loan is amortizable quarterly in 26 installments starting on the ninth calendar month counted from the disbursement date.

Other agreements and related documents, like the Collateral (in which CPSA totally, unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees, as main debtor, all the payment obligations assumed by Vientos La Genoveva II S.A.U. until total fulfillment of the guaranteed obligations or until the project reaches the commercial operation date, what it happens first) -, guarantee agreements on shares, guarantee agreements on wind turbines, direct agreements and promissory notes have been signed.

As of September 3, 2021, Vientos La Genoveva II S.A.U. has fulfilled all the requirements and conditions to prove the occurrence of the project's compliance date. As a result, the Collateral posted by the Company was released.

As of March 31, 2024 and as of December 31, 2023, the balance of this loan amounts to 13,009,167 and 20,227,321, respectively.

7.3.7. Financial trust corresponding to Thermal Station Brigadier López

Within the framework of the acquisition of Thermal Station Brigadier López, the Company assumed the capacity of trustor in the financial trust previously entered into by Integración Energética Argentina S.A., which was the previous owner of the thermal station. The financial debt balance at the transfer date of the thermal station was USD 154,662,725.

According to the provisions of the trust agreement, the financial debt accrued an interest rate equal to the LIBO rate plus 5% or equal to 6.25%, whichever is higher, and it was monthly amortizable. On April 5, 2022, this loan has been paid in full.

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

Under the subscribed trust guarantee agreement, as of March 31, 2023 and as of December 31, 2023, there are trade receivables with specific assignment for the amounts of 884,757 and 1,341,485, respectively.

As of the date of these financial statements, procedures needed for the financial trust liquidation are being made.

7.3.8. CP Manque S.AU. and CP Los Olivos S.A.U. Program of Corporate Bonds

On August 26, 2020, under Resolution No. RESFC-2020 - 20767 - APN.DIR#CNVM, the public offering of the Global Program for the Co-Issuance of Simple Corporate Bonds (not convertible into shares) by CP Manque S.A.U. and CP Los Olivos S.A.U. (both subsidiaries of CPR, and together the "Co-issuers") for the amount of up to USD 80,000,000 was authorized. By virtue of such program, the Co-Issuers may issue corporate bonds, of different class and/or series, that may qualify as social, green and sustainable marketable securities under the criteria established by CNV in that regard.

Within the framework of the mentioned program, on September 2, 2020, Corporate Bonds Class I were issued for an amount of USD 35,160,000 at a fix 0% interest rate expiring on September 2, 2023; and Corporate Bonds Class II were issued for 1,109,925 at a variable interest rate equivalent to BADLAR, plus an applicable margin of 0.97% expiring on September 2, 2021. After such maturity date, Corporate Bonds Class I and Class II were fully paid.

7.3.9. CPSA Notes Program

On July 31, 2020, the Special Shareholders' Meeting of the Company approved the creation of a new global issuance program of corporate bonds for a maximum amount of up to USD 500,000,000 (or its equivalent in other currency), which shall be issued at short, mid or long term, simple, not convertible into shares, under the terms of the Corporate Bonds Act (the "Program"). Moreover, the Board of Directors was granted the powers to determine and establish the conditions of the Program and of the corporate bonds to be issued under it provided they had not been expressly determined at the Shareholders' Meeting. On October 29, 2020, CNV approved the creation of such program, which shall expire on October 29, 2025, in accordance with the regulations in force.

Within this program framework, the Company issued two types of corporate bonds. On the one hand, on September 17, 2023, the paying in and liquidation of the Class A Corporate Bond (CB) took place, denominated, paid-in and payable in US dollars abroad. The characteristics of this CB are the following: i) face value issued: USD 37,232,818, ii) interest rate, determined by bidding: 7%, iii) periodicity of the interest coupon: six months, iv) amortization: bullet, v) term: 30 months to be counted as from September 17, 2023 and vi) applicable law and deposit place: Argentina, Caja de Valores S.A. On the other hand, on October 17, 2023, the paying in and liquidation of the international bond denominated "10% Senior Notes due 2025" (Class B CB) took place. Such bond is denominated, paid-in and payable in US dollars abroad, under the Reg S scheme. The characteristics of this bond are the following: i) face value issued: USD 50,000,000, ii) interest rate, determined by bidding: 10%, iii) periodicity of the interest coupon: six months, iv) amortization: bullet, v) term: 24 months to be counted as from October 17, 2023 and vi) applicable law and deposit place: New York, Euroclear.

