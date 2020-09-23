Centrepoint Alliance : Date of Annual General Meeting and change to Company Secretary

ASX Announcement

23 September 2020

DATE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING &

CHANGE TO COMPANY SECRETARY

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF) advises that its next Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will be held on Friday, 13 November 2020. The closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director is 2 October 2020.

Having regard for the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing requirements and the health and safety of all involved, the 2020 AGM will be held as a virtual event. Shareholders and visitors will not be able to physically attend the AGM. Details about how shareholders can participate online will be included in the Notice of Meeting. This is in line with temporary modifications to the law and current regulatory guidance.

CHANGE TO COMPANY SECRETARY

Centrepoint Alliance Limited has today announced the appointment of Ms Kim Clark as Company Secretary, along with continuing Company Secretary and Chief Legal Officer, Marty Carne. Ms Clark's appointment is effective Wednesday, 23 September 2020. Ms Clark replaces Mr Julian Rockett who has been Company Secretary since 27 November 2019.

Ms Clark has an extensive background in company secretarial, corporate governance, banking and finance and risk management. Ms Clark will be the representative responsible under ASX Listing Rule 12.6 for communication with the ASX in relation to listing rule matters.

The release of this announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Marty Carne, Company Secretary & Chief Legal Officer

Centrepoint Alliance Limited

Ph: +61 7 5668 1013

Marty.Carne@cpal.com.au

About Centrepoint Alliance

Centrepoint Alliance (ASX: CAF) is a leading provider of advice and business services to financial advice firms throughout Australia. It offers a complete suite of governance, business management, client growth and advice services that enable advisers to spend more time providing advice to their clients.

Centrepoint Alliance is proactively leading the evolution of financial advice business models in Australia. It has introduced a clear fee-based pricing model that will support the provision of more transparent and better financial advice for Australia, increasingly through the use of digital and data technology enabled solutions.