(Alliance News) - CentralNic Group PLC on Monday said it expects its full year results to be at least in line with market expectations, after it delivered a "strong" performance during the first of the year.

CentralNic is a London-based internet services holding company that develops and manages online marketplaces.

CentralNic said it deliver "another strong performance" during the first half of 2023. It expects to report gross revenue of at least USD396 million, net revenue of at least USD91 million and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of at least USD44 million. This represents an increase of 18%, 11% and 15% respectively, compared to first half of 2022.

Considering the robust performance, the company said it remains confident that it will continue to trade at least in line with current market expectations for the full year.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Riedl said: "CentralNic has continued to deliver yet another strong quarterly performance. Furthermore, we have enhanced our market share in each of the segments in which we operate. Our sustained performance is a testament to our strong ingrained culture of operational excellence, a factor that keeps us at the fulcrum of the industry ecosystems in which we operate."

The company will publish its results for the half-year ended June 30 on August 14.

Shares in CentralNic were down 0.2% to 127.16 pence each in London on Monday morning.