Finally, on October 20, 2023, the Company decided to reopen the Class A CB. This procedure allows to offer in the market a security which replicates the conditions of the security already offered, incorporating the interest rate determined in the original offer (7%) and to bid the price. As a result of this process, the Company issued additional USD 10,000,000 for the Class A CB, with an issuance price of 102.9%.

- 23 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

7.3.10. CPSA´s Shares Buyback Program

On October 13, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved the creation of a program for the acquisition of shares issued by the Company as per the regulations in force, for a maximum amount of up to USD 10,000,000 or the lowest amount from the acquisition until reaching 10% of the share capital and for a 180-calendar-day period counted as from the business day following the publication of the purchase in the market's media. Such program ended on April 11, 2023. Under the program framework, the subsidiary CPR acquired 125,782 CPSA shares for a total amount of 134,704.

On August 24, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved the creation of a new program for the acquisition of the shares issued by the Company as per the regulations in force, for a maximum amount of up to USD 10,000,000 or the lowest amount from the acquisition until reaching 10% of the share capital and for a 180-calendar-day period counted as from the business day following the publication of the purchase in the market's media, which shall be subject to any term renewal or extension. The acquisition procedures may be conducted by the Company and/or its subsidiaries with a daily limit for operations of up to 25% of the average volume of daily transactions for the share in the markets in which it is listed, considering to such end the previous 90 trading business days. The maximum price to be paid is USD 8 per American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") in the NYSE and up to a maximum of ARS 605 per share in BYMA, which was increased to ARS 800 per share as per the decision of the Company's Board of Directors on October 17, 2023. As of September 30, 2023, CPSA acquired 2,299,993 of its own shares under the program for a total amount of 2,516,590.

The operations conducted through both programs have been recorded as own shares acquisitions in accordance with IAS 32. Therefore, the consideration paid for such shares was directly recorded against Equity under the "Other equity accounts" item.

7.3.11. MitsubishiCorporationLoan

On November 29, 1996, the Company Central Costanera S.A. entered into an Agreement with Mitsubishi Corporation for the installation of a combined cycle power station. The original agreement includes a USD 192.5 million financing in 12 years counted as from the provisional reception of the project, with an annual

7.42 % fixed rate and a semester capital and interest amortization.

On October 27, 2014, Central Costanera S.A. and Mitsubishi Corporation agreed on the restructuring of such liabilities. Among the main restructuring conditions, the following stand out: accrued and accumulated interest remission as of September 30, 2014 for the amount of USD 66,061,897; the rescheduling of capital due date for the amount of USD 120,605,058 for an 18-year term, with a 12-month grace period, which must be totally paid before December 15, 2032; a minimum annual payment of USD 3,000,000 in concept for capital, in quarterly installments; an annual 0.25% fixed rate; and certain dividend payment restrictions were agreed on.

Considering the restrictions imposed by the Argentine Central Bank described on Note 13, several amendments to the loan agreement were entered into as from September 30, 2020.

The loan considers certain financial restrictions, which as of March 31, 2024 have been completely fulfilled by Central Costanera S.A. Moreover, as guarantee of the obligations undertaken, Central Costanera S.A. has a pledge in favor of Mitsubishi Corporation with a first degree recording on the financed asset.

As of March 31, 2024 and as of December 31, 2023, the liabilities balance amounts to 36,368,592 and 51,751,069, respectively.

7.3.12. Loan from Equinor Wind Power AS

As a result of the acquisition of the solar farm Guañizuil II A, the Group assumed the liabilities corresponding to the loan granted to the subsidiary Cordillera Solar VIII ("CSVIII") by its previous shareholder Equinor Wind Power AS for a capital amount of USD 62,199,879 and interest for USD 8,983,951. As a guarantee for such

loan, CSVIII gave a first-grade pledge over certain properties, plant, and equipment of such company in favor of Equinor Wind power AS.

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

On October 18, 2023, both parties agreed on a refinancing plan for a 24-month term counted as from the refinancing date at a 9% annual rate. In addition, on such dates, CSVIII paid an amount of USD 40 million with funds obtained through the loan described on Note 7.3.13.

Moreover, as a result of the acquisition, the Group acquired the liabilities for the loan Junior Shareholder Loan Agreement granted to CSVIII for a USD 1,768,897 balance, which on October 18, 2023, was refinanced at a 9% annual rate to be paid 24 months after the refinancing date.

As of March 31, 2024 and as of December 31, 2023, the loans balance amounts to 10,210,139 and 22,189,577, respectively.

