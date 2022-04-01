Centrale del Latte d'Italia S p A : Publication of the annual Financial Report 2021

The Centrale del Latte d'Italia Group and Newlat Food, majority shareholder since 1 April 2020, today represent the third Italian operator in the Milk & Dairy sector.

Newlat Food is a successful industrial Group, leader in the agri-food sector, present in 60 countries with dairy products, pasta and bakery, gluten-free products and baby food.

With 7 factories and circa 650 employees, Centrale del Latte d'Italia Group produces and sells more than 120 products, ranging from milk and milk products to yogurt and drinks of plant origin and dairy distributed by traditional shops and large retail chains in the pertinent areas under several brands names TappoRosso, Polenghi, Mukki, Tigullio, Vicenza, Giglio, Salerno, Matese, Ala, Torre in Pietra, Optimus, Fior di Salento.