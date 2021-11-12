Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Centrale del Latte d'Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLI   IT0003023980

CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA S.P.A.

(CLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centrale del Latte d'Italia S.P.A. approves the Interim Report as at 30 September 2021

11/12/2021 | 08:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA S.P.A. APPROVES THE INTERIM REPORT AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

  • Revenues: € 207.6 million (+53.4% vs. €135.3 million at 30.09.2020)
  • EBITDA: € 19.9 million (-46,1% vs. € 13,6 million at 30.09.2020)
  • EBIT: € 8 million (-35.1% vs. € 5.9 thousand at 30.09.2020)
  • Net profit: € 8.9 million (+174.1% vs. € 3.2 million at 30.09.2020)

Turin, 12 November 2021 - The Board of Directors of Centrale del Latte d'Italia S.p.A. ("CLI" or the "Company") - the third Italian operator in the fresh and long-life milk market, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange - which met today, under the chairmanship of Angelo Mastrolia, approved the results as at 30 September 2021.

The Company recorded revenues of € 207.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to € 135.3 million in the same period of 2020, thanks to the contribution of the milk & dairy business unit, leased from the parent company Newlat Food S.p.A.

EBITDA as at 30 September 2021 amounted to € 19.9 million, compared to € 13.6 million as at 30 September 2020, thanks to the contribution of the milk & dairy business unit, leased from the parent company Newlat Food S.p.A. The 9.6% EBITDA margin is slightly down, compared to 9.8% EBITDA margin, reported in the third quarter of 2020.

EBIT as at 30 September 2021 is equal to € 8 million, compared to € 5.9 million recorded in the same period of the previous year, thanks to the contribution of the milk & dairy business unit, leased from the parent company Newlat Food S.p.A.

CLI recorded, as a pre-tax result, € 6.5 million, compared to € 4.7 million in the third quarter of last year.

Net profit is equal to € 8.9 million, a net increase compared to 30 September 2020, the pro-forma figure of which was equal to € 6.5 million. This result is influenced by the release of deferred taxes equal to € 5.1 million, relating to the clearance of misalignments deriving from the merger operation, as envisages by Italian Decree Law n. 104/2020 (so-called "August Decree").

There was a significant improvement in the net financial position which, before the application of the IFRS16 accounting standard, was equal to € -48.5 million, down by 16.2%, compared to € -57.9 million at 31 December 2020.

Disclaimer

Centrale del Latte d'Italia S.p.A. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 13:43:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA S.P.A.
08:44aCentrale del Latte d'Italia S.P.A. approves the Interim Report as at 30 September 2021
PU
09/13Centrale Del Latte D'italia S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Jun..
CI
09/10CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA S P A : The Board of Directors of Centrale del Latte d'Italia ..
PU
05/27CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA S P A : Appointed the new general manager of the secondary off..
PU
05/14Centrale Del Latte D'italia S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
05/14CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA S P A : The Board of Centrale del Latte d'Italia S.p.A. approv..
PU
05/10CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA S P A : Deposit of minutes of ordinary and extraordinary share..
PU
05/04CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA S P A : Appointed the new Manager Responsible for the preparat..
PU
04/29CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA S P A : Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Ce..
PU
03/19Centrale Del Latte D'italia S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 278 M 318 M 318 M
Net income 2021 11,2 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net Debt 2021 41,3 M 47,3 M 47,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48,7 M 55,9 M 55,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 621
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Centrale del Latte d'Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,48 €
Average target price 4,80 €
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edoardo Pozzoli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angelo Mastrolia Chairman
Valeria Bruni Giordani Independent Non-Executive Director
Anna Claudia Pellicelli Independent Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Mastrolia Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA S.P.A.39.20%56
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-4.89%40 154
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED1.50%24 097
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-35.02%13 500
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED9.80%9 407
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JOINT STOCK COMPANY-17.65%8 253