Relevant part of the Minutes of Central Puerto S.A. Board of Directors' Meeting held on August 11, 2023

Minutes No. 380 : In the City of Buenos Aires, on August 11, 2023, the Board of Directors of CENTRAL PUERTO S.A. (the " Company " or "CPSA" , indistinctly) meets, with the presence of directors Miguel DODERO, José Luis MOREA, Diego PETRACCHI, Tomas WHITE, Marcelo Atilio SUVA, Martina BLANCO, Martín LHEZ, Jorge Eduardo VILLEGAS and Guillermo PONS. Also present are Messrs. Cesar HALLADJIAN, Eduardo EROSA and Juan NICHOLSON, members of the Company's Statutory Audit Committee. The Chairman informs that the Meeting is held via videoconference pursuant to Section 23 of CPSA's Bylaws, which section states that the Board of Directors can hold meetings with members communicated via videoconference. There being enough quorum to hold the meeting, the meeting commences at 11 a.m. and the first point in the Agenda is open for discussion: Then, the (...) eighth item on the Agenda is put to vote: Point 8) of the Agenda: 8) SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CALL. Mr. Chairman takes the floor and motions to call Central Puerto S.A. Shareholders' Meeting for September 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. on first call and at 12 p.m. the same date on second call such the first call fail to take place, which Meeting will be held remotely as described below and to consider the following Agenda: 1. Appointment of two shareholders to sign the minutes. 2. Consideration of the destination of Optional Reserve. 3. Granting of authorizations.

(…)

The motion is put to vote for the consideration of Directors and it is approved unanimously. (…)

(…) There being no further business to transact, the meeting is adjourned at 12 p.m.

Leonardo Marinaro

Head of Market Relations

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.