CDA : Listing reinstatement

ENR.GOFIM.699.1
Date: 15/02/2022
Notice N° AV-2022-016
(Only the french version prevails)
|
Event
|
Reinstatement of stock market listing
|
Involved Instrument(s)
|
CENTRALE DANONE
|
|
- NOTICE SUBJECT
Listing reinstatement of CENTRALE DANONE securities
- REFERENCES
-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely section 14;
-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019), namely section 3.4.2.
- ARTICLE 1
At the request of the AMMC, the listing of CENTRALE DANONE equity securities will resume as of 16/02/2022.
- ARTICLE 2
On the 16/02/2022, the Casablanca Stock Exchange will proceed to:
-
Clear the order book for the security ;
-
Adjust the reference price of the instrument to 550,00 MAD, corresponding to the price of the public offering
.