This notice has been made available at the registered office of the Issuer, in the centralized authorized storage mechanism named eMarket Storage managed by Teleborsa S.r.l. which can be consulted at www.emarketstorage.com and on the Company's website www.centralelatteitalia.com on June 14, 2024.

The Withdrawn Shares are offered at a unit price of Euro 2.966 for each Withdrawn Share (the "Offer Price") which corresponds to the Liquidation Value determined in accordance with Article 2437-ter paragraph 3 of the Civil Code.

It is noted that the majority shareholder Newlat Food S.p.A., based in Reggio Emilia at Via J.F. Kennedy 16 - Tax Code 00183410653, has waived the exercise of a number of Option Rights to facilitate the determination of the Conversion Ratio and allow the other Eligible Persons to exercise their Option Rights based on the above Conversion Ratio.

The Option Rights represented by coupon No. 12 and identified by ISIN code IT0005600173 are not tradable on any market or multilateral trading system and will be satisfied to the extent of a whole number of Withdrawn Shares rounded down to the nearest unit. The Withdrawn Shares and Option Rights are not and may not be offered or sold in any country where the Option Offer is not permitted in the absence of specific authorization in accordance with applicable law or in derogation thereof.

In particular, for each Share held, one option right (the "Option Right" and collectively the "Option Rights") is attributed, valid for the purchase of Withdrawn Shares at the ratio of: No. 1 Withdrawn Share for every No. 17 Option Rights (the "Conversion Ratio").

Pursuant to Article 2437-quater paragraphs 1 - 3 of the Civil Code, CLI offers in option (the "Option Offer") the Withdrawn Shares to all shareholders of the Company holding Shares for which the Right of Withdrawal has not been exercised (the "Eligible Persons") in proportion to the number of Shares held by them at the close of business on June 18, 2024 (the "Record Date").

The notice of the option offer of the Withdrawn Shares referred to in this notice was filed on June 14, 2024 (today's date) with the Company Register of Turin and published on the Company's website at

Based on the declarations of exercise of the Right of Withdrawal received by the Company, the Right of

The Right of Withdrawal could be exercised within fifteen calendar days from the Registration Date, and therefore by May 30, 2024 (inclusive);

Since the Shareholders' Meeting approved the Introduction of Enhanced Voting Rights, the shareholders of the Company who did not participate in the approval of the Introduction of Enhanced Voting Rights at the Shareholder's Meeting (because they were against, abstained, or absent) are entitled to exercise the right of withdrawal pursuant to Article 2437 paragraph 1 of the

3. Subscription Period

The subscription period for the Option Offer (the "Subscription Period"), within which the Eligible Persons under penalty of forfeiture may exercise the Option Right on the Withdrawn Shares and under the conditions specified below exercise the pre-emption right pursuant to Article 2437-quater paragraph 3 of the Civil Code (the "Pre-emptionRight"), runs from June 17, 2024, to July 16, 2024 (inclusive).

4. Subscription Methods

Subscription to the Option Offer and any exercise of the Pre-emption Right must be made through intermediaries participating in the centralized management system Monte Titoli S.p.A. by signing a specific form (the "Subscription Form") available at the CLI office and on the Company's website at www.centralelatteitalia.com in the section "Investor Relations - Shareholders' Meetings and call notices - 2024" and after verification by the same intermediaries of the subscriber's eligibility to exercise the Option Right and any Pre-emption Right on the Withdrawn Shares.

5. Pre-emption Right and Placement to Third Parties

Eligible Persons who exercise the Option Rights on the Withdrawn Shares, provided they make a simultaneous request in the Subscription Form, may also exercise the Pre-emption Right to purchase - at the Offer Price - the Withdrawn Shares that remain unopted at the end of the Option Offer (the "Unopted Shares").

For this purpose, the maximum amount of Unopted Shares for which the Pre-emption Right is exercised must be indicated in the Subscription Form.

If the number of Shares for which the Pre-emption Right has been exercised exceeds the number of Unopted Shares, allocation will be made among all applicants in proportion to the number of Option Rights held by each of them.

Conversely, if at the end of the Option Offer and any exercise of the Pre-emption Right, there are remaining Withdrawn Shares (the "Residual Shares"), CLI will evaluate the opportunity to place such Residual Shares on the market to third parties at the Offer Price (the "Placement to Third Parties").

The terms and conditions of the possible Placement to Third Parties will be communicated in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force and applicable at the time through the publication of a specific notice on CLI's website at www.centralelatteitalia.com in the section "Investor Relations - Shareholders' Meetings and call notices - 2024", on the centralized authorized storage mechanism named eMarket Storage managed by Teleborsa S.r.l. which can be consulted at www.emarketstorage.com, and in excerpt in the newspaper Italia Oggi.

It is specified that in case of failure to fully place the Withdrawn Shares at the end of the Option Offer, the exercise of the Pre-emption Right, and the possible Placement to Third Parties, the residual Withdrawn Shares will be redeemed pursuant to Article 2437-quater paragraph 5 of the Civil Code through the purchase by the Company using profits and available reserves even in derogation of the quantitative limits provided for by Article 2357 paragraph 3 of the Civil Code.

6. Results of the Option Offer

CLI will communicate the results of the Option Offer, taking into account the possible exercise of the Pre-emption Right and the terms and methods of payment and transfer of the Withdrawn Shares by publishing specific notices on the Company's website at www.centralelatteitalia.com in the section "Investor Relations - Shareholders' Meetings and call notices - 2024" on the centralized authorized storage mechanism named eMarket Storage managed by Teleborsa S.r.l. which can be consulted at www.emarketstorage.com and in excerpt in the newspaper Italia Oggi.

The communication of the allocation of the Withdrawn Shares to the participants in the Option Offer will be carried out by the aforementioned intermediaries according to their respective terms and procedures.

Torino, 14 June 2024

