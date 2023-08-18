Central Reinsurance Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Central Reinsurance Corporation reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was TWD 5,527.48 million compared to TWD 6,094.91 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 527.4 million compared to net loss of TWD 494.02 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.66 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of TWD 0.84 a year ago.

For the six months, revenue was TWD 10,967.52 million compared to TWD 11,624.31 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 1,179.38 million compared to TWD 138.65 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 1.47 compared to TWD 0.23 a year ago.