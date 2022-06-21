Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Central Retail Corporation Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRC   TH9597010007

CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CRC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-19
34.50 THB   +0.73%
02:24aCENTRAL RETAIL PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
06/16CENTRAL RETAIL PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 15 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
06/16CENTRAL RETAIL PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 24 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Central Retail Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

06/21/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

Security Symbol:

ACE06C2206A, BCH06C2206K, BDMS06C2206A, CPN06C2206A, CRC06C2206K,

GLOB06C2206A, IVL06C2206A, KCE06C2206A, SCGP06C2206A, STGT06C2206A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KIATNAKIN PHATRA SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 21-Jun-2022

Maturity date

17-Jun-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

ACE06C2206A

0

BCH06C2206K

0

BDMS06C2206A

0

CPN06C2206A

0

CRC06C2206K

0

GLOB06C2206A

0

IVL06C2206A

0

KCE06C2206A

0

SCGP06C2206A

0

STGT06C2206A

0

Signature _________________

(Supachoke Supabundit)

President

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Central Retail Corporation pcl published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 215 B 6 084 M 6 084 M
Net income 2022 5 292 M 150 M 150 M
Net Debt 2022 57 124 M 1 616 M 1 616 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,8x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 208 B 5 887 M 5 887 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 58 200
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Central Retail Corporation Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 34,50 THB
Average target price 43,33 THB
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yol Phokasub Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ty Chirathivat Chief Financial Officer
Prasarn Trairatvorakul Chairman
Lasanan Leelamanee Vice President-Compliance
Sompong Tantapart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.81%5 887
WESFARMERS LIMITED-30.59%32 308
FIVE BELOW, INC.-42.86%6 559
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.83%6 529
ZHEJIANG CHINA COMMODITIES CITY GROUP CO., LTD.10.31%4 407
BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.06%3 750