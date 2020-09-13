UK's CREST system to reopen on Monday after outage - Euroclear

"On Friday, 11 September, Euroclear UK & Ireland confirmed that we had identified an internal technical issue that resulted in a settlement outage," Euroclear said in a statement.

"Since then, we have taken the necessary actions in collaboration with the Bank of England to ensure that EUI's services can resume from 1am UK time (0000 GMT) on Monday 14 September."

CREST is the central securities depository for share and UK government bond markets in the United Kingdom and for Irish stocks, settling trades as the final leg of a transaction.

