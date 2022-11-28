DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Serco CEO Soames sells GBP3.2 million in shares

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

CentralNic Group PLC - London-based online services provider - Kestrel Partners LLP, an associate of Non-Executive Director Max Royde, buys a total of 1.5 million shares at an average price of GBP1.24 per share on November 22, 23 and 24, around GBP1.9 million in total. On a combined basis, Kestrel indirectly holds 64.8 million shares, which represents 22% stake in the company.

Serco Group PLC - FTSE 250-listed outsourcer - Chief Executive Officer Rupert Soames sells 1.9 million shares at GBP1.67 each for a total transaction value of GBP3.2 million on Thursday.

Alien Metals Ltd - London-based minerals exploration and development business - Executive Chair Roderick McIllree buys 51.3 million shares at a price of 0.30 pence per share on Monday. He now holds 127.4 million shares in the company representing a 2.5% shareholding. Independent Non-Executive Director Mark Culbert purchases an additional 1.7 million shares at 0.30 pence each on Monday. Following this transaction, he holds 6.7 million shares in the company. Non-Executive Director Dan Smith buys 2.5 million shares at the same price on Monday. Troy Whittaker buys 11.7 million shares at the same price, also on Monday. He now holds 18.8 million shares in total. Lloyd Edmunds buys the same amount of shares at the same price, also on Monday. Whittaker is CEO of Iron Ore Co of Australia Pty Ltd subsidiary. Says transactions related to managed sell down of Artemis Resources Ltd's Alien Metals stake.

