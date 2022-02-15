Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Morocco
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Centrale Danone S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDA   MA0000012049

CENTRALE DANONE S.A.

(CDA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange - 12/02
433 MAD   +0.19%
11:07aCDA : Main characteristics of the buyout offer
PU
10:47aCDA : Listing reinstatement
PU
2021Groupe Centrale Danone Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CDA : Listing reinstatement

02/15/2022 | 10:47am EST
ENR.GOFIM.699.1

Date: 15/02/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-016

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Reinstatement of stock market listing

Involved Instrument(s)

CENTRALE DANONE

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Listing reinstatement of CENTRALE DANONE securities

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely section 14;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019), namely section 3.4.2.

- ARTICLE 1

At the request of the AMMC, the listing of CENTRALE DANONE equity securities will resume as of 16/02/2022.

- ARTICLE 2

On the 16/02/2022, the Casablanca Stock Exchange will proceed to:

  • Clear the order book for the security ;
  • Adjust the reference price of the instrument to 550,00 MAD, corresponding to the price of the public offering
    .

1

Disclaimer

Centrale Danone SA published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 15:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 4 542 M 484 M 484 M
Net income 2020 54,0 M 5,75 M 5,75 M
Net Debt 2020 1 169 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2020 89,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 079 M 434 M 434 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,55x
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 588
Free-Float 0,32%
Chart CENTRALE DANONE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centrale Danone S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nathalie Alquier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Woelffel Finance Director
Claude Eric Chout Director-Research & Development
Samia Douiri Kabbaj General Secretary
Adil Benkirane Director-Strategic Sales & Dairy Upstream
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRALE DANONE S.A.0.00%434
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-3.52%40 268
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED8.94%24 399
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED6.69%12 648
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED7.68%11 760
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA) BERHAD-0.22%7 496