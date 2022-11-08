Central Securities : September 30, 2022 Interim Report

To the Stockholders of

Central Securities Corporation:

Financial data for the period ended September 30, 2022 prepared by management without audit by our independent registered public accounting firm and other pertinent information are submitted herewith. Comparative net assets are as follows: Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Net assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $1,097,215,049 $1,102,270,791 $1,332,590,581 Net assets per share of Common Stock . . . 40.27 40.42 48.87 Shares of Common Stock outstanding . 27,247,478 27,269,884 27,266,384 Comparative operating results are as follows: Nine months ended September 30, Net investment income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2022 2021 $ 14,204,186 $ 23,064,911 Per share of Common Stock . . . . . . . . . . . .52* .88* Net realized gain on sale of investments . . . . . . . . . 49,445,882 55,508,126 Increase (decrease) in net unrealized appreciation (292,946,449) 210,633,694 of investments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (229,296,381) 289,206,731 Increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations . .

* Per-share data are based on the average number of Common shares outstanding during the nine-month period.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Corporation purchased 22,406 shares of its Common Stock at an average price of $34.24. The Corporation may from time to time purchase its Common Stock in such amounts and at such prices as the Board of Directors deems advisable in the best interests of stockholders. Purchases may be made in the open market or in private transactions directly with stockholders.

Stockholders' inquiries are welcome.

John C. HillWilmot H. KiddAndrew J. O'Neill

630 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10111 November 3, 2022