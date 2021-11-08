Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders

NEW YORK- November 8, 2021-Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American:

CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for

the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Figures as of September 30, 2021 compared with those of one year ago, are as

follows: September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 Net assets per common share $50.31 $35.78 Net assets $1,320,425,332 $921,973,718 Shares outstanding 26,243,903 25,771,137

Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com.

Contact:

Central Securities Corporation Marlene A. Krumholz, Secretary 212-698-2020