7.3.13. Loan from Banco Santander International

On October 18, 2023, the subsidiary Cordillera Solar VIII S.A. agreed on financing with Banco Santander International for an amount of USD 40 million with a 6.5% annual rate to be paid on the 24 months after the granting of the loan.

As of March 31, 2024 and as of December 31, 2023, the balance of this loans amounts to 35,286,848 and 49,695,457, respectively.

7.3.14. Loan from Banco Santander S.A. to Vientos La Genoveva II S.A.U.

On March 11, 2024, the subsidiary Vientos La Genoveva II S.A.U. agreed on a short-term loan with Banco Santander S.A. for a total amount of USD 483,482 to finance the acquisition of trackers, panels and inverters, and transformation centers to be installed in the solar farm San Carlos (see Note 11.2). This loan accrues a 7% annual interest rate, being its maturity date March 9, 2025.

7.4. Quantitative and qualitative information on fair values Valuation techniques

The fair value reported in connection with the abovementioned financial assets and liabilities is the amount at which the instrument could be exchanged in a current transaction between willing parties, other than in a forced or liquidation sale. The following methods and assumptions were used to estimate the fair values:

Management assessed that the fair values of current trade receivables approximate their carrying amounts largely due to the short-term maturities of these instruments.

The Group measures long-terms receivables at fixed and variable rates based on discounted cash flows. The valuation requires that the Group adopt certain assumptions such as interest rates, specific risk factors of each transaction and the creditworthiness of the customer.

Fair value of quoted debt securities, mutual funds, stocks and corporate bonds is based on price quotations at the end of each reporting period.

The fair value of debts and loans accruing interest is equivalent to their book value, except for the loan granted by Mitsubishi Corporation to the controlled company Central Costanera S.A.

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

Fair value hierarchy

The following tables provides, by level within the fair value measurement hierarchy, the Company's financial assets, that were measured at fair value on recurring basis as of March 31, 2024 and as of December 31, 2023:

Measurement Fair value measurement using: As of March 31, 2024 date Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Assets measured at fair value Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Mutual funds 03.31.2024 10,166,282 10,166,282 - - Public debt securities (1) 03.31.2024 109,599,790 109,599,790 - - Stocks and corporate bonds 03.31.2024 1,086,460 1,086,460 - - Interest rate swap 03.31.2024 6,222,174 - 6,222,174 - Total financial assets measured at fair value 127,074,706 120,852,532 6,222,174 -

(1) Includes 41,943,690 corresponding to government securities issued by the National Government and 67,656,100 corresponding to T-BILLs.

Measurement Fair value measurement using: As of December 31, 2023 date Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Assets measured at fair value Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Mutual funds 12.31.2023 27,297,140 27,297,140 - - Public debt securities (1) 12.31.2023 155,681,550 155,681,550 - - Stocks and corporate bonds 12.31.2023 3,855,573 3,855,573 - - Interest rate swap 12.31.2023 7,520,144 - 7,520,144 - Total financial assets measured at fair value 194,354,407 186,834,263 7,520,144 -

(1) Includes 71,357,028 corresponding to government securities issued by the National Government and 84.324.522 corresponding to T-BILLs.

There were no transfers between hierarchies and there were not significant variations in assets values.

The information on the Group's objectives and financial risk management policies is included in Note 17 to the issued financial statements as at December 31, 2023.

8. Non-financial assets and liabilities

8.1. Other non-financial assets

03-31-2024 12-31-2023 Non-current: ARS 000 ARS 000 Tax credits 172,112 216,743 Income tax credits 64,658 237,867 Prepayments to vendors 4,512 6,841 241,282 461,451 Current: Upfront payments of inventories purchases 4,469,073 7,212,737 Prepayment insurance 6,974,398 797,671 Tax credits 1,913,860 5,102,089 Dividends receivable from associated companies (Note 10) - 4,434,247 Other 2,410,468 982,378 15,767,800 18,529,122

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

8.2. Other non-financial liabilities

03-31-2024 12-31-2023 ARS 000 ARS 000 Non-current: VAT payable 26,979,406 40,664,535 Tax on bank account transactions payable 1,275,787 1,908,204 28,255,193 42,572,739 Current: VAT payable 22,732,744 29,790,902 Turnover tax payable 365,011 551,049 Income tax withholdings payable 719,505 5,940,509 Concession fees and royalties 185,322 457,634 Tax on bank account transactions payable 1,513,701 1,687,820 Dividends payable 275 - Other 1,516,716 414,483 27,033,274 38,842,397

