CDA : Listing reinstatement

Date: 15/02/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-016

(Only the french version prevails)

Event Reinstatement of stock market listing Involved Instrument(s) CENTRALE DANONE

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Listing reinstatement of CENTRALE DANONE securities

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely section 14;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019), namely section 3.4.2.

- ARTICLE 1

At the request of the AMMC, the listing of CENTRALE DANONE equity securities will resume as of 16/02/2022.

- ARTICLE 2

On the 16/02/2022, the Casablanca Stock Exchange will proceed to: