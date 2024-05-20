APPOINTED THE MEMBERS OF THE MANAGEMENT CONTROL COMMITTEE, DELEGATED THE POWERS AND ESTABLISHED OF THE INTERNAL COMMITTEES OF THE BoD

Turin, 20 May 2024 - The Board of Directors of Centrale del Latte d'Italia S.p.A. ("CLI" or the "Company"), appointed by the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 29 April, which took office on 15 May, following the registration of the statutory amendments relating to the introduction of the one-tier system in the competent Companies Register, has appointed the members of the Control Management Committee in the persons of:

Giovanni Maria Rayneri President

Anna Claudia Pellicelli

Valeria Bruni Giordani

The Board of Directors also verified that the directors Anna Claudia Pellicelli, Giovanni Maria Rayneri and Valeria Bruni Giordani met the independence requirements set forth in Article 148, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998 (the "Consolidated Law on Finance") and the additional requirements set forth in the Corporate Governance Code, to which the Company adheres.

The Company then appointed (i) the Chairman of the Board of Directors in the person of Angelo Mastrolia, (ii) the Vice-President of the Board of Directors in the person of Giuseppe Mastrolia, and (iii) the Chief Executive Officer in the person of Stefano Cometto, conferring on them the relevant powers and delegated powers for the execution of these tasks.

Finally, the Board of Directors set up the following internal Committees consisting of:

Control and Risk Committee:

Giovanni Maria Rayneri President

Anna Claudia Pellicelli

Valeria Bruni Giordani

Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

Anna Claudia Pellicelli President

Giovanni Maria Rayneri

Valeria Bruni Giordani

Committee for Related Party Transactions:

Valeria Bruni Giordani President

Anna Claudia Pellicelli

Giovanni Maria Rayneri

The Board of Directors also appointed the Lead Independent Director in the person of Anna Claudia Pellicelli.