8.3. Compensation and employee benefits liabilities

03-31-2024 12-31-2023 ARS 000 ARS 000 Non-current: Employee long-term benefits 6,178,920 5,017,608 Current: Employee long-term benefits 1,433,277 2,173,162 Vacation and statutory bonus 7,101,197 7,220,867 Contributions payable 1,845,930 2,344,326 Bonus accrual 5,841,502 11,782,475 Other 182,982 324,466 16,404,888 23,845,296

9.Equity reserves

On April 28, 2023, the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company approved to increase the legal reserve in the amount of 4,495,102 and to allocate the remaining unappropriated earnings as of December 31, 2022 to create a voluntary reserve in order to be applied to future dividends payment based on the evolution of the Company´s financial situation and according to current Company´s dividends distribution policy. On September 15, 2023, such reserve was increased in 211,501,729 through the partial deallocation of the voluntary reserve as decided by the Company's Shareholders' Meeting on such date.

On November 2, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors decided to partially deallocate the voluntary reserve intended for dividends payment so as to distribute a dividend equivalent to 29.72 ARS per share.

On December 1, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors decided to partially deallocate the voluntary reserve intended for dividends payment so as to distribute a dividend equivalent to 32.431222 ARS per share.

On December 15, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors decided to partially deallocate the voluntary reserve intended for dividends payment so as to distribute a dividend equivalent to 11 ARS per share.

On January 2, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors decided to partially deallocate the voluntary reserve intended for dividends payment so as to distribute a dividend equivalent to 5.75 ARS per share.

- 27 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

On April 30, 2024, the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company approved to increase the legal reserve in the amount of 7,402,192 and to allocate the remaining unappropriated earnings as of December 31, 2023 to increase a voluntary reserve in order to be applied to future dividends payment based on the evolution of the Company´s financial situation and according to current Company´s dividends distribution policy.

10. Information on related parties

The following table provides the transactions performed and the accounts payable to/receivable from related parties as of the corresponding period/year:

Income Expenses Receivables Payables ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Associates: Termoeléctrica José de San Martín S.A. 03-31-2024 - - - - 03-31-2023 500 - 194 - 12-31-2023 346 - - Distribuidora de Gas Cuyana S.A. 03-31-2024 - 937,578 - 299,771 03-31-2023 13,509 1,250,630 - 502,190 12-31-2023 67,657 6,907,934 - 429,921 Distribuidora de Gas del Centro S.A. 03-31-2024 - - - - 03-31-2023 13,509 - - 102,110 12-31-2023 67,733 - - - Inversora de Gas del Centro S.A. 03-31-2024 - - - - 03-31-2023 - - - - 12-31-2023 - - 4,434,247 - Energía Sudamericana S.A. 03-31-2024 - - - - 03-31-2023 36,045 - 25,774 - 12-31-2023 65,992 - - - Related companies: RMPE Asociados S.A. 03-31-2024 578 1,399,886 1,247,265 - 03-31-2023 376 1,400,533 1,314,892 - 12-31-2023 1,080 4,976,414 - - Total 03-31-2024 578 2,337,464 1,247,265 299,771 03-31-2023 63,939 2,651,163 1,340,860 604,300 12-31-2023 202,808 11,884,348 4,434,247 429,921

Balances and transactions with shareholders

As of March 31, 2024 and as of December 31, 2023, there is a balance with shareholders of 3,630 and 28,911, respectively, corresponding to the personal property tax entered by the Company under the substitute decision maker scheme.

Terms and conditions of transactions with related parties

Balances at the related reporting period-ends are unsecured and interest free. There have been no guarantees provided or received for any related party receivables or payables.

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 the Group has not recorded any impairment of receivables relating to amounts owed by related parties. This assessment is undertaken at the end of each reporting period by examining the financial position of the related party and the market in which the related party operates.

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, the Group sold 2,6% of its shareholding in controlled companies, without such implying the loss of control over such companies. As per IFRS 10, the effects of such transaction were directly recognized in equity.

11. Contracts, acquisitions and agreements

11.1. Acquisition of equity interest in AbraSilver Resource Corp.

On April 22, 2024, Proener S.A.U. entered into a shares subscription agreement for a 4% interest in the capital stock of AbraSilver Resource Corp. (a Canadian company listed in the Canadian stock market), which is the owner of the silver-gold project Diablillos located in the Northwest region of Argentina.

11.2. San Carlos Solar Power Station

During 2022, within the framework of MEyM Resolution No. 281/2017, the Company was awarded the project "Parque Solar San Carlos" (solar power station) for a 10 MW power. This project will be built in San Carlos, Salta province. On March 27, 2024, the agreements for the construction of the solar farm were signed with the Chinese company Shanghai Electric Power Construction Company Ltd. Argentina.

