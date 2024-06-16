This document may not be published or distributed directly or indirectly in any country where the offer described

herein is not permitted without specific authorization or exemption from the same.

ABI Depository Account MT Progressive No. ……………… ……………… ………………

SUBSCRIPTION FORM

OPTION AND PRE-EMPTION OFFER OF 772,744 SHARES OF CENTRALE DEL LATTE D'ITALIA S.P.A. SUBJECT TO WITHDRAWAL

Option ratio: 1 Share at the price of Euro 2.966 for every 17 rights held

Subscription period: from June 17, 2024, to July 16, 2024 (inclusive)

to: Studio Segre S.r.l.; Via Valeggio 41 - 10129 Turin

To: Centrale del Latte d'Italia S.p.A.

THE UNDERSIGNED

(surname and first name or name of the CLI shares holder)

............................................................................................................................. CODE/VAT TAX Born on in (city) ...................................................... nationality Residence/registered office (city) (street address)

DECLARES:

to have taken note of the option and pre-emption offer of the shares of Centrale del Latte d'Italia S.p.A. ( CLI ) for which the right of withdrawal has been exercised (the Shares ) filed with the Turin Company Register pursuant to Article 2437-quater paragraph 2 of the Civil Code on June 14, 2024 , and made available on the same date on the CLI website at www.centralelatteitalia.com (the Offer ) as well as published in extract form in the newspaper "Italia Oggi" on June 15, 2024, and to accept its terms, conditions, and procedures in full;

not to have exercised, within the deadline provided for by Article 2437-bis of the Civil Code, with regard to the CLI shares to which the option rights specified below (the Options) pertain, the right of withdrawal pursuant to Article 2437 paragraph 1 of the Civil Code following the adoption of the resolution of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of CLI held on April 29, 2024, which approved the amendment of the CLI bylaws and the related resolutions for the introduction of the enhanced voting rights pursuant to Article 127-quinquies paragraph 2 of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as amended by Law No. 21/2024;

2437-bis of the Civil Code, with regard to the CLI shares to which the option rights specified below (the ) pertain, the right of withdrawal pursuant to Article 2437 paragraph 1 of the Civil Code following the adoption of the resolution of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of CLI held on April 29, 2024, which approved the amendment of the CLI bylaws and the related resolutions for the introduction of the enhanced voting rights pursuant to Article 127-quinquies paragraph 2 of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as amended by Law No. 21/2024; to be the holder of the CLI shares for which the right of withdrawal has not been exercised and therefore of the related Options;

to be aware that the acceptance of the Offer is irrevocable;

BEING THE HOLDER OF No. ………………………………….. Options EXERCISES No. ………………………………….. Options : 17 = (rounded down to the nearest whole number) PURCHASES No. ……………………………………. Shares at the unit price of x € 2.966 = UNDERTAKES TO PAY € ……………………………………….. on the date to be indicated (the Settlement Date)

FURTHER REQUESTS to purchase by PRE-EMPTION pursuant to Article 2437-quater paragraph 3 of the Civil Code No. ………………

Shares that may remain unopted at the end of the Option Offer period at the unit price of ………………………………………. x € 2.966

and therefore UNDERTAKES TO PAY on the Settlement Date that will be indicated € ………………………………

ACKNOWLEDGES that if the number of Shares that remain unopted at the end of the Option Offer period is less than the number of shares requested in pre-emption, the allocation will be made among those who have exercised the pre-emption right in proportion to the number of options held by each of them as indicated above, and that the number of Shares allocated in the context of the Offer and possibly in pre-emption will be communicated by the respective intermediary depositor by the Settlement Date, to whom

GRANTS an irrevocable mandate to pay CLI the total value as determined above for the purchase of the Shares, with the understanding that the payment of the said total value and the settlement of the purchased Shares will take place on the Settlement Date to be subsequently communicated.

CONFIRMS under his/her own responsibility for all legal purposes the accuracy of the data reported in this subscription form.

(date) ……………………………. (Signature of the subscriber to the Offer or their representative)

General details and capacity of the person signing on behalf of the legal entity holder of the Options

(surname and first name or name of the CLI shares holder)

............................................................................................................................. CODE/VAT TAX Born on in (city) ...................................................... nationality Residence/registered office (city) (street address)

THE INTERMEDIARY

(Name) ………………………………………………………………………………………

(Contact details) Tel. ……………………………………….. E-mail …………………………………………………………

(Stamp and signature of the Intermediary) ………………………………………………………….