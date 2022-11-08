Central Securities : September 30, 2022 Interim Report
CENTRAL SECURITIES CORPORATION
_________
INTERIM REPORT TO STOCKHOLDERS
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
To the Stockholders of
Central Securities Corporation :
Financial data for the period ended September 30, 2022 prepared by management without
audit by our independent registered public accounting firm and other pertinent information are
submitted herewith.
Comparative net assets are as follows:
Sept. 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Net assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
$1,097,215,049
$1,102,270,791
$1,332,590,581
Net assets per share of Common Stock . . .
40.27
40.42
48.87
Shares of Common Stock outstanding .
27,247,478
27,269,884
27,266,384
Comparative operating results are as follows:
Nine months ended September 30,
Net investment income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2022
2021
$ 14,204,186
$ 23,064,911
Per share of Common Stock . . . . . . . . . . .
.52*
.88*
Net realized gain on sale of investments . . . . . . . . .
49,445,882
55,508,126
Increase (decrease) in net unrealized appreciation
(292,946,449)
210,633,694
of investments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
(229,296,381)
289,206,731
Increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations . .
* Per-share data are based on the average number of Common shares outstanding during the nine-month period.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Corporation purchased 22,406 shares of its Common Stock at an average price of $34.24. The Corporation may from time to time purchase its Common Stock in such amounts and at such prices as the Board of Directors deems advisable in the best interests of stockholders. Purchases may be made in the open market or in private transactions directly with stockholders.
Stockholders' inquiries are welcome.
J
ohn C. H illW ilmot H. K iddA ndrew J. O'N eill
630 Fifth Avenue
New York, NY 10111 November 3, 2022
PRINCIPAL PORTFOLIO CHANGES
July 1 to September 30, 2022
(Common Stock unless specified otherwise)
(unaudited)
Number of Shares
Held
Purchased
Sold
September 30,
2022
Alphabet Inc. Class A . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
475,000*
320,000
500,000
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . .
-
MKS Instruments, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
80,000
-
Star Group, L.P. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
153,114
211,186
* Shares received in a 20 for 1 stock split.
TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS
(excluding short-term investments)
September 30, 2022
(unaudited)
Cost
Value
Percent of
Year First
Net Assets
Acquired
The Plymouth Rock Company, Inc. . . . . . . .
(millions)
23.6%
1982
$ 0.7
$ 258.7
Analog Devices, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5.8
62.0
5.7
1987
Motorola Solutions, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . .
11.9
56.0
5.1
2000
Progressive Corporation . . . . . . . . . . . .
25.7
50.6
4.6
2015
Hess Corporation . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
19.4
50.1
4.6
2017
Alphabet Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
26.0
47.8
4.4
2015
The Charles Schwab Corporation . . . . . . . .
20.3
43.1
3.9
2016
AON plc . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
29.1
40.2
3.7
2020
American Express Company . . . . . . . . . .
24.0
36.4
3.3
2015
Keysight Technologies, Inc. . . . . . . . . . .
2.3
31.5
2.9
2005
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Wilmot H. Kidd, Chairman
L. Price Blackford, Lead Independent Director
Simms C. Browning
Donald G. Calder
David C. Colander
John C. Hill
Jay R. Inglis
Wilmot H. Kidd IV
David M. Poppe
OFFICERS
John C. Hill, Chief Executive Officer and President Marlene A. Krumholz, Vice President and Secretary Andrew J. O'Neill, Vice President
Lawrence P. Vogel, Vice President and Treasurer
OFFICE
630 Fifth Avenue
New York, NY 10111
212-698-2020
866-593-2507 (toll free)
www.centralsecurities.com
TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR
Computershare Trust Company, N.A.
P. O. Box 43078, Providence, RI 02940-3078
800-756-8200
www.computershare.com
CUSTODIAN
UMB Bank, n.a.
Kansas City, MO
INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
KPMG LLP
New York, NY
All news about CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP.
Sales 2021
28,5 M
-
-
Net income 2021
354 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
0,41 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
3,44x
Yield 2021
8,41%
Capitalization
975 M
975 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
34,6x
EV / Sales 2021
41,0x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
54,5%
