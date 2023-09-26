Subject: Material News
Dear Mr./Mrs.,
It is a pleasure to contact you in my capacity as Head of Market Relations of Central Puerto S.A. (the "Company") in compliance of Article 11, Section II, Chapter I, Title II of CNV Regulations (N.T. 2013) so as to inform you that CENTRAL PUERTO S.A. ("CPSA"), has acquired shares issued by CPSA under the terms of Section 64 and subsequent sections of the Capital Market Act No. 26 831 and the regulations of Comisión Nacional de Valores.
In that regard, we inform that CPSA acquired own book-entry common shares with a face value of $1 (one ARS) carrying 1 (one) vote each (the "Shares") as follows:
Market
Operation date
Liquidation date
Number of shares and/or ADR
Number of equivalent shares
Average price per share and/or ADR
Total amount
BYMA
09/25/2023 (month/day/year)
09/27/2023 (month/day/year)
87,500
87,500
ARS 448.06
ARS 39,205,586.00
NYSE
-
-
-
-
-
-
In addition, it is informed that acquisitions made in the same day did not exceed 25% of the average volume of daily transactions for the Company's shares during the previous 90 (ninety) working days.
With no further business at present, I remain sincerely yours,
Leonardo Marinaro
Head of Market Relations
Central Puerto S.A.
Avda. Tomás A. Edison 2701 - C1104BAB - City of Buenos Aires - Argentina
Telephone (54 11) 4317 5000 - Fax (54 11) 4317 5099
