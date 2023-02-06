Thailand's Central Retail expects 15% revenue growth in 2023

BANGKOK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's largest retailer,
Central Retail Corporation plans to invest 28 billion
baht ($835.07 million) this year and expects revenue to grow
15%, its chief executive said on Monday.
China's re-opening and recovering purchasing power in
Thailand and Vietnam were positive signs, Yol Phokasub said.
Central Retail, which has a presence in Thailand,
Vietnam and Italy, wants to increase revenue by 2.5 times by
2027, he said, adding the company plans to add home improvement
stores, supermarket branches and community malls this year.
The announcement comes as its parent company, Central
Group, and China's JD.com plan to
shut
their e-commerce joint venture's website, JD Central.
Central Retail is a part of Central Group, owned by the
billionaire Chirathivat family. In 2021, the company and
Austrian real estate company Signa Group
purchased British department store chain Selfridges
for 4 billion pounds.
($1 = 33.5300 baht)
(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)