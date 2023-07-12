CentralNic Group PLC - London-based internet services, developing and managing online marketplaces - Non-Executive Director Horst Siffrin sells 2.4 million shares via inter.services GmbH at GBP1.15, worth GBP2.8 million, on Wednesday and Friday last week. The share disposal was to fund "an investment project", CentralNic says, and Siffrin retains 32.0 million shares. This is about an 11% stake.

Current stock price: 123.00 pence, up 0.3% each on Wednesday afternoon

12-month change: up 9.3%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

