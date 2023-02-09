Advanced search
    CET   US1551231020

CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP.

(CET)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:36:14 2023-02-09 pm EST
35.84 USD   -0.45%
02:01pCentral Securities : Releases Annual Report to Stockholders
PU
2022Ghana to exempt pension funds from domestic debt restructuring
RE
2022Explainer-Who holds Ghana's debt and what restructuring is planned?
RE
Central Securities : Releases Annual Report to Stockholders

02/09/2023 | 02:01pm EST
Central Securities Corporation Releases Annual Report to Stockholders for the

Year Ended December 31, 2022

NEW YORK-February 8, 2023-Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American: CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Annual Report to Stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Figures as of December 31, 2022, compared with those of one year ago, are as follows:

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Net assets per common share

$40.48

$48.87

Net assets

$1,132,835,676

$1,332,590,581

Shares outstanding

27,988,252

27,266,384

Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com.

Contact:

Central Securities Corporation Marlene A. Krumholz, Secretary 212-698-2020

Disclaimer

Central Securities Corporation published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 19:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
