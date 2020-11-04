Log in
CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP.

CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP.

(CET)
  Report
11/04 02:22:05 pm
29.345 USD   +2.21%
Central Securities Corporation : Declares Year-End Distribution

11/04/2020 | 01:41pm EST

Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American:CET), a closed-end investment company, today declared a distribution of $1.50 per share on its Common Stock.

The dividend is payable December 22, 2020 to stockholders of record November 16, 2020. The distribution will be paid in additional shares of stock unless stockholders elect to receive the distribution in cash. The cut-off date for election of cash is December 3, 2020 (the “Cut-Off Date”).

The number of additional shares to which a stockholder will be entitled if he receives the distribution in stock will be computed as follows:

The number of shares held of record on November 16, 2020 will be multiplied by $1.50. This amount will be divided by the Reinvestment Price to determine the number of shares to be received. The Reinvestment Price will be the lower of the market value (as defined below) or the net asset value per share on the Cut-Off Date. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares.

The market value will be the arithmetic average of the daily volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) of the Corporation’s Common Stock for each of the last three trading days ending on, and including, the Cut-Off Date, rounded to two decimal places.

Of the $1.50 per share to be paid, $0.65 is expected to be taxable as ordinary income and $0.85 is expected to be taxable as long-term capital gain. Tax treatment will be the same whether the distribution is received in stock or cash. The final tax breakdown of all amounts paid during 2020 will be available after year end.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18,0 M - -
Net income 2019 251 M - -
Net Debt 2019 0,30 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 3,41x
Yield 2019 4,08%
Capitalization 740 M 740 M -
EV / Sales 2018 32,0x
EV / Sales 2019 47,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Central Securities Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Higgens Kidd Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John C. Hill President
Donald G. Calder Independent Director
Jay R. Inglis Independent Director
Simms C. Browning Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP.-13.26%740
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-23.32%6 043
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-5.17%3 410
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.52%2 527
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-28.96%2 193
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-39.11%1 848
