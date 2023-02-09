Central Securities : Releases Annual Report to Stockholders

Central Securities Corporation Releases Annual Report to Stockholders for the
Year Ended December 31, 2022
NEW YORK-February 8, 2023-Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American: CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Annual Report to Stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Figures as of December 31, 2022, compared with those of one year ago, are as follows:
|
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net assets per common share
|
$40.48
|
$48.87
|
Net assets
|
$1,132,835,676
|
$1,332,590,581
|
Shares outstanding
|
27,988,252
|
27,266,384
Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com.
Contact:
Central Securities Corporation Marlene A. Krumholz, Secretary 212-698-2020