11.3. Granted guarantees

The Group has posted a bank guarantee to cover the obligations undertaken under the Concession Agreement of Complejo Hidroeléctrica Piedra del Águila for 126,932.

On March 19, 2009, the Group entered into a pledge agreement with the former Secretariat of Energy to secure its obligations in favor of FONINVEMEM trusts by virtue of the operation and maintenance agreement of the Timbúes and Manuel Belgrano power stations, by which it pledged as a collateral 100% of the shares in TSM and TMB.

On the other hand, shares acquired by the Group in Central Costanera S.A. have a pledge for which the Group will follow the procedure to achieve its extinguishment.

Regarding the agreement described in Note 7.3.13., the Group has granted T-BILLs as compliance guarantee, which are included under non-current other financial assets.

Likewise, the Group entered into various guaranteed agreements to provide performance assurance of its obligations arising from the agreements described in Notes 1.2.a) to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, already issued and in Notes 7.3.1, 7.3.3, 7.3.4, 7.3.8, 7.3.9, 7.3.11 and 7.3.12.

12. Tax integral inflation adjustment

Pursuant to Law no. 27,468, modified by Law no. 27,430 to determine the amount of taxable net profits for fiscal years commencing January 1, 2019, the inflation adjustment calculated on the basis of the provisions set forth in the income tax law will have to be added to or deducted from the fiscal year's tax result. This adjustment will only be applicable (a) if the variance percentage of the consumers price index ("IPC") during the 36 months prior to fiscal year closing is higher than 100%, and (b) for the first, second, and third fiscal year as of its effective date, the accumulated IPC variance is higher than 55%, 30% or 15% of such 100%, respectively. The positive or negative tax inflation adjustment, depending on the case, corresponding to the first, second and third period commenced as from January 1, 2018, which must be calculated in case of verifying the statements on the foregoing paragraphs (a) y (b), shall be charged in a sixth for that fiscal period and the remaining five sixths, equally, in the immediately following fiscal periods.

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

At December 31, 2019 and during the following fiscal years, such conditions have been already met. Consequently, the current and deferred income tax have been booked in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 including the effects derived from the application of the tax inflation adjustment under the terms established by the income tax law.

13. Measures in the Argentine economy

On December 10, 2023, new government authorities took office, which authorities issued a series of measures among whose main objectives the following stand out: flexibility of regulations for economic development, reduction of expenses towards reducing fiscal deficit, reduction of subsidies, among others. Within the context of the new government, there was a significant devaluation of the Argentine peso which was reflected on the official exchange rate.

Foreign exchange market

As from December 2019, the BCRA issued a series of communications whereby it extended indefinitely the regulations on Foreign Market and Foreign Exchange Market issued by BCRA that included regulations on exports, imports and previous authorization from BCRA to access the foreign exchange market to transfer profits and dividends abroad, as well as other restrictions on the operation in the foreign exchange market.

Particularly, as from September 16, 2020, Communication "A" 7106 established, among other measures referred to human persons, the need for refinancing the international financial indebtedness for those loans from the non-financial private sector with a creditor not being a related counterparty of the debtor expiring between October 15, 2020 and March 31, 2021. The affected legal entities were to submit before the Central Bank a refinancing plan under certain criteria: that the net amount for which the foreign exchange market was to be accessed in the original terms did not exceed 40% of the capital amount due for that period and that the remaining capital had been, as a minimum, refinanced with a new external indebtedness with an average life of 2 years. This point shall not be applicable when indebtedness is taken from international entities and official credit agencies, among others. As from April 1, 2021, through Communication "A" 7230, BCRA decided to establish at the equivalent of USD 2 million the maximum amount per calendar month whereby the debtor would access the foreign exchange market for repaying the indebtedness described in point 7 of Communication "A" 7106, operating until December 31, 2021 (successively extended until December 31, 2023 through BCRA Communications "A" 7466 and 7621). Since December 31, 2023, the provisions on point 7 of Communication "A" 7106 (as amended and extended) have had no more effects. The effects of this regulation for the Company are described in Notes 7.3.3 and 7.3.11.

As of the issuance date of these financial statements, after the new authorities took office on December 10, 2023, the restrictions for the payment of imports with customs entry record prior to December 13, 2023 were reduced, while other BCRA restrictions to access to the Unique and Free Exchange Rate Market and to operate in the exchange rate market are kept.

