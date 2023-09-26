Subject: Material News

Dear Mr./Mrs.,

It is a pleasure to contact you in my capacity as Head of Market Relations of Central Puerto S.A. (the " Company ") in compliance of Article 11, Section II, Chapter I, Title II of CNV Regulations (N.T. 2013) so as to inform you that CENTRAL PUERTO S.A. (" CPSA "), has acquired shares issued by CPSA under the terms of Section 64 and subsequent sections of the Capital Market Act No. 26 831 and the regulations of Comisión Nacional de Valores.

In that regard, we inform that CPSA acquired own book-entry common shares with a face value of $1 (one ARS) carrying 1 (one) vote each (the " Shares ") as follows:

Market Operation date Liquidation date Number of shares and/or ADR Number of equivalent shares Average price per share and/or ADR Total amount BYMA 09/25/2023 (month/day/year) 09/27/2023 (month/day/year) 87,500 87,500 ARS 448.06 ARS 39,205,586.00 NYSE - - - - - -

In addition, it is informed that acquisitions made in the same day did not exceed 25% of the average volume of daily transactions for the Company's shares during the previous 90 (ninety) working days.

With no further business at present, I remain sincerely yours,

Leonardo Marinaro

Head of Market Relations

Central Puerto S.A.

Avda. Tomás A. Edison 2701 - C1104BAB - City of Buenos Aires - Argentina

Telephone (54 11) 4317 5000 - Fax (54 11) 4317 5099