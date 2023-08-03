Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders

NEW YORK- August 4, 2023-Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American:

CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for

the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Figures as of June 30, 2023 compared with those of one year ago, are as follows:

June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 Net assets per common share $44.18 $40.42 Net assets $1,235,924,219 $1,102,270,791 Shares outstanding 27,7,976,386 27,269,884

Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com.

Contact:

Central Securities Corporation Marlene A. Krumholz, Secretary 212-698-2020