Income Tax

On June 16, 2021, the Argentine Executive Power passed Law No. 27630, which established changes in the corporate income tax rate for the fiscal periods commencing as from January 1, 2021. Such law establishes payment of the tax based on a structure of staggered rates regarding the level of accumulated taxable net income. The estimated amounts in this scale will be annually adjusted, considering the annual variation of the consumer price index provided by the INDEC corresponding to October of the year prior to the adjustment compared with the same month of the previous year. For fiscal year 2023 the applicable scale was the following: 25% up to an accumulated taxable net income of 14.3 million Ps.; 30% for the excess of such amount up to 143 million Ps.; and 35% for the excess of such amount. Meanwhile, for fiscal year 2024 the applicable scale is the following: 25% up to an accumulated taxable net income of 102.3 million Ps.; 30% for the excess of such amount up to 347 million Ps.; and 35% for the excess of such amount.

14. Restrictions on income distribution

Pursuant to the General Legal Entities Law and the Bylaws, 5% of the profits made during the fiscal year must be assigned to the statutory reserve until such reserve reaches 20% of the Company's Capital Stock.

The profits that are distributed to human persons of Argentina and abroad and foreign legal entities are subject to a withholding of 7% as dividend tax, to the extent that such profits correspond to fiscal years closed after December 31, 2017.

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

EXHIBIT A

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

AS OF MARCH 31, 2024 AND AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023

03-31-2024 Cost At the beginning Additions Transfers Disposals At the end ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Lands and buildings 294,572,971 1,776,779 - - 296,349,750 Electric power facilities 1,305,762,790 14,181,944 (33,361 ) - 1,319,911,373 Wind turbines 322,490,911 - - - 322,490,911 Gas turbines 35,455,654 - - - 35,455,654 Construction in progress 132,615,818 16,791,807 - - 149,407,625 Other 59,539,007 9,864 33,361 (27,142 ) 59,555,090 Total 03-31-2024 2,150,437,151 32,760,394 - (27,142 ) 2,183,170,403

03-31-2024 12-31-2023 Depreciation and impairment At the beginning Charges Disposals and impairment At the end Net book value Net book value ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Lands and buildings 36,865,835 2,467,477 - 39,333,312 257,016,438 257,707,159 Electric power facilities 725,302,855 15,919,872 - 741,222,727 578,688,646 580,459,935 Wind turbines 69,810,669 4,060,068 - 73,870,737 248,620,174 252,680,233 Gas turbines - - - - 35,455,654 35,455,656 Impairment of gas turbines 11,351,290 - - 11,351,290 (11,351,290 ) (11,351,290 ) Impairment of electric power facilities, lands and buildings, construction in progress and others (1) 109,864,085 (983,572 ) - 108,880,513 (108,880,513 ) (109,864,085 ) Construction in progress - - - - 149,407,625 132,615,828 Other 46,532,893 516,915 (27,142 ) 47,022,666 12,532,424 13,006,086 Total 03-31-2024 999,727,627 21,980,760 (27,142 ) 1,021,681,245 1,161,489,158 1,150,709,523

(1) See note 2.3.8. to the issued financial statements as at December 31, 2023.

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

EXHIBIT B

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2024 AND AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023

03-31-2024 12-31-2023 Amortization and impairment Cost At the beginning and at the end At the beginning % Charges At the end Net book value Net book value ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 Concession right 229,825,088 228,627,308 3.3 598,890 229,226,198 598,890 1,197,781 Transmission lines and electrical substations for wind farms impairment 18,776,656 5,216,433 5 235,562 5,451,995 13,324,661 13,560,222 Turbogas and turbosteam supply agreements for thermal station Brigadier López ("BL contracts") 115,183,664 89,544,585 (1 ) - 89,544,585 25,639,079 25,639,079 BL contracts impairment (2) - 16,204,187 5 - 16,204,187 (16,204,187 ) (16,204,187 ) Total 03-31-2024 363,785,408 339,592,513 834,452 340,426,965 23,358,443 24,192,895

(1) Related to turbogas supply agreement.

(2) See note 2.3.8. to the issued financial statements as at December 31, 2023.

