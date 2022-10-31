IN BRIEF: CentralNic refinances, says will help reduce borrowing costs

CentralNic Group PLC - London-based online services provider - Completes its refinancing. As part of this, CentralNic now has a new USD250 senior facilities agreement. This consists of a USD150 million term loan and a USD100 million committed revolving credit facility. CentralNic says it provides a "notable reduction in borrowing costs".

Funds from the term loan have been used to fully repay CentralNic's EUR126 million senior secured bonds as well as repay drawings under its previous revolving credit facility.

Current stock price: 130.50 pence, up 2.4% on Monday in London

12-month change: down 7.4%

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

