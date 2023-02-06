Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Central Retail Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRC   TH9597010007

CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION

(CRC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-02-02
44.75 THB   +1.13%
01:50aThailand's Central Retail expects 15% revenue growth in 2023
RE
01:16aThailand's Central Retail expects 15% revenue growth in 2023
RE
2022Central Retail Corporation Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thailand's Central Retail expects 15% revenue growth in 2023

02/06/2023 | 01:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's largest retailer, Central Retail Corporation plans to invest 28 billion baht ($835.07 million) this year and expects revenue to grow 15%, its chief executive said on Monday.

China's re-opening and recovering purchasing power in Thailand and Vietnam were positive signs, Yol Phokasub said.

Central Retail, which has a presence in Thailand, Vietnam and Italy, wants to increase revenue by 2.5 times by 2027, he said, adding the company plans to add home improvement stores, supermarket branches and community malls this year.

The announcement comes as its parent company, Central Group, and China's JD.com plan to

shut

their e-commerce joint venture's website, JD Central.

Central Retail is a part of Central Group, owned by the billionaire Chirathivat family. In 2021, the company and Austrian real estate company Signa Group

purchased British department store chain Selfridges

for 4 billion pounds. ($1 = 33.5300 baht) ($1 = 33.5000 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION 1.13% 44.75 End-of-day quote.-3.24%
JD.COM, INC. -2.83% 57.63 Delayed Quote.2.67%
All news about CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION
01:50aThailand's Central Retail expects 15% revenue growth in 2023
RE
01:16aThailand's Central Retail expects 15% revenue growth in 2023
RE
2022Central Retail Corporation Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Thir..
CI
2022Nomura Adjusts Central Retail's Price Target to 50 Baht From 48 Baht, Keeps at Buy
MT
2022UBS Adjusts Central Retail's Price Target to 43 Baht From 42 Baht, Keeps at Neutral
MT
2022Central Retail : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 71 DWs issued ..
PU
2022Central Retail : Resolution of the Exercise of 24 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
2022Central Retail Corporation Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Seco..
CI
2022Central Retail Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 34 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
PU
2022Central Retail Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 75 Derivative warrants issued by YUA..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 222 B 6 637 M 6 637 M
Net income 2022 6 174 M 185 M 185 M
Net Debt 2022 55 372 M 1 658 M 1 658 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,5x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 270 B 8 083 M 8 083 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 58 200
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Central Retail Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 44,75 THB
Average target price 48,29 THB
Spread / Average Target 7,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yol Phokasub Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ty Chirathivat Chief Financial Officer
Prasarn Trairatvorakul Chairman
Lasanan Leelamanee Vice President-Compliance
Sompong Tantapart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION-3.24%8 083
WESFARMERS LIMITED10.39%40 040
FIVE BELOW, INC.12.91%11 087
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.45%8 634
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.55.47%5 562
BERLI JUCKER9.22%4 621