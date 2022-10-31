Advanced search
    CNIC   GB00BCCW4X83

CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC

(CNIC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:43 2022-10-31 am EDT
131.18 GBX   +2.89%
07:53aCentralNic Obtains New $250 Million Senior Facilities To Refinance Debt
MT
07:36aIN BRIEF: CentralNic refinances, says will help reduce borrowing costs
AN
07:01aCentralNic Group Acquires Corporate Domain Manager IPMC, Increases Market Share and Coverage in North America
AQ
IN BRIEF: CentralNic refinances, says will help reduce borrowing costs

10/31/2022 | 07:36am EDT
CentralNic Group PLC - London-based online services provider - Completes its refinancing. As part of this, CentralNic now has a new USD250 senior facilities agreement. This consists of a USD150 million term loan and a USD100 million committed revolving credit facility. CentralNic says it provides a "notable reduction in borrowing costs".

Funds from the term loan have been used to fully repay CentralNic's EUR126 million senior secured bonds as well as repay drawings under its previous revolving credit facility.

Current stock price: 130.50 pence, up 2.4% on Monday in London

12-month change: down 7.4%

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 616 M 714 M 714 M
Net income 2022 20,5 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
Net Debt 2022 47,3 M 54,8 M 54,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 338 M 392 M 392 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 675
Free-Float 72,6%
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Peter Crawford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Christian Riedl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Iain McDonald Non-Executive Chairman
Carsten Sjoerup Chief Technology & Product Officer
Samuel Mansour Joseph Dayani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC-8.93%392
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-56.04%240 983
NETFLIX, INC.-50.91%131 601
AIRBNB, INC.-30.80%73 677
PROSUS N.V.-43.82%55 819
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-34.41%54 448