  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  CentralNic Group Plc
  News
  Summary
    CNIC   GB00BCCW4X83

CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC

(CNIC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:15:46 2023-05-15 am EDT
111.21 GBX   -2.79%
07:10aCentralNic quarterly profit rises, launches new share buyback scheme
AN
07:04aCentralNic quarterly profit rises, launches new share buyback scheme
AN
02:06aEarnings Flash (CNIC.L) CENTRALNIC GROUP Posts Q1 Revenue $194.9M
MT
CentralNic quarterly profit rises, launches new share buyback scheme

05/15/2023 | 07:10am EDT
(Alliance News) - CentralNic Group PLC reported on Monday that its earnings were up in the first quarter of 2023, driven by organic revenue, with the company announcing the launch of a second share buyback programme.

CentralNic is a London-based internet services holding company that develops and manages online marketplaces.

CentralNic said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization increased by 15% to USD21.3 million in the quarter, from USD18.5 million the year before.

CentralNic's quarter-on-quarter revenue increased by 24% to USD194.9 million from USD156.6 million.

The company attributed this growth to the key partnerships that had been secured recently, such as those with Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc.

CentralNic said it also secured a partnership with Microsoft Bing following the end of the first quarter, which further stimulated profit.

The company's earnings per share decreased to USD1.06 compared to USD1.53 the previous year.

CentralNic announced a second share buyback programme, expecting to purchase GBP4.0 million of its own shares.

The company said it believes the buyback program is reflective of the group's balanced approach to capital allocation.

CentralNic was trading at 2.1% lower on Monday at 112.00 pence.

By Will Neill, Alliance News Reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

More news
Financials
Sales 2023 652 M 813 M 813 M
Net income 2023 15,4 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
Net Debt 2023 20,2 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,3x
Yield 2023 0,89%
Capitalization 315 M 393 M 393 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 823
Free-Float 73,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 114,40 GBX
Average target price 260,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Christian Riedl Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Geoffrey Michael Green Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Iain McDonald Non-Executive Chairman
Carsten Sjoerup Chief Technology & Product Officer
Samuel Mansour Joseph Dayani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC-26.67%393
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.74%397 504
NETFLIX, INC.15.26%151 095
PROSUS N.V.0.81%88 853
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.55.48%77 816
AIRBNB, INC.23.13%66 350
