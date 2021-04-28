Central Securities : Releases Report to Stockholders

Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders
NEW YORK- April 28, 2021-Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American:
CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for
the three months ended March 31, 2021.
Figures as of March 31, 2021 compared with those of one year ago, are as
follows:
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
Net assets per common share
$44.99
$31.55
Net assets
$1,180,829,973
$813,963,233
Shares outstanding
26,243,903
25,798,210
Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com.
Contact:
Central Securities Corporation Marlene A. Krumholz, Secretary 212-698-2020
