  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Central Puerto S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEPU   ARP2354W1188

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

(CEPU)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-23
125.60 ARS   +3.67%
09:08aNOTICE : CPSA-GG-N-0281/22-AL - Form 6-K
PU
08/09CENTRAL PUERTO S A : Relevant part of the Minutes of Central Puerto S.A. Board of Directors' Meeting held on August 5, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
08/08TRANSCRIPT : Central Puerto S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2022
CI
Notice: CPSA-GG-N-0281/22-AL - Form 6-K

08/25/2022 | 09:08am EDT
Notice: CPSA-GG-N-0281/22-AL

Subject: Material news

Dear Mr./Mrs.,

It is a pleasure to contact you in my capacity as Head of Market Relations of Central Puerto S.A. (the "Company") so as to inform that the Company's Board of Directors decided to call the Annual General Meeting and Special Meeting to be held remotely on September 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. on first call, and 12 p.m. on the same day on second call, should the first call fail to take place and only to consider the competence points of the Annual General Meeting, which will be held remotely.

With no further business at present, I remain sincerely yours.

Leonardo Marinaro

Head of Market Relations

CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.

Avda. Tomás A. Edison 2701 - C1104BAB - City of Buenos Aires - Argentina

Telephone (54 11) 4317 5000 - Fax (54 11) 4317 5099

Disclaimer

Central Puerto SA published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 83 478 M 609 M 609 M
Net income 2022 19 485 M 142 M 142 M
Net cash 2022 1 031 M 7,52 M 7,52 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 189 B 1 378 M 1 378 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 089
Free-Float 64,7%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 125,60 ARS
Average target price 126,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target 0,32%
Managers and Directors
Fernando Roberto Bonnet Tax Manager
Osvaldo Arturo Reca Chairman & President
Enrique Terraneo Finance Manager
Eduardo Luis Nitardi Engineering Director
Martín Fernández Barbiero Manager-Compliance & Internal Audit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL PUERTO S.A.94.43%1 378
NTPC LTD29.26%19 547
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.84%11 736
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-38.47%9 846
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%7 269
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.7.52%6 603