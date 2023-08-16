FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
FRESNO, CALIFORNIA…August 16, 2023…James J. Kim, President and CEO of Central Valley Community Bank (CVCB), is pleased to share the Company's expansion into the Bakersfield region with a team of well-known and highly-respected local professionals including: Janet Hepp, Senior Vice President, Market Manager; Ryan Leonard, Vice President, Relationship Manager; and Cathy Davies, Vice President, Private Banking Officer. The Bakersfield team serves under the leadership of Ken Ramos, Executive Vice President, Market Executive, and will be serving clients from temporary offices at 5201 California Avenue, while CVCB's new full-service Bakersfield Banking Center is completed.
"Expanding our brand of relationship banking further south down the Highway 99 corridor into Bakersfield has long been part of the Company's strategic plan," said Kim. "Realizing that vision and elevating the client banking experience with an exceptional service team throughout the San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento communities is something I'm very proud of."
Janet Hepp, Senior Vice President, Market Manager, brings over 35 years of Kern County based financial leadership to CVCB. She is an accomplished senior-level banker and highly-respected manager with a passion for solving financial issues for business clients. Janet values the important role community banks play in investing in business relationships and improving communities. A steward of the region, Janet is excited to extend her expertise partnering with community nonprofits and trade organizations - a hallmark of CVCB. Janet can be reached directly at (661) 246-8999.
Ryan Leonard, Vice President, Relationship Manager, is a skilled commercial lending and credit management executive with over seven years of industry expertise in commercial real estate and industrial financing, as well as experience in team training for credit review and lending efficiencies. Ryan is responsible for cultivating relationships with businesses of all sizes and designing custom- tailored solutions to help his clients effectively meet their financial goals. He brings a creative,
high-energy approach to his breadth of industry experience and solution-oriented lending practices. Ryan is deeply-rooted in Kern County and a consummate relationship-builder who is actively involved in the Bakersfield community. He can be reached directly at (661) 246-7169.
Cathy Davies, Vice President, Private Banking Officer, joins CVCB with over three decades of community and large bank expertise in Kern County, managing and building deposit portfolios. A relationship-focused banker, Cathy is a strategic thinker and well-knownproblem-solver who takes the time to understand the needs and expectations of her clients. She is responsible for building new business relationships and personal deposits. Actively giving of her time and expertise to community organizations, Cathy is also deeply-rooted in the Kern County region. She can be reached directly at (661) 304-4694.
"We are excited to bring on a team of banking professionals like Janet, Ryan and Cathy who are already focused on enhancing commercial lending and private banking client relationships," said Ken Ramos, Executive Vice President, Market Executive. "The team will be joined by relationship specialists to manage day-to-day banking needs and will operate from a state-of-the-art Banking Center that follows the opening of our newest locations in Sacramento and Modesto, with a third to open in Visalia's Downtown in early November."
Central Valley Community Bancorp trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol
CVCY. Central Valley Community Bank, headquartered in Fresno, California, was founded in 1979 and is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. CVCB operates full-service Banking Centers throughout California's San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento region, in addition to maintaining Commercial, Real Estate and Agribusiness Lending, as well as Private Banking and Cash Management Departments.
Members of Central Valley Community Bancorp's and CVCB's Board of Directors are: Daniel J. Doyle (Chairman), Daniel N. Cunningham (Vice Chairman), F. T. "Tommy" Elliott, IV, Robert J. Flautt, Gary D. Gall, James J. Kim, Andriana D. Majarian, Steven D. McDonald, Louis C. McMurray, Karen A. Musson, Dorothea D. Silva and William S. Smittcamp. More information about Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank can be found at www.cvcb.com. Also, visit CVCB on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