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

EXHIBIT E

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

ALLOWANCES AND PROVISIONS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2024 AND AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023

03-31-2024 12-31-2023 Item At beginning Increases Decreases Recoveries At end At end ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ARS 000 ASSETS Non-current Inventories 6,197,123 - - - 6,197,123 6,197,123 Trade and other receivables Allowance for doubtful accounts - Trade receivables 59,812 4,563 (20,365 )(1) - 44,010 59,812 Total 03-31-2024 6,256,935 4,563 (20,365 ) - 6,241,133 Total 12-31-2023 5,192,789 1,134,584 (31,906 )(1) (38,532 ) 6,256,935 LIABILITIES Provisions Current Provision for lawsuits and claims 2,462,578 189,281 (838,421 )(1) 78,883 1,892,321 2,462,578 Total 03-31-2024 2,462,578 189,281 (838,421 ) 78,883 1,892,321 Total 12-31-2023 217,743 2,484,370 (206,612 )(1) (32,923 ) 2,462,578

(1) Income (loss) for exposure to change in purchasing power of currency for the year.

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

EXHIBIT F

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

COST OF SALES

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED

MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023

- 34 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

EXHIBIT G

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN FOREIGN CURRENCY

AS OF MARCH 31, 2024 AND AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023

03-31-2024 12-31-2023 Account Currency and amount (in thousands) Effective exchange rate(1) Book value Currency and amount (in thousands) Book value ARS 000 ARS 000 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables USD 181,260 857.42 (2) 155,415,054 USD 191,195 234,374,611 Other financial assets USD 47,512 855.00 40,622,760 USD 46,796 57,148,805 196,037,814 291,523,416 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents USD 5,847 855.00 4,999,185 USD 14,046 17,153,517 EUR 2 924.17 1,848 EUR 2 2,697 Other financial assets USD 81,482 855.00 69,667,110 USD 66,180 80,822,755 Trade and other receivables USD 139,772 857.42 (2) 119,842,847 USD 105,677 129,542,849 USD 20,688 855.00 17,688,240 USD 18,607 22,723,585 212,199,230 250,245,403 408,237,044 541,768,819 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Loans and borrowings USD 356,303 858.00 305,707,974 USD 363,490 445,561,543 Trade and other payables USD 2,616 858.00 2,244,528 USD 2,319 2,842,601 Provisions USD 2,300 858.00 1,973,400 - - - 309,925,044 448,404,144 CURRENT LIABILITIES Loans and borrowings USD 49,670 858.00 42,616,860 USD 60,002 73,549,529 Trade and other payables USD 51,998 858.00 44,614,284 USD 38,950 47,744,412 EUR 1,761 929.56 1,636,950 EUR 1,532 2,078,278 SEK 2,389 81.34 194,332 SEK 202 24,813 89,062,426 123,397,032 398,987,470 571,801,176 USD: US dollar. EUR: Euro. SEK: Swedish Crown.

(1) At the exchange rate prevailing as of March 31, 2024 as per the Argentine National Bank.

(2) At the exchange rate according to Communication "A" 3500 (wholesale) prevailing as of March 31, 2024 as per the Argentine Central Bank.

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

EXHIBIT H

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

INFORMATION REQUIRED BY LAW 19,550, ART. 64, PARAGRAPH I, SUBSECTION b)

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED

MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023

- 36 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

SEPARATE STATEMENT OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024

03-31-2024 03-31-2023 Unaudited ARS 000 ARS 000 Revenues 77,472,731 77,980,713 Cost of sales (44,977,102 ) (46,596,353 ) Gross income 32,495,629 31,384,360 Administrative and selling expenses (10,006,887 ) (7,837,888 ) Other operating income 20,367,146 39,409,976 Other operating expenses (227,678 ) (45,113 ) Operating income 42,628,210 62,911,335 Loss on net monetary position (54,918,766 ) (48,039,427 ) Finance income 2,736,396 26,622,053 Finance expenses (14,578,369 ) (23,025,192 ) Share of the profit of associates and subsidiaries 34,850,506 (12,678,882 ) Income before income tax 10,717,977 5,789,887 Income tax for the period 12,982,583 (5,212,117 ) Net income for the period 23,700,560 577,770 Total comprehensive income for the period 23,700,560 577,770 - Basic and diluted earnings per share (ARS) 15.77 0.38

