CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA S.P.A.

Centrale del Latte d'Italia S p A : Publication of the annual Financial Report 2021

04/01/2022 | 04:33am EDT
The Centrale del Latte d'Italia Group and Newlat Food, majority shareholder since 1 April 2020, today represent the third Italian operator in the Milk & Dairy sector.

Newlat Food is a successful industrial Group, leader in the agri-food sector, present in 60 countries with dairy products, pasta and bakery, gluten-free products and baby food.

With 7 factories and circa 650 employees, Centrale del Latte d'Italia Group produces and sells more than 120 products, ranging from milk and milk products to yogurt and drinks of plant origin and dairy distributed by traditional shops and large retail chains in the pertinent areas under several brands names TappoRosso, Polenghi, Mukki, Tigullio, Vicenza, Giglio, Salerno, Matese, Ala, Torre in Pietra, Optimus, Fior di Salento.

Disclaimer

Centrale del Latte d'Italia S.p.A. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 08:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 278 M 309 M 309 M
Net income 2021 11,2 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net Debt 2021 49,7 M 55,2 M 55,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44,5 M 49,5 M 49,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 15,5%
Managers and Directors
Edoardo Pozzoli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angelo Mastrolia Chairman
Valeria Bruni Giordani Independent Non-Executive Director
Anna Claudia Pellicelli Independent Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Mastrolia Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA S.P.A.-7.83%49
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.02%37 246
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-0.68%22 173
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED1.96%11 099
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-27.25%8 656
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA) BERHAD-0.45%7 486