  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Central Securities Corp.
  News
  Summary
    CET   US1551231020

CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP.

(CET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders

11/08/2021 | 03:38pm EST
Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders

NEW YORK- November 8, 2021-Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American:

CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for

the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Figures as of September 30, 2021 compared with those of one year ago, are as

follows:

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

Net assets per common share

$50.31

$35.78

Net assets

$1,320,425,332

$921,973,718

Shares outstanding

26,243,903

25,771,137

Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com.

Contact:

Central Securities Corporation Marlene A. Krumholz, Secretary 212-698-2020

Disclaimer

Central Securities Corporation published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 20:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
