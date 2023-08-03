Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders
NEW YORK- August 4, 2023-Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American:
CET), a closed-end investment company, today released its Report to Stockholders for
the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Figures as of June 30, 2023 compared with those of one year ago, are as follows:
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
Net assets per common share
$44.18
$40.42
Net assets
$1,235,924,219
$1,102,270,791
Shares outstanding
27,7,976,386
27,269,884
Additional details are available at www.centralsecurities.com.
Contact:
Central Securities Corporation Marlene A. Krumholz, Secretary 212-698-2020
