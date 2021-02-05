Log in
CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP

(CVCY)
Central Valley Community Bancorp : Janney CEO Virtual Forum – February 2021

02/05/2021 | 03:17pm EST
Investor Presentation

Janney CEO Virtual Forum

February 4, 2021

Jim Ford

President & CEO

Dave Kinross

EVP CFO

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this report constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained herein that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the Company's current business strategy and the Company's plans for future development and operations, are based upon current expectations. These statements are forward-looking in nature and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (1) significant increases in competitive pressure in the banking industry; (2) the impact of changes in interest rates; (3) a decline in economic conditions in the Central Valley and the Greater Sacramento Region; (4) the Company's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates; (5) the Company's ability to maintain its net interest margin; (6) the decline in quality of the Company's earning assets; (7) a decline in credit quality; (8) changes in the regulatory environment; (9) fluctuations in the real estate market; (10) changes in business conditions and inflation; (11) changes in securities markets (12) risks associated with acquisitions, relating to difficulty in integrating combined operations and related negative impact on earnings, and incurrence of substantial expenses; (13) political developments, uncertainties or instability, catastrophic events, acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, pandemic diseases or extreme weather events, any of which may affect services we use or affect our customers, employees or third parties with which we conduct business; and

  1. the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the Covid-19 pandemic including, but not limited to, the potential adverse effect of the pandemic on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance. Therefore, the information set forth in such forward-looking statements should be carefully considered when evaluating the business prospects of the Company.
    When the Company uses in this presentation the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "commit," "believe," and similar expressions, the Company intends to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are not guarantees of performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in this presentation. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, expected, projected, intended, committed or believed. The future results and shareholder values of the Company may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Many of the factors that will determine these results and values are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. For those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
    Central Valley Community Bancorp will undertake no obligation to revise or publically release any revision or update to the forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which statements were made.

Experienced Management Team

Executive

Position

Years at

Years of

CVCY

Experience

James M. Ford

President & CEO

6

40

David A. Kinross

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

14

30

James J. Kim

EVP, Chief Operating Officer

3

20

Patrick A. Luis

EVP, Chief Credit Officer

1

35

Ken Ramos

EVP, Market Executive - South

1

31

Blaine Lauhon

EVP, Market Executive - North

2

33

Teresa Gilio

EVP, Chief Administrative Officer

11

38

Dawn Cagle

SVP, Human Resources Director

3

35

Overview

20 Branches in 9 Contiguous Counties

As of December 31, 2020

NASDAQ Symbol

CVCY

Market Capitalization

$186 Million

Institutional Ownership

47%

Insider Ownership

14%

Total Assets

$2.00 Billion

Headquarters

Fresno, CA

Number of Branches

20

Year Established

1980

Strategic Footprint

Bakersfield to

Sacramento

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Valley Community Bancorp published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 20:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
