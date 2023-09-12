Centrale del Latte d'Italia SpA, formerly Centrale del Latte di Torino & C SpA, is an Italy-based company engaged in the dairy products sector. The Company deals with the processing, transformation and sale of milk and dairy products. The Company offers packaged products in the fresh and ultra-fresh, and fresh vegetables. Its product's portfolio encompasses fresh pasteurized milk, ultra-high temperature processing (UHT) milk, yogurt, creams, fresh pasteurized and UHT cream, fresh-cut products, including vegetables and fruits, as well as other packaged products. Its offer consists of salads, juices, desserts, eggs, butter, fermented milk using acidophilus and bifida, and a range of pastas and cheeses, among others. Production is carried out in production units located in Turin, Casteggio (Pavia), Bardineto (Savona), Vicenza and Rapallo (Genoa). The Company operates through Latte Rapallo SpA, Centrale del Latte di Firenze Pistoia Livorno SpA, and Centrale del Latte di Vicenza SpA.

Sector Food Processing