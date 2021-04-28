Central Securities : Releases Report to Stockholders

Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders

NEW YORK- April 28, 2021-Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American:

CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for

the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Figures as of March 31, 2021 compared with those of one year ago, are as

follows: March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 Net assets per common share $44.99 $31.55 Net assets $1,180,829,973 $813,963,233 Shares outstanding 26,243,903 25,798,210

Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com.

Contact:

Central Securities Corporation Marlene A. Krumholz, Secretary 212-698-2020