    CET

CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP.

(CET)
Central Securities : Releases Report to Stockholders

04/28/2021 | 01:15pm EDT
Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders

NEW YORK- April 28, 2021-Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American:

CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for

the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Figures as of March 31, 2021 compared with those of one year ago, are as

follows:

March 31,

March 31,

2021

2020

Net assets per common share

$44.99

$31.55

Net assets

$1,180,829,973

$813,963,233

Shares outstanding

26,243,903

25,798,210

Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com.

Contact:

Central Securities Corporation Marlene A. Krumholz, Secretary 212-698-2020

Disclaimer

Central Securities Corporation published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 17:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24,3 M - -
Net income 2020 73,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,39 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 5,21%
Capitalization 1 019 M 1 019 M -
EV / Sales 2019 47,0x
EV / Sales 2020 34,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilmot Higgens Kidd Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John C. Hill President
Donald G. Calder Independent Director
Jay R. Inglis Independent Director
Simms C. Browning Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP.19.01%1 019
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION15.39%8 572
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND13.15%4 029
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION50.28%3 146
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.10.25%2 608
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.24.34%2 548
