CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP

(CVCY)
Central Valley Community Bancorp : Amendment to Current Report (SEC Filing - 8-K/A)

03/19/2021 | 06:04am EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K/A
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report: March 17, 2021
(Date of earliest event reported)
Central Valley Community Bancorp
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
CA
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
000-31977
(Commission File Number)
77-0539125
(IRS Employer
Identification Number)
7100 N. Financial Dr., Ste. 101, Frenso, CA
(Address of principal executive offices)
93720
(Zip Code)
559-298-1775
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Common Stock, no par value CVCY NASDAQ
(Title of Each Class) (Trading Symbol) (Name of Each Exchange on which Registered)
Not Applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, if changed since last report)


Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act o



Item 8.01 Other Events
On March 17, 2021, the Board of Directors of Central Valley Community Bancorp approved the adoption of a program to effect repurchases of the Company's common stock. Under the program, the Company may repurchase up to $12 million of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock, which represents approximately 5% of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock, or approximately 636,943 shares based on the closing stock price of the Company's common stock on March 17, 2021 of $18.84. The share repurchase program will begin on March 18, 2021 and end on March 17, 2022. The shares will be repurchased in open-market transactions through brokers, subject to availability.

The information in this Form 8-K filed on March 18, 2021 shall not be deemed 'filed' for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.



SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: March 18, 2021
CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP

By: /s/ David A. Kinross
David A. Kinross
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (Principal
Accounting Officer)


Disclaimer

Central Valley Community Bancorp published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 10:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
