Central Valley Community Bancorp : Amendment to Current Report (SEC Filing - 8-K/A)

Date of Report: March 17, 2021

Central Valley Community Bancorp
7100 N. Financial Dr., Ste. 101 , Frenso , CA 93720

Item 8.01 Other Events

On March 17, 2021, the Board of Directors of Central Valley Community Bancorp approved the adoption of a program to effect repurchases of the Company's common stock. Under the program, the Company may repurchase up to $12 million of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock, which represents approximately 5% of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock, or approximately 636,943 shares based on the closing stock price of the Company's common stock on March 17, 2021 of $18.84. The share repurchase program will begin on March 18, 2021 and end on March 17, 2022. The shares will be repurchased in open-market transactions through brokers, subject to availability.





Dated: March 18, 2021 CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP

