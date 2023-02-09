Central Securities : Releases Annual Report to Stockholders

Central Securities Corporation Releases Annual Report to Stockholders for the

Year Ended December 31, 2022

NEW YORK-February 8, 2023-Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American: CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Annual Report to Stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Figures as of December 31, 2022, compared with those of one year ago, are as follows:

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Net assets per common share $40.48 $48.87 Net assets $1,132,835,676 $1,332,590,581 Shares outstanding 27,988,252 27,266,384

Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com.

Contact:

Central Securities Corporation Marlene A. Krumholz, Secretary 212-698-2020