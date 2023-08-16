FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Debbie Nalchajian-Cohen 559.222.1322

RELATIONSHIP BANKING EXPANDS INTO BAKERSFIELD WITH TEAM OF

WELL-KNOWN LOCAL FINANCIAL PROFESSIONALS

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA…August 16, 2023…James J. Kim, President and CEO of Central Valley Community Bank (CVCB), is pleased to share the Company's expansion into the Bakersfield region with a team of well-known and highly-respected local professionals including: Janet Hepp, Senior Vice President, Market Manager; Ryan Leonard, Vice President, Relationship Manager; and Cathy Davies, Vice President, Private Banking Officer. The Bakersfield team serves under the leadership of Ken Ramos, Executive Vice President, Market Executive, and will be serving clients from temporary offices at 5201 California Avenue, while CVCB's new full-service Bakersfield Banking Center is completed.

"Expanding our brand of relationship banking further south down the Highway 99 corridor into Bakersfield has long been part of the Company's strategic plan," said Kim. "Realizing that vision and elevating the client banking experience with an exceptional service team throughout the San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento communities is something I'm very proud of."

Janet Hepp, Senior Vice President, Market Manager, brings over 35 years of Kern County based financial leadership to CVCB. She is an accomplished senior-level banker and highly-respected manager with a passion for solving financial issues for business clients. Janet values the important role community banks play in investing in business relationships and improving communities. A steward of the region, Janet is excited to extend her expertise partnering with community nonprofits and trade organizations - a hallmark of CVCB. Janet can be reached directly at (661) 246-8999.

Ryan Leonard, Vice President, Relationship Manager, is a skilled commercial lending and credit management executive with over seven years of industry expertise in commercial real estate and industrial financing, as well as experience in team training for credit review and lending efficiencies. Ryan is responsible for cultivating relationships with businesses of all sizes and designing custom- tailored solutions to help his clients effectively meet their financial goals. He brings a creative,