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

as at March 31, 2024

03-31-2024 12-31-2023 Notes Unaudited Audited ARS 000 ARS 000 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 566,496,458 552,561,073 Intangible assets 10,033,782 10,632,672 Investment in associates 49,326,979 52,588,994 Investment in subsidiaries Exhibit C 564,929,640 521,567,312 Inventories 8,873,857 9,069,376 Other non-financial assets 69,124 244,637 Trade and other receivables 148,865,051 224,032,043 Other financial assets 1,131,311 1,312,177 1,349,726,202 1,372,008,284 Current assets Inventories 10,591,182 9,222,885 Other non-financial assets 6,196,936 8,577,498 Trade and other receivables 172,994,857 171,216,190 Other financial assets 28,635,765 57,953,219 Cash and cash equivalents 120,284 1,805,084 218,539,024 248,774,876 Total assets 1,568,265,226 1,620,783,160 Equity and liabilities Capital stock 1,514,022 1,514,022 Adjustment to capital stock 375,177,617 375,177,617 Legal reserve 62,561,439 62,561,439 Voluntary reserve 525,075,670 525,075,671 Other equity accounts (28,981,054 ) (34,158,871 ) Voluntary reserve for future dividends distribution 100,243,173 111,170,230 Retained earnings 248,181,940 224,430,484 Total equity 1,283,772,807 1,265,770,592 Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 2,244,449 - Other non-financial liabilities 26,963,525 40,574,903 Loans and borrowings 103,070,562 151,080,194 Compensation and employee benefits liabilities 3,565,853 3,036,952 Deferred income tax liabilities 38,795,957 54,569,923 174,640,346 249,261,972 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 34,127,001 41,287,081 Other non-financial liabilities 19,527,235 32,928,447 Loans and borrowings 46,706,868 14,137,559 Compensation and employee benefits liabilities 9,323,354 13,919,389 Income tax payable - 3,343,583 Provisions 167,614 134,537 109,852,072 105,750,596 Total liabilities 284,492,419 355,012,568 Total equity and liabilities 1,568,265,226 1,620,783,160

- 38 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024

- 39 -

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

1.Basis of presentation of the separate financial statements

1.1.Summary of the applied accounting policies

The Company presents its separate financial statements according to CNV Regulations, which approved General Regulation No. 622. This regulation establishes that entities issuing shares and/or corporate bonds, with certain exceptions, must prepare their financial statements in accordance with Technical Resolution No. 26 (as amended) of FACPCE, which states the adoption of IFRS as issued by IASB, while other entities will have the option to use IFRS or IFRS for SME in lieu of NCPA (Argentine Professional Accounting Standards).

1.2.Basis for presentation

These separate financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 were prepared by applying NIIF.

When preparing these separate financial statements, the Company applied the presentation bases, accounting policies, and relevant accounting judgments, estimate and assumptions described in the attached consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

English translation of the consolidated financial statements originally filed in Spanish with the Argentine Securities Commission ("CNV").

In case of discrepancy, the consolidated financial statements filed with the CNV prevail over this translation

EXHIBIT C

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

INVESTMENT IN SUBSIDIARIES

AS OF MARCH 31, 2024 AND AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023

03-31-2024 12-31-2023 Name and characteristics of securities and issuers Class Face value Number Cost value Listed price Value obtained by the equity method Share of profit of subsidiaries Book value Book value INVESTMENT IN SUBSIDIARIES Central Vuelta de Obligado S.A. 1 vote 1 280,950 281 Unlisted 391,475 (524,782 ) 391,475 916,257 CP Renovables S.A. 1 vote 1 1,475,478,904 1,475,479 Unlisted 100,095,281 20,717,113 100,095,281 79,378,167 Proener S.A.U. 1 vote 1 45,103,803,634 45,103,804 Unlisted 378,367,800 5,730,566 378,367,800 367,408,519 Vientos La Genoveva S.A.U. 1 vote 1 1,620,703,361 1,620,703 Unlisted 56,738,437 7,885,697 56,738,437 48,852,741 Vientos La Genoveva II S.A.U. 1 vote 1 498,293,542 498,294 Unlisted 29,316,530 4,306,076 29,316,530 25,010,454 Puerto Energía S.A.U 1 vote 1 20,200,000 20,200 Unlisted 20,117 (2,148 ) 20,117 1,174 38,112,522 564,929,640 521,567,312

Latest available financial information Name and characteristics of securities and issuers Date Capital stock (Loss) Income Equity Direct and indirect equity interest % INVESTMENT IN SUBSIDIARIES Central Vuelta de Obligado S.A. 03/31/2024 500 (799,064) 696,699 56.19 % CP Renovables S.A. 03/31/2024 1,698,772 23,852,363 117,094,618 90.00 % Proener S.A.U. 03/31/2024 45,103,804 5,781,464 378,470,806 100.00 % Vientos La Genoveva S.A.U. 03/31/2024 1,620,703 7,950,388 52,550,501 100.00 % Vientos La Genoveva II S.A.U. 03/31/2024 498,294 3,603,587 27,587,045 100.00 % Puerto Energía S.A.U. 03/31/2024 20,200 (2,148) 20,117 100.00 %

- 41 -

