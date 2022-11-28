Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. CentralNic Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNIC   GB00BCCW4X83

CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC

(CNIC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-28 am EST
135.00 GBX   +3.85%
05:10pDIRECTOR DEALINGS: Serco CEO Soames sells GBP3.2 million in shares
AN
11/22CentralNic revenue surges on strong online marketing performance
AN
11/22CentralNic Group Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Serco CEO Soames sells GBP3.2 million in shares

11/28/2022 | 05:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

CentralNic Group PLC - London-based online services provider - Kestrel Partners LLP, an associate of Non-Executive Director Max Royde, buys a total of 1.5 million shares at an average price of GBP1.24 per share on November 22, 23 and 24, around GBP1.9 million in total. On a combined basis, Kestrel indirectly holds 64.8 million shares, which represents 22% stake in the company.

----------

Serco Group PLC - FTSE 250-listed outsourcer - Chief Executive Officer Rupert Soames sells 1.9 million shares at GBP1.67 each for a total transaction value of GBP3.2 million on Thursday.

----------

Alien Metals Ltd - London-based minerals exploration and development business - Executive Chair Roderick McIllree buys 51.3 million shares at a price of 0.30 pence per share on Monday. He now holds 127.4 million shares in the company representing a 2.5% shareholding. Independent Non-Executive Director Mark Culbert purchases an additional 1.7 million shares at 0.30 pence each on Monday. Following this transaction, he holds 6.7 million shares in the company. Non-Executive Director Dan Smith buys 2.5 million shares at the same price on Monday. Troy Whittaker buys 11.7 million shares at the same price, also on Monday. He now holds 18.8 million shares in total. Lloyd Edmunds buys the same amount of shares at the same price, also on Monday. Whittaker is CEO of Iron Ore Co of Australia Pty Ltd subsidiary. Says transactions related to managed sell down of Artemis Resources Ltd's Alien Metals stake.

----------

By Abby Amoakuh; abbyamoakuh@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIEN METALS LTD 4.38% 0.4175 Delayed Quote.-40.74%
ARTEMIS RESOURCES LIMITED -6.90% 0.027 Delayed Quote.-65.06%
CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC 3.85% 135 Delayed Quote.-7.14%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -1.30% 19292.35 Delayed Quote.-16.76%
MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION -3.48% 24.99 Delayed Quote.37.20%
SERCO GROUP PLC -1.41% 168.1 Delayed Quote.26.67%
All news about CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC
05:10pDIRECTOR DEALINGS: Serco CEO Soames sells GBP3.2 million in shares
AN
11/22CentralNic revenue surges on strong online marketing performance
AN
11/22CentralNic Group Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2..
CI
11/21UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/18UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/17UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/16UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/15UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/07CentralNic Group Joins the G20 Summit in Bali
PR
10/31CentralNic Obtains New $250 Million Senior Facilities To Refinance Debt
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 592 M 711 M 711 M
Net income 2022 13,1 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net Debt 2022 44,8 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,3x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 358 M 431 M 431 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 675
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
CentralNic Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 135,00 GBX
Average target price 300,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Peter Crawford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Christian Riedl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Iain McDonald Non-Executive Chairman
Carsten Sjoerup Chief Technology & Product Officer
Samuel Mansour Joseph Dayani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC-7.14%417
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-40.24%329 015
NETFLIX, INC.-52.60%127 071
PROSUS N.V.-20.89%80 830
AIRBNB, INC.-41.34%61 842
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-32.03%56 841