Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders
NEW YORK- November 8, 2021-Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American:
CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for
the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Figures as of September 30, 2021 compared with those of one year ago, are as
|
follows:
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net assets per common share
|
$50.31
|
$35.78
|
Net assets
|
$1,320,425,332
|
$921,973,718
|
Shares outstanding
|
26,243,903
|
25,771,137
Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com.
Contact:
Central Securities Corporation Marlene A. Krumholz, Secretary 212-698-2020
