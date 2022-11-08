Advanced search
    CET   US1551231020

CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP.

(CET)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:27 2022-11-08 pm EST
35.93 USD   +0.53%
11/07Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders
BU
11/03Central Securities Corporation Declares Year-End Distribution
BU
11/03Central Securities Corporation Declares Distribution, Payable on December 22, 2022
CI
Central Securities : September 30, 2022 Interim Report

11/08/2022 | 02:04pm EST

11/08/2022 | 02:04pm EST
CENTRAL SECURITIES CORPORATION

_________

INTERIM REPORT TO STOCKHOLDERS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

To the Stockholders of

Central Securities Corporation:

Financial data for the period ended September 30, 2022 prepared by management without

audit by our independent registered public accounting firm and other pertinent information are

submitted herewith.

Comparative net assets are as follows:

Sept. 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Net assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

$1,097,215,049

$1,102,270,791

$1,332,590,581

Net assets per share of Common Stock . . .

40.27

40.42

48.87

Shares of Common Stock outstanding .

27,247,478

27,269,884

27,266,384

Comparative operating results are as follows:

Nine months ended September 30,

Net investment income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2022

2021

$ 14,204,186

$ 23,064,911

Per share of Common Stock . . . . . . . . . . .

.52*

.88*

Net realized gain on sale of investments . . . . . . . . .

49,445,882

55,508,126

Increase (decrease) in net unrealized appreciation

(292,946,449)

210,633,694

of investments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

(229,296,381)

289,206,731

Increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations . .

* Per-share data are based on the average number of Common shares outstanding during the nine-month period.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Corporation purchased 22,406 shares of its Common Stock at an average price of $34.24. The Corporation may from time to time purchase its Common Stock in such amounts and at such prices as the Board of Directors deems advisable in the best interests of stockholders. Purchases may be made in the open market or in private transactions directly with stockholders.

Stockholders' inquiries are welcome.

John C. HillWilmot H. KiddAndrew J. O'Neill

630 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10111 November 3, 2022

[2]

PRINCIPAL PORTFOLIO CHANGES

July 1 to September 30, 2022

(Common Stock unless specified otherwise)

(unaudited)

Number of Shares

Held

Purchased

Sold

September 30,

2022

Alphabet Inc. Class A . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

475,000*

320,000

500,000

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . .

-

MKS Instruments, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

80,000

-

Star Group, L.P. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

153,114

211,186

* Shares received in a 20 for 1 stock split.

TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS

(excluding short-term investments)

September 30, 2022

(unaudited)

Cost

Value

Percent of

Year First

Net Assets

Acquired

The Plymouth Rock Company, Inc. . . . . . . .

(millions)

23.6%

1982

$ 0.7

$ 258.7

Analog Devices, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5.8

62.0

5.7

1987

Motorola Solutions, Inc. . . . . . . . . . . .

11.9

56.0

5.1

2000

Progressive Corporation . . . . . . . . . . . .

25.7

50.6

4.6

2015

Hess Corporation . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19.4

50.1

4.6

2017

Alphabet Inc. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

26.0

47.8

4.4

2015

The Charles Schwab Corporation . . . . . . . .

20.3

43.1

3.9

2016

AON plc . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

29.1

40.2

3.7

2020

American Express Company . . . . . . . . . .

24.0

36.4

3.3

2015

Keysight Technologies, Inc. . . . . . . . . . .

2.3

31.5

2.9

2005

[3]

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Wilmot H. Kidd, Chairman

L. Price Blackford, Lead Independent Director

Simms C. Browning

Donald G. Calder

David C. Colander

John C. Hill

Jay R. Inglis

Wilmot H. Kidd IV

David M. Poppe

OFFICERS

John C. Hill, Chief Executive Officer and President Marlene A. Krumholz, Vice President and Secretary Andrew J. O'Neill, Vice President

Lawrence P. Vogel, Vice President and Treasurer

OFFICE

630 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10111

212-698-2020

866-593-2507 (toll free)

www.centralsecurities.com

TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR

Computershare Trust Company, N.A.

P. O. Box 43078, Providence, RI 02940-3078

800-756-8200

www.computershare.com

CUSTODIAN

UMB Bank, n.a.

Kansas City, MO

INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

KPMG LLP

New York, NY

[4]

Central Securities Corporation published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 19:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
