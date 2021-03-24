Central Valley Community Bancorp : CVCB Announces Steven Atwal Agribusiness Relationship Manager(PDF 123KB)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Debbie Nalchajian-Cohen

559.222.1322

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANK ANNOUNCES STEVEN ATWAL AS

VICE PRESIDENT, AGRIBUSINESS RELATIONSHIP MANAGER

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA…March 24, 2021… James M. Ford, President and CEO of Central Valley Community Bank (Bank), is pleased to announce the addition of Steven Atwal to the Agribusiness Lending Department as Vice President, Agribusiness Relationship Manager service Fresno, Madera and Merced Counties.

Steven joins the Bank with over 7 years of agriculture and real estate lending experience and a specialized knowledge of the almond, pistachio and peach industries. With a strong agribusiness background and a reputation for building relationships, Steven is well-equipped to provide excellent service, personalized financial advocacy and a proactive multi-touch experience for his clients. In his new role, Steven is responsible for new relationship development as well as originating and managing an agribusiness loan portfolio. He can be reached directly at (559) 268-6816.

"Steven's background in agricultural finance, strong presence in the agricultural community and attention to client service make him a great addition to our Agribusiness Lending Department," said Ford.

About Central Valley Community Bank

Central Valley Community Bancorp trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol CVCY. Central Valley Community Bank, headquartered in Fresno, California, was founded in 1979 and is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bank operates 20 full-service Banking Centers throughout California's San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento Region. Additionally, the Bank maintains Commercial Real Estate, Agribusiness and SBA Lending Departments.

Members of Central Valley Community Bancorp's and the Bank's Board of Directors are: Daniel J. Doyle (Chairman), Daniel N. Cunningham (Vice Chairman), F. T. "Tommy" Elliott, IV, James M. Ford, Robert J. Flautt, Gary D. Gall, Steven D. McDonald, Louis C. McMurray, Andriana Majarian, Karen Musson, Dorothea D. Silva, and William S. Smittcamp. Sidney B. Cox is Director Emeritus.

More information about Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank can be found atwww.cvcb.com. Also, visit Central Valley Community Bank on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

