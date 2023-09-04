(Alliance News) - CentralNic Group PLC on Monday said it will rebrand as Team Internet Group from Tuesday.

The London-based internet services holding company that develops and manages online marketplaces

said the name "aligns closely with our foundational ethos", but affirmed that the CentralNic brand will continue as the overarching brand for its online presence business.

The rebranding is dependent on shareholder approval, the company said.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Riedl said: "With our refreshed identity, we remain anchored in our core values.

"Our mindset has always been about working smart, crafting solutions and innovations that we take pride in. And as we progress under the 'Team Internet' banner, our shared purpose becomes even more pronounced, reinforcing that in unity, we will succeed."

Shares in CentralNic were up 2.4% at 123.67 pence each in London on Monday morning